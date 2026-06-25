Supergirl Leaked Final Battle Clip Mocked For "Cringey" Song Choice

Supergirl is now playing in theaters, and a clip from the movie's final battle has leaked online.

Though this footage doesn't show Kara Zor-El's showdown with Krem of the Yellow Hills (which is likely to prove highly divisive for very different reasons), we do see the Woman of Tomorrow make an explosive entrance before taking out some of the Brigands who have captured Ruthye Mary Knolle.

We've seen some of these shots in the various trailers and spots that have been released, but it's the choice of song that really stands out.

Pop music needle drops during action sequences are now fairly common in superhero movies and TV shows (particularly when James Gunn is involved), but it's arguably become an overused trope at this stage, and selecting the right tune to accompany the scene is obviously vital.

Does "The Middle" by Kelty Greye & KidMotel cut it? You can decide for yourselves, but this clip is being widely mocked online for its "embarrassing" and "cringey" use of music.

Supergirl has been met with mixed-negative reviews from critics (58% on Rotten Tomatoes), but audiences will be the deciding factor when it comes to the next DCU movie's success.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first announced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”