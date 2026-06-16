Supergirl Teaser Spotlights New Lobo Footage; Director Craig Gillespie Talks Potential Sequel

Supergirl Teaser Spotlights New Lobo Footage; Director Craig Gillespie Talks Potential Sequel

A new Supergirl promo has been released, and it features quite a bit of new footage of Jason Momoa's Lobo joining forces with the Girl of Steel (Milly Alcock)...

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By MarkCassidy - Jun 16, 2026 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

DC Studios has released a Lobo-centric promo for Supergirl, and it spotlights quite a bit of new footage of Jason Momoa's Main Man in action.

The teaser confirms that Lobo and the Woman of Tomorrow (Milly Alcock) will join forces in the movie (likely to hunt down their common enemies, the Brigands), and we also hear the Last Czarnian's nickname for Kara (he says Ditz... DITZ!).

While speaking to The Playlist, director Craig Gillespie commented on the possibility of returning to helm a sequel.

"Obviously, I’d love to work with Milly again. I loved creating this character with her. We’ll see what happens.” 

Supergirl opening weekend box office estimates have now risen to around $77 million,  but it obviously remains to be seen if the next DCU movie is enough of a success to warrant a follow-up.

Gillespie also praised the freedom DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn gave him when he signed on to direct the project.

"I said, how much do you want this movie to be in your universe? And honestly, surprisingly, he’s like, ‘Not at all. This is [like] approaching each of these movies like their own graphic novel. A graphic novel is so distinctive to that writer, that illustrator. This is your graphic novel.’”

Chwck out the promo below, along with a new IMAX teaser.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/16/2026, 6:50 PM
Probably seen the full extent of lobos footage in this film
Huttsbane
Huttsbane - 6/16/2026, 7:09 PM
Imagine George Miller directing a Lobo movie or David Leitch🤯
Gambito
Gambito - 6/16/2026, 7:41 PM
@Huttsbane - george?? 🤯🤯🤯🤯
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/16/2026, 7:27 PM
I need a full on Lobo film.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/16/2026, 7:27 PM
The dynamic between Momoa’s Lobo and Milly’s Kara seems fun imo so looking forward to that in the film…

Also is it me or is Jason putting on a voice/affectation for The Main Man?.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/16/2026, 7:34 PM
Less Lobo, more Ruthye who is starting to feel like an afterthought in this film despite being the other character with an arc in the movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/16/2026, 7:49 PM
@NinnesMBC - I agree there…

However Ruthye is just not as flashy of a character as Kara and Lobo who will sell the movie more then a little girl.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/16/2026, 7:43 PM
I love that James Gunn has been true to his word about letting each director do their thing. Swear to god I have seen more of Craig guillespe in the last few days than ever, definitely a step in the right direction
Huttsbane
Huttsbane - 6/16/2026, 7:47 PM
@Gambito - Agreed. DC is in good hands wether people like it or not.

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