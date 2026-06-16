Supergirl Teaser Spotlights New Lobo Footage; Director Craig Gillespie Talks Potential Sequel

DC Studios has released a Lobo-centric promo for Supergirl, and it spotlights quite a bit of new footage of Jason Momoa's Main Man in action.

The teaser confirms that Lobo and the Woman of Tomorrow (Milly Alcock) will join forces in the movie (likely to hunt down their common enemies, the Brigands), and we also hear the Last Czarnian's nickname for Kara (he says Ditz... DITZ!).

While speaking to The Playlist, director Craig Gillespie commented on the possibility of returning to helm a sequel.

"Obviously, I’d love to work with Milly again. I loved creating this character with her. We’ll see what happens.”

Supergirl opening weekend box office estimates have now risen to around $77 million, but it obviously remains to be seen if the next DCU movie is enough of a success to warrant a follow-up.

Gillespie also praised the freedom DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn gave him when he signed on to direct the project.

"I said, how much do you want this movie to be in your universe? And honestly, surprisingly, he’s like, ‘Not at all. This is [like] approaching each of these movies like their own graphic novel. A graphic novel is so distinctive to that writer, that illustrator. This is your graphic novel.’”

Chwck out the promo below, along with a new IMAX teaser.

Lobo takes the spotlight in a new ‘SUPERGIRL’ promo! pic.twitter.com/2uuA1v4biO — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 16, 2026

Only the biggest and the greatest for Supergirl! Experience #Supergirl in IMAX July 26. #FilmedForIMAX Get tickets now: https://t.co/kH6x1tTrXc pic.twitter.com/JHyIyK5k8j — IMAX (@IMAX) June 16, 2026

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”