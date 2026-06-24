James Gunn Called Out For "Quality First" Promise Amid Mixed-Negative Supergirl Reviews

James Gunn Called Out For &quot;Quality First&quot; Promise Amid Mixed-Negative Supergirl Reviews

Some comments made by James Gunn last year have come back to bite the DC Studios co-CEO, as Supergirl is met with a decidedly mixed response from critics...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 24, 2026 07:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

The review embargo for Supergirl lifted earlier today, and following mostly positive social media reactions, the next DCU movie was met with a mixed response from critics (mixed-negative might be more accurate, since the film's Rotten Tomatoes score has now slipped down to 57%).

The negative reviews highlight several reasons the movie didn't quite come together, but one recurring problem seems to be the script. What does and doesn't work for an individual in any film is subjective, of course, but quite a few critics have taken issue with Supergirl's "bland" and "by-the-numbers" story.

Variety's (admittedly harsh) review even states, "James Gunn's given us a comic-book movie with the worst script I can remember."

Why is Gunn getting flak when Ana Nogueria is the one who penned the script?

Last year, the DC Studios co-CEO was asked about the status of the Authority movie that was announced as part of the DCU's initial Gods and Monsters slate, and shared the following response on Threads.

“We won’t green light a film until we have a finished script we’re happy with and, in general, we won’t cast a film until the script is finished. This is why some projects are moving faster than anticipated and others more slowly. It’s always gonna be quality first no matter what.”

Again, opinions are always going to vary, and Gunn might well have been happy with the script, but that hasn't stopped the filmmaker's detractors from digging through his old posts (yes, he did also refer to The Flash as "one of the best superhero movies I’ve ever seen") in an attempt to hold him to account.

At the end of the day, it's not really fair to lay the blame for a movie's failings at any one person's feet, and while critics may not have been blown away by Supergirl, we won't know how audiences are going to react until the movie hits theaters this weekend.

Unfortunately, Gunn does leave himself open for this sort of backlash by continuing to respond to fans on social media, and he can expect that "quality first" promise to come back on him whenever a DCU movie is perceived to have underdelivered going forward.

Supergirl is on track for an $80M - $90M worldwide debut.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first announced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2026, 7:34 PM
soon
User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/24/2026, 7:49 PM
@harryba11zack - Zack Snyder Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Rotten Tomatoes Score was 28% on Rotten Tomatoes.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/24/2026, 7:54 PM
@harryba11zack - Haha well stranger things have happened, but I think that’s just trading one polarizing director for another. I will admit that I like Batman v Superman more now than I did when I watched it in theaters.
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 6/24/2026, 7:54 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
newhire13
newhire13 - 6/24/2026, 8:19 PM
@harryba11zack - Why would they go back to someone who got worse reviews 😂
RockReigns
RockReigns - 6/24/2026, 8:46 PM
@harryba11zack -


Man of Steel: 56%
Batman v Superman: 28%
Suicide Squad: 26%
Justice League: 39%
Rebel Moon: 53%
Rebel Moon 2: 22%

All lower than Supergirl. lmao
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2026, 8:54 PM
@RockReigns - is there bee a reason you left out the scores 4 la syder cut, watchmen, 300 and Dawn of the Dead remake?
User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/24/2026, 8:54 PM
@harryba11zack - Still Higher of Man of Steel

56%

342 Reviews
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/24/2026, 8:57 PM
@harryba11zack - Zack Snyder is the Worse Director in Hollywood.

All Major Movie Studios and Netflix have Fired Him.
thomashilfiger
thomashilfiger - 6/24/2026, 7:34 PM
What is it with all the trades spelling Nogueira wrong today?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/24/2026, 7:37 PM
User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/24/2026, 7:42 PM
Let's not forget Zack Snyder Man of Steel 56% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Rotten Tomatoes Score was 28%
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/24/2026, 7:47 PM
@OneMoreTime - Both of those films have cult followings. People will forget about this Superbrat movie in 2 weeks.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2026, 7:48 PM
@OneMoreTime - 56% + 28% = 89%
User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/24/2026, 7:55 PM
@FireGunn - Everyone Knows what Team On.....

