Supergirl Chinese Trailer Released As Director Reveals Whether He'd Return For A Sequel

Supergirl Chinese Trailer Released As Director Reveals Whether He'd Return For A Sequel

An action-packed Chinese trailer for Supergirl has been released, along with a featurette, both of which are packed full of new footage from the movie. We also have comments on the Maid of Might's future.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 18, 2026 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Supergirl arrives in theaters next week, and a new Chinese trailer has just been released for the second DC Studios movie. With Toy Story 5 set to break records in the coming days, the Woman of Tomorrow will face stiff competition from the Pixar sequel, even in its second weekend.

Warner Bros. hasn't quite managed to recapture the excitement Superman generated last July, but early word on ticket presales suggests Supergirl will open quite higher than initial estimates (which pegged it somewhere in the same range as The Marvels' dismal $47 million debut).

This latest sneak peek reveals new aliens, more action, and Kara Zor-El in flight. We also have a featurette for the movie that similarly showcases some cool, never-before-seen shots from the Maid of Might's first solo outing in the DCU.

Will Supergirl get a sequel? It's too soon to say, but during an interview with omelete, filmmaker Craig Gillespie was asked what it would take to bring him back for a follow-up. "I have to read the script," he replied. "[On the first film] I read it, got to the second scene and was like, 'Oh, I'm in, I'm totally in.'"

Milly Alcock also spoke to the site, confirming that she'll head to the Man of Tomorrow set to suit up as Supergirl again, "maybe soon, maybe in a few weeks."

Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira, who started writing a Teen Titans movie for DC Studios before they tasked her with the Wonder Woman reboot, also shared her hopes to see another female DC character front and centre in their own project. 

"I'm not going to say what I would love to adapt," she teased. "I'm going to say what I would love to see someone else do, and I would love to see someone else do Catwoman."

Check out this new look at Supergirl in the players below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/18/2026, 8:42 AM
Sequel
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Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/18/2026, 9:33 AM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/18/2026, 8:47 AM
That's how it works. Sequel? Maybe.

Not every film needs a sequel. She's gonna show up in other DCU films.

Gunn hasn't missed yet. Let him cook.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 6/18/2026, 8:50 AM
No room for a sequel. Gunn is fast tracking the Jimmy Olsen/Gorilla Grodd show! With a cameo from Peacemaker! And Rick Flagg Sr!
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/18/2026, 8:54 AM
Sequel? Double down on a bad thing. Gunn cannot read the room. The ONLY ppl that like his DC content is a small group of people who was highly critical of David Goyer/Chris NOlan/Zack Snyder vision. A small group that doesn't buy Gunns DC films tickets nor do they stream content or buy merchandise. Which can be seen at Walmart with Gunns DC toys on sale. The NEW owners of Paramount NEVER met with Gunn when they took over...no need to when you're gonna fire someone & their contract ENDS in 2027. Supergirl is looking like it will debut at #2 or 3 with a $25 Million dollar opening weekend. 😂
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/18/2026, 8:55 AM
This will make ZERO dollars in China and there will be no sequel.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 9:11 AM
@FireGunn - China has NEVER liked Superman movies.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/18/2026, 8:59 AM
Clayface Quietly Loses IMAX Billing As Supergirl Tracking Slides😁
DC Studios’ Clayface has quietly lost its IMAX billing in Warner Bros.’ latest official production materials, and it happens to come one week before Supergirl‘s release, which includes IMAX screenings.

The official Clayface production listing has been updated since about a month ago.

The studio’s official, updated one-page production information sheet for the James Watkins-directed horror film, dated June 17, now states that the movie will be “released only in theaters in North America on October 23, 2026, and internationally beginning 21 October 2026.”

The IMAX line is gone.
That is a change from the version WB distributed roughly a month ago. That earlier press release, circulated through WB’s official mediapass press portal and later posted publicly to the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit, read word for word: “released only in theaters and IMAX® in North America.”

The previous version of the document also credited the film “in association with Domain Entertainment” and opened by calling Clayface “DC Studios’ first-ever foray into the genre.” Both of those lines are also gone from the new June 17 sheet.

Again, to be clear, this is an updated official document, not a studio statement.

It is possible the omission is an error in the new sheet rather than a deliberate booking change, and WB has not commented. James Gunn has a history of answering fan questions directly on Threads, so if he addresses it, we will update this story accordingly.

However, Clayface not having an IMAX release isn’t something entirely new.



Clayface Movie91
The IMAX Problem Was Flagged Back In February

The trail leads back to IMAX’s own February 2026 investor presentation.

