Man Of Tomorrow Stars David Corenswet And Nicholas Hoult React To Viral Supergirl Theater Merch

Man Of Tomorrow Stars David Corenswet And Nicholas Hoult React To Viral Supergirl Theater Merch

Superman co-stars David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult have weighed in with their take on the viral Supergirl theater merch that, unfortunately, has a striking resemblance to a sex toy.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 23, 2026 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Supergirl swoops into theaters this weekend, and DC fans are understandably excited to return to the DCU after Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2. 

As with pretty much every major release right now, there will be a whole host of theater-exclusive merchandise available to buy. That includes popcorn buckets, collectables, and, in Supergirl's case, a very questionable cup.

Meant to look like the Woman of Tomorrow wearing her overcoat, unflattering comparisons have been made to a specific type of sex toy (if you're not familiar with it, we're not going to explain it to you; just replace one of the letters in flashlight, and you're on the right track).

Superman and Man of Tomorrow co-stars David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult were asked for their thoughts on the cup at last night's Supergirl premiere in New York and, well, their respective reactions were priceless...

This was a bit of a misfire, but any social media attention that brings more eyes on Supergirl during its opening weekend should be welcomed by DC Studios.

Box office tracking still hasn't been updated—current estimates range from $40 million to $55 million—but that may change tomorrow once the first reviews for the movie are revealed.

Hoult also discussed Lex Luthor's Warsuit in Man of Tomorrow after being spotted in set photos in full costume. He doesn't give much away, but it sounds like donning that was a big part of why he wanted to play the villain in the DCU.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Irregular
Irregular - 6/23/2026, 4:43 PM
Damn DC....promising a good time for us dudes huh
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Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 6/23/2026, 4:43 PM
Man has that Superman voice. Gunn made the right choice with him.
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/23/2026, 4:51 PM
@Shmokey20 - studio had him lined up to replace Cavill before Gun was offered the job 🤯 i only found this out the other day.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/23/2026, 4:49 PM
"I'll have the Supergirl fleshlight with extra foreskin, please!"

http://www.instagram.com/reel/DZrkTtQNLkW/
Sominan
Sominan - 6/23/2026, 5:01 PM
Great cast. Corenswet is great. Hoult is phenomenal. Charismatic, fantastic actors. Happy the good days of DC movies are finally upon us.

Thank you, Gunn!

#DCAlliance

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