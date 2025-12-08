SUPERGIRL: James Gunn And Director Craig Gillespie Herald The Arrival Of The Woman Of Tomorrow

Select press were treated to an early preview showing of the forthcoming Supergirl trailer over the weekend, and by early accounts, the next DC Studios feature film just might wow audiences.

As we await the official, online release of the first footage, reportedly slated to be released on Thursday (although DC and Marvel are said to be playing a game of chicken, as Marvel Studios is also looking to drop the Avengers: Doomsday trailer), here's what DC Studios co-chair James Gunn and Supergirl director Craig Gillespie had to say at the event.

"For me, this has been such a cool experience," said Gunn at the press event. "Because Craig has been one of my favorite directors for many years, 'I,Tonya' was my favorite movie of the year, that year."

"So his coming in was awesome. And just as weird, or maybe even weirder, is Milly, because when I first read Woman of Tomorrow and I was excited about doing it, I said, 'You know who would be great?- and this is totally true, I remember that phone conversation,'That little girl, that little tiny kid from House of the Dragon- that little miniature human being from House of the Dragon.'"

"I think she's really got something special about her."

Gunn then turned the microphone over to Gillespie, who took the stage and also shared a few words.

"Under the guidance of Peter and James, they really supported us to make something that's unique and different," said the Lars and the Real Girl helmer.

"[This film] feels quite exciting and unique, with an actor you're about to meet, who is just awesome and was perfectly cast for this by James. You'll see in the trailer, we're excited for it and they'll be a lot more of that [tone in the film]. It really captures what we were going for."

When first describing the Supergirl film, DCU co-chair James Gunn previously stated, "We see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he’s an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip off of Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life."

As most DC fans know by now, the film is inspired by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely's' 2021 run on the Supergirl comics, which was collected as a (trade paper back) TPB titled, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

In the TPB, Kara is celebrating her birthday on a distant planet with a red sun. She travels there with Krypto, with the intent to use her weakened state (due to the red sun) to get drunk. While there, she comes across Ruthye, a young girl who is looking to hire a mercenary to avenge the death of her father.

However, the men behind her father's death catch up to her and they intend to finish the job and wipe out the entire family line. Naturally, Supergirl and Krypto step in and save the girl, but Krypto gets poisoned during the confrontation.

While Supergirl doesn't want to take on a mission of vengeance, she reluctantly agrees to help Ruthye because she needs to acquire a sample of the original poison in order to cure Krypto.

The Craig Gillespie-directed film sees Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El / Supergirl following up on her humorous cameo in Superman, alongside a supporting cast that also includes Eve Ridley as Ruthye, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, as David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Jason Momoa as the infamous badboy space mercenary, Lobo.

The script was penned by Ana Nogueira, who is also writing/developing a Teen Titans movie and a Wonder Woman film for DC Studios.