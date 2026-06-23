Supergirl Post-Premiere Reactions Range From A "Total Blast" And "Great" To "Dull" And "Underwhelming"

Supergirl Post-Premiere Reactions Range From A &quot;Total Blast&quot; And &quot;Great&quot; To &quot;Dull&quot; And &quot;Underwhelming&quot;

A wider range of critics got to sit down and watch Supergirl last night, and that means we have another round of reactions. However, this time, they skew more mixed-to-negative.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 23, 2026 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

The first Supergirl reactions were largely very positive, though there were also more criticisms than we'd typically expect in that first wave of enthusiastic verdicts from junket press.

Since then, we've continued to hear from members of the press who have seen the movie in advance, but a wider range of critics have chimed in following last night's world premiere. Crucially, the vast majority of these opinions come from Rotten Tomatoes-approved critics, meaning they'll likely be contributing to that all-important percentage score when the full review embargo lifts on Thursday.

Some reactions are glowing, but most fall somewhere between mixed and negative. While Milly Alcock continues to receive praise for her performance as Kara Zor-El, the story and script are still coming under fire (which is a tad concerning when Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira has been tapped to pen Wonder Woman and Teen Titans).

There are also unflattering comparisons to Guardians of the Galaxy, with the biggest surprise being that Jason Momoa's performance as Lobo is deemed "cringe." The action beats also underwhelm, it seems. 

On a more positive note, Supergirl is hailed as "a fascinating sister story to Woman of Tomorrow" and a "fast-paced western space opera." So, some love it, some hate it, and many are in the middle. 

Overall, these reactions don't paint too negative a picture for the next DC Studios movie, and they feel similar to the ones we got for Captain America: Brave New World and The Marvels, for example. Unfortunately, both of those went on to flop at the box office. 

Stay tuned throughout the week for more on Supergirl's critical reaction and its box office performance. 

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/23/2026, 5:32 AM
I know who to trust and who not to trust

These people aren't critics and should not be treated as such
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/23/2026, 5:54 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - You should only trust yourself. You sound insecure if you are putting your faith in others over a movie. It’s just a movie. If it’s bad life goes on. No one’s gonna miss it. From what I’ve seen thus far it looks mediocre but fun.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/23/2026, 5:41 AM
So... it's shit?
Knightrider
Knightrider - 6/23/2026, 5:44 AM
Worrying that these are the best they could get for the early, premier reactions
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/23/2026, 5:55 AM
I dont want to be that guy but why are most of the female critics focusing on Milly being some kinda of feminine icon instead of the quality of the movie😫
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/23/2026, 5:57 AM
@SenorTwats - I just wanted to include as many reactions as possible, but will say that at least one of them is a huge James Gunn fan (he's even been photographed wearing merch for her podcast). The full reviews will tell the whole story, but these give a good indication, as most are RT-approved.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/23/2026, 6:26 AM
@SenorTwats - The message is more important than the movie.

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