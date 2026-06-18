Supergirl Chinese Trailer Released As Director Reveals Whether He'd Return For A Sequel

Supergirl arrives in theaters next week, and a new Chinese trailer has just been released for the second DC Studios movie. With Toy Story 5 set to break records in the coming days, the Woman of Tomorrow will face stiff competition from the Pixar sequel, even in its second weekend.

Warner Bros. hasn't quite managed to recapture the excitement Superman generated last July, but early word on ticket presales suggests Supergirl will open quite higher than initial estimates (which pegged it somewhere in the same range as The Marvels' dismal $47 million debut).

This latest sneak peek reveals new aliens, more action, and Kara Zor-El in flight. We also have a featurette for the movie that similarly showcases some cool, never-before-seen shots from the Maid of Might's first solo outing in the DCU.

Will Supergirl get a sequel? It's too soon to say, but during an interview with omelete, filmmaker Craig Gillespie was asked what it would take to bring him back for a follow-up. "I have to read the script," he replied. "[On the first film] I read it, got to the second scene and was like, 'Oh, I'm in, I'm totally in.'"

Milly Alcock also spoke to the site, confirming that she'll head to the Man of Tomorrow set to suit up as Supergirl again, "maybe soon, maybe in a few weeks."

Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira, who started writing a Teen Titans movie for DC Studios before they tasked her with the Wonder Woman reboot, also shared her hopes to see another female DC character front and centre in their own project.

"I'm not going to say what I would love to adapt," she teased. "I'm going to say what I would love to see someone else do, and I would love to see someone else do Catwoman."

Check out this new look at Supergirl in the players below.

New Chinese trailer for ‘SUPERGIRL’ just dropped with fresh footage! pic.twitter.com/Rpx2chIGnx — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 18, 2026 New ‘SUPERGIRL’ footage has arrived in ODEON Cinemas’ latest featurette! pic.twitter.com/BX7W4ObKUa — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 17, 2026

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.