On the slide laying out its “Expected Upcoming 2026 Slate,” IMAX lists Supergirl, Street Fighter, and Dune: Part Three with full billing.

Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day appear, but are flagged with a footnote: “currently only in select international markets.” Clayface does not appear on the slate at all, not even with the international qualifier.
One fair qualification: that slide carries IMAX’s own disclaimer that it does “not reflect a fully confirmed or complete listing of all titles.” So Clayface‘s absence from a February deck is not, by itself, proof the film gets zero IMAX.

But paired with WB now scrubbing the IMAX line from its own production materials, the two point in the same direction, and the two Marvel titles flagged in that same deck have since had their IMAX shutouts confirmed.

Clayface Movie 2
The pattern fits

Spider-Man: Brand New Day won’t play in IMAX at all: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, the first film shot entirely on IMAX film cameras, has an exclusive four-week IMAX run beginning July 17 that runs straight through Spider-Man’s opening weekend.

Avengers: Doomsday is boxed out the same way in December, with IMAX’s screens committed to Dune: Part Three, to the point that Disney launched its own premium format, Infinity Vision, to market Doomsday as a large-format event without the IMAX brand.

A movie actually shot for the format, opening one week earlier, is exactly the kind of title that keeps those screens through Clayface‘s opening weekend.

And a roughly $40 million horror movie — the budget IMDb lists for Clayface — is exactly the kind of title that loses that screen fight.

In other words, the IMAX squeeze on Clayface has been sitting there since February. What changed this week is that Warner Bros.’ own marketing language finally caught up to it. But is there more to the story?

Supergirl Milly Aclock
Bad Timing For The DCU’s Premium-Screen Push

The timing is hard to ignore, even if the cause is not confirmed.
WB pulled the IMAX line one week before Supergirl opens June 26, the DCU’s next IMAX release, and the first with premium-format presales on the board since Superman.

That matters because the DCU’s premium-format appeal is being tested right now, and the tracking has been sliding, not climbing.

In its first 24 hours of presales, Supergirl reportedly sold roughly 110,000 tickets for about $1.75 million, according to Portal Box Office, ahead of only The Marvels (95,000 tickets, $1.5 million) at the same stage, the film that became one of Marvel’s most infamous flops.

Since then the estimates have only come down and interestingly enough, they’re right in line with The Marvels: Box Office Theory trimmed its forecast to a $51 million opening, and Box Office Pro’s latest Long Range Forecast now pegs Supergirl at $45 million to $55 million, a $45 million floor that would land it below WB’s own Aquaman ($67.8 million) and Black Adam ($67 million) openings and roughly in line or even below The Flash ($55 million).

Supergirl may not even win its own opening weekend. Pixar’s Toy Story 5 opens June 19, one week ahead, and is tracking for a debut around $160 million, meaning its second weekend lands on the exact June 26 frame Supergirl is opening in.

Even a steep second-weekend drop likely leaves Toy Story 5‘s holdover ahead of Supergirl‘s entire projected opening, putting Kara on track for a #2 bow behind a Pixar sequel on its second lap.

For context, James Gunn’s Superman opened to $125 million last summer and legged out to $354.2 million domestic. Supergirl is estimated to carry a budget of roughly $170 million, with a break-even target reported around $425 million worldwide, which makes a sub-$55 million opening a real problem, not a rounding error.



Clayface Still
TOM RHYS HARRIES as Matt Hagen in DC Studios’ “Clayface,” a Warner Bros. Pictures Release.
The Optics Are Brutal For The DCU

That is why the Clayface IMAX change matters, even if nobody can tie it directly to Supergirl.

The DCU is supposed to be building momentum as a big-screen event brand. Instead, Supergirl is fighting soft tracking with IMAX screens already on sale, while Clayface is losing the IMAX language months before release.

Maybe WB has an explanation. Maybe the June 17 sheet is incomplete. But right now, the optics are brutal: one DCU movie is trying to prove premium-format demand exists, and the next one just had the premium-format branding pulled.

Clayface opens October 23, 2026. Supergirl opens June 26.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/18/2026, 9:00 AM
@ClarkJoeKent - Oh my God could you copy and paste some more [frick]ing retarded takes please
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 9:07 AM
@bobevanz -

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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 9:12 AM
@ClarkJoeKent - Won't EVEN Read.........