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/24/2026, 7:58 PM
@harryba11zack - Everyone knows what Team On.........
newhire13
newhire13 - 6/24/2026, 8:21 PM
@FireGunn - There’s definitely a creepy cult involved
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/24/2026, 7:47 PM
"Quality First"

?si=4AueozLL_WgyN8W8

Reboot the MCU and DCU
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/24/2026, 7:48 PM
I got a feeling he invited the writer on the press tour because he knew this wasn't going to review well and didnt want to take tje heat.😅
Fanmar16
Fanmar16 - 6/24/2026, 7:59 PM
Superman and Supergirl is literally Star-Lord and Star-Lady, the entire photography, color palettes, filters, and story are all Guardians of the Galaxy style. James Gunn is the one-trick man
CaptainMexico
CaptainMexico - 6/24/2026, 8:00 PM
The incels who run this site wanted this movie to fail before a single review landed
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/24/2026, 8:20 PM
@CaptainMexico - Are the "incels who run this site" in the room with us now? Lunatic
newhire13
newhire13 - 6/24/2026, 8:22 PM
@FireGunn - I mean you don’t run the site but you’re def an incel
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/24/2026, 8:23 PM
@newhire13 - Define incel and apply that to me right now. Give me the actual definition and tell me how you know that applies to me without knowing who I am. I'll wait.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/24/2026, 8:30 PM
@CaptainMexico - That's the cool thing to do. They claim they hated cancel culture years ago and made sure they spearheaded the new and improved cancel culture years later.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/24/2026, 8:37 PM
@SonOfAGif - I love how I still haven't gotten a response from Mr. Incel Whisper @newhire13 but can you show where the "people that run this site" said or did any of what you're saying?

Or did they just hurt your wittle feelings by telling the truth about this garbage Superbrat movie?
LibraMattered
LibraMattered - 6/24/2026, 8:41 PM
Looking forward to this movie. I don’t mind mixed reviews, mixed is better than all together bad reviews. Also, as a DCEU fan, along with being a Gunn DCU fan, people that actually think Snyder’s DCEU even has a chance at coming back are lacking some marbles. Idk if you(talking to those who believe Snyder’s DCEU will be back) remember how polarizing his films were, even if you liked them, the reviews were not great. People didn’t want his films to continue. Someone else would take a swing at it if Gunn’s movie end up totally tanking.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2026, 8:47 PM
@LibraMattered - and I’m sure if someone takes over after Gunn then they won’t like that either until they get exactly what they want which won’t happen this being stuck in a cycle of misery.
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 6/24/2026, 8:42 PM
James Gunn isn't making it another 2 years... the reviews for this are just not good and the new guys at Paramount taking over this are not going to play games with this IP.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/24/2026, 8:59 PM
@CaptainDC - Gunn is already one foot out the door
centaur
centaur - 6/24/2026, 8:46 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/24/2026, 9:00 PM
@centaur - User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 6/24/2026, 8:49 PM
I'm so bloody tired of people's stupid opinions. We all have different [frick]ing tastes! Get over it already. Not everything needs to be a the best movie ever. Jesus Christ...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2026, 8:56 PM
@RedFury - I get yah

I get everyone’s entitled to their own opinions but some of them are just dumb and stupid ones.

I also continually find it funny how we have so many binary stances & such but yet demand nuance from our storytelling.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2026, 8:55 PM
I know some people have a different measurement for this kind of stuff but it being 57% as of now is mixed rather then mixed-negative which is moreso in the 40’s (mixed-positive is in the 60’s)…

I do agree though that Gunn shouldn’t have made those kind of comments because quality is honestly subjective so what may be quality to some may not be to others as we are seeing with the reception of this film thus people will hold it over him now unfortunately.

Also I have heard criticisms of Nogueira’s script (who is a first time feature length screenwriter given she’s only written one short film and a couple of plays before this) but I have also heard praise for it aswell in terms of dialogue & Kara’s arc in the film so it’s a case of “to each their own” I feel.

Anyway , Im gonna be watching this film next weekend so hopefully I like it since its seemed good imo!!.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/24/2026, 8:57 PM
People are acting like “quality first” means every film has to get 90%+ on Rotten Tomatoes.

That’s not how filmmaking works.

James Gunn said they wouldn’t move forward until they believed they had a script worth making. That doesn’t guarantee every critic will agree.

Also… let’s not pretend 57% means the movie is automatically shit. Plenty of comic book films with mixed reviews have connected with audiences, and plenty of critically praised ones have disappeared from public memory.

I’ll judge Supergirl after I’ve actually watched the [frick]ing thing.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/24/2026, 8:58 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - You aren't coping harder enough my guy

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