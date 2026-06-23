Supergirl Post-Premiere Reactions Range From A "Total Blast" And "Great" To "Dull" And "Underwhelming"

The first Supergirl reactions were largely very positive, though there were also more criticisms than we'd typically expect in that first wave of enthusiastic verdicts from junket press.

Since then, we've continued to hear from members of the press who have seen the movie in advance, but a wider range of critics have chimed in following last night's world premiere. Crucially, the vast majority of these opinions come from Rotten Tomatoes-approved critics, meaning they'll likely be contributing to that all-important percentage score when the full review embargo lifts on Thursday.

Some reactions are glowing, but most fall somewhere between mixed and negative. While Milly Alcock continues to receive praise for her performance as Kara Zor-El, the story and script are still coming under fire (which is a tad concerning when Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira has been tapped to pen Wonder Woman and Teen Titans).

There are also unflattering comparisons to Guardians of the Galaxy, with the biggest surprise being that Jason Momoa's performance as Lobo is deemed "cringe." The action beats also underwhelm, it seems.

On a more positive note, Supergirl is hailed as "a fascinating sister story to Woman of Tomorrow" and a "fast-paced western space opera." So, some love it, some hate it, and many are in the middle.

Overall, these reactions don't paint too negative a picture for the next DC Studios movie, and they feel similar to the ones we got for Captain America: Brave New World and The Marvels, for example. Unfortunately, both of those went on to flop at the box office.

Stay tuned throughout the week for more on Supergirl's critical reaction and its box office performance.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.