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ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/18/2026, 9:21 AM
@OneMoreTime - Gunns DC For Dummies was created for ppl who cant read. They need BRIGHT colors, simple scripts & jokes.😂
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/18/2026, 9:23 AM
@bobevanz - OK Mr James Gunn. You troll but dont stream your own content. You're not promoting Supergirl or buying tickets...its tracking #2 or #3 with a $25 Million dollars opening weekend.😂😂😂
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/18/2026, 9:27 AM
@OneMoreTime - You Gunn Cultis are like 3 ppl 😂😂😂😂 The same 3!!!!!!!!😂🤣🤣🤣🤣Trolls who dont spend $. Fat YT Boyz who live with mom & play video games. When Gunns Superman was whining & crying you felt it. You can relate to Gunns Superman😂
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 9:43 AM
@ClarkJoeKent - Far from Alone as of today....


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ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/18/2026, 9:53 AM
@OneMoreTime - Grey seats are OPEN!😂😂😂 Blackseats are paid for😂😂😂😂😂
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 9:59 AM
@ClarkJoeKent - Still have 8 days.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/18/2026, 10:01 AM
@OneMoreTime - Tracking shows a FLOP On The Horizon....Jason Mamoa cant help it😂 You can buy any seat in any theater for Supergirl...nobody wanted to see this Kryptonians Of The Galaxy film. 🙈
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 9:01 AM
Supergirl Looks Awesome. I don't care what Haters Think. Opening Night.


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JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/18/2026, 9:17 AM
@OneMoreTime - Same. I got my tickets. I bet the usual suspects are big mad. lol
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/18/2026, 9:25 AM
@OneMoreTime - this movie had 8 reshoots, 5 different ends & 3 different music directors....Epic Failure on the way AGAIN from Gunn.🤣😂😂 Ill be here when its in theaters before getting YANKED in week 3!!!😂😂😂
PS118
PS118 - 6/18/2026, 9:30 AM
@OneMoreTime -

Same
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/18/2026, 9:35 AM
@OneMoreTime - You'll have plenty of room to yourself.

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bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/18/2026, 9:03 AM
To those who don't know, Toy Story announced their release date after Supergirl already had the June date. They probably should have moved but it is what it is. Breaking even is the best possible outcome for this movie unfortunately
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/18/2026, 9:33 AM
@bobevanz - this movie won't break even🤣😂 it won't make the $ invested! Superman 2025 LOST $40 Million Dollars. You DONT loose over HALF the fan base & win. Look at Star Wars!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/18/2026, 9:03 AM
Looks even better than Superman ... 2025 that is.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/18/2026, 9:09 AM
A sequel to a movie that might struggle to cross $200 million ? They'll be lucky if this doesn't put the entire DCU 6ft under.
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/18/2026, 9:22 AM
Oh gee, let's see. You have a director on this film who's greatest accomplishment thus far is probably "I, Tonya" and "Cruella", a writer who really has zero writing creds and a lot of speculation on to how she got the job in the first place, maybe because she agreed to be the face of Gunn's writing or something, who knows. The visuals of the movie scream GOTG and I'm betting the writing does too. Do they REALLY think they'll be a sequel? Right now Gunn is just trying to pump out productions as fast as he can because he knows he can't take the slow path anymore. Clock is ticking on him continuing to hold the reigns of the DCU. #gunnisdone


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Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/18/2026, 9:22 AM
Looks great can wait
PS118
PS118 - 6/18/2026, 9:32 AM
@Matchesz -

My buds and I will be there opening night 🍻
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/18/2026, 9:31 AM
Kryptonians Of The Galaxy Kara-StarLord El in Starlords coat with his headphones & theme music, Jason Mamoa as Drax the comic relief, Gunn had to make the film about the Dog Krypton just like his last Superman movie...save the dog theme...smfh this is GOTG remixed.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/18/2026, 9:37 AM
Get ready for The Toy Story Excuses. These slots has BEEN taken since the previous year. Gunn KNEW the competition. Hes aiming for 'the casual fan' so dont complain. Lets see if 'the casual fan' buy tickets😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/18/2026, 9:41 AM
Lolz at the snyder cultists in the comments 😂😂😂😂
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/18/2026, 9:45 AM
Where are the "hate barometers" now?? Snyder cultists and Gunn haterz are invading the article, lolz 😂😂😂
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/18/2026, 9:58 AM
@vectorsigma - You're a Gunn Shill. We see your post. Theres no such thing as a Snyder Cult. They have been proven to be the majority of the DC Fan Base. You're The Cultist. A small group of ppl who Do Not Stream Gunns DC content Nor do you buy merchandise or movie tickets. You just Troll 👿 😈 🧌 I
centaur
centaur - 6/18/2026, 9:55 AM
who's the main villain?
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/18/2026, 9:59 AM
I would love to see this make enough for a sequel just to watch some people on here have a meltdown...

See you in 2034.

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