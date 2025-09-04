"You Can't Make a Bad Movie": Sony CEO Acknowledges That The Bar Has Been Raised For Marvel Adaptations

&quot;You Can't Make a Bad Movie&quot;: Sony CEO Acknowledges That The Bar Has Been Raised For Marvel Adaptations

Sony Pictures CEO Ravi Ahuja has admitted that the bar has been raised with its Marvel movies, meaning the studio can no longer deliver mediocre efforts in exchange for guaranteed box office success...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 04, 2025 11:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man
Source: The Wrap

Despite agreeing to share Spider-Man with Marvel Studios after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 served as an abrupt end to that franchise, Sony Pictures decided to forge ahead with its own slate of Marvel movies. 

It's hard to blame the studio, as the genre had become a guaranteed money-maker. That was apparent from Venom grossing $856 million in 2018 despite largely negative reviews. However, with Avi Arad calling the shots, Sony hasn't exactly delivered quality comic book adaptations. 

Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Venom: The Last Dance were middling efforts in the eyes of many critics and fans, but the likes of Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter were outright disasters (oddly, the animated Spider-Verse movies rank among the best superhero movies ever). 

Sony, along with Warner Bros.' DCEU titles and Marvel Studios' flood of MCU content, has contributed to the "superhero fatigue" issue plaguing Hollywood. Now, Sony Pictures CEO Ravi Ahuja has acknowledged that the bar has been raised when it comes to delivering a successful Marvel blockbuster. 

"There was a period of time where anything superhero was almost guaranteed to do well," he said. "I think [the bar] for superhero movies, it was relatively low. In the mid-2010s, pretty much all of them would do incredible business, but now even superhero movies have to have a degree of originality."

"They have to add something different. They have to have [n] emotional connection. They have to be cultural events that can be marketed that way," Ahuja added, expressing optimism that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will do well for Sony.

Still, he's always aware that "you can’t make a bad movie," suggesting the studio has learned its lesson from the diminishing returns of its previous Marvel output. The fact is, Sony has access to a spectacular roster of characters, and if they're handled well (imagine a movie led by Spider-Man's clone, Ben Reilly), we could be in store for some amazing results. 

Addressing Hollywood's overall struggles, Ahuja later said, "It’s a bit of marketing, but it’s making it an event that people want to go out to theaters and watch together as well. That’s always been the case. I think it’s just even tougher than it used to be."

Sony has put its Marvel movies on hold after Kraven the Hunter flopped, though Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is on the way, as is a Spider-Noir TV series. Will the studio finally start taking advantage of its spider-themed heroes? 

That's the hope, though whether Sony can be trusted not to tarnish the "Spider-" brand is hard to say. If one thing should be clear to Ahuja, it's that Arad needs to go...

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - Come Get Your First FULL Look At Tom Holland’s Amazing New Suit!
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - Come Get Your First FULL Look At Tom Holland’s Amazing New Suit!
Miles Morales Can't Join The MCU Yet Says Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige
Recommended For You:

Miles Morales Can't Join The MCU Yet Says Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
gambgel
gambgel - 9/4/2025, 11:43 AM
the fact that sony owns ALL the Spiderman characters, have done A LOT of marvel movies, and yet Holland Spiderman hasnt met any single hero or iconic villain from the comics (not counting Tobey versions)....... yiiiiikes.

Venom, Kraven, Spiderwoman, Spidergwen, Black Cat, Kingpin, Miles Morales, Silk....

what a LAME studio or studios deal.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 9/4/2025, 11:55 AM
@gambgel - It would be much easier for them to introduce those characters in the Marvel Spiderman movies and then have them in separate Sony movies.

It's like their deal with Marvel prevents that, but Vulture had a cameo in Venom, so wtf.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 9/4/2025, 11:45 AM
You also need to know your target demographic and not make movies with characters no one is interested in. Exceptions certainly apply but in order to cross over into the mainstream, those exceptions need to be even better than an esablished property. Most likely the nerds are going to be your word of mouth so not insulting them would be a good start.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/4/2025, 11:49 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - Disney decided to take traditionally “boys” IP’s and market them to females and it didn’t work. It’s like trying to make Barbie a mens brand. Maybe you’ll get a few, but you’ll lose your original audience without gaining a new one
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 9/4/2025, 11:56 AM
@Bucky74 - exactly
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/4/2025, 11:45 AM
It’s simple really. Make a fun, emotional and entertaining film that remains close to the source material without injecting activism and modern political while respecting your audience no matter what their beliefs. It’s like they intentionally want to lose money and have no idea how to make blockbuster films anymore
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/4/2025, 11:46 AM
@Bucky74 - “politics”
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2025, 11:50 AM
Well to be fair , no one sets out to make a bad film because it would be a waste of time & resources for everyone involved , it just is something that happens which can suck but that’s life.

Anyway he is right though in that you do need to market these films as events again because it’s either those movies or ones that appeal to kids/families that are doing well right now at the B.O…

There’s no shortage of content right now out there so your movie or show needs to stand out in some way I feel to be worthy of peoples time & money because if it doesn’t then you could sooner then later just check it out on streaming on your own time.

In regards to Sony , I do hope if Spider-Noir is well received and does good that they can perhaps do other spider themed heroes as live action films and just leave the villains to Marvel Studios so they could use them for the Holland films!!.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 9/4/2025, 11:50 AM
Oh boy, did he really say all that? Did the Sony Pictures CEO really said the most obvious f*cking thing about comic book movies?

Can someone tell this dingus that this doens't just apply to CBMs, but any blockbuster, movie franchise or sequels of successful movies?

Did he also admit that Sony didn't give a shit about releasing bad CBMs because they thought the public were dumbasses who would pay for anything with a superhero in it?


ffs. I am amazed that this guy is a CEO...
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/4/2025, 11:57 AM
@Usernametaken - pretty much! Insane to say on record right? What a [frick]ing clown..
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/4/2025, 11:56 AM
LOL this dumb POS literally said the quiet part out loud haha

I want Sony to continue flopping with anything that’s not Spider-Man MCU related so they eventually give up and sell the rights back at a somewhat reasonable price because [frick] THESE IDIOTS. They struck gold by taking advantage of Marvel’s financial weakness back in the 90’s and they’ve been printing money from it since. Absolute capitalist bastards that have no creativity or love for film and that goes the most to those two assholes known as Avi Arad and Amy Pascal.
Ironbot
Ironbot - 9/4/2025, 11:57 AM
Big words coming from the people who are currently holding Spider Man hostage at this point and make shitty villain centered movies.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder