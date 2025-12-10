SUPERGIRL Times Square Teaser Confirms That "Something Is Coming"... Today!

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently confirmed that the first trailer for Supergirl would be released this week with our first glimpse of some footage featuring Milly Alcock as the Woman of Tomorrow.

We had been led to believe that the teaser would arrive on Thursday, but it looks like we may see the Girl of Steel take flight today - just a few hours from now!

A billboard advertisement for the next DCU movie was spotted in Times Square, and the countdown reveals that "something is coming" today at 1:15PM, EST (there's a chance the debut was pushed forward to avoid clashing with the Avengers: Doomsday trailer).

There's speculation that this may not be the full teaser, but it would be unusual for any studio to set a countdown for a poster or some other promotional material so close to a trailer debut.

Check out a rumored synopsis for Supergirl below, and be sure to drop back later on to see if the trailer has been released.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

A countdown to 'SUPERGIRL' has appeared in Times Square.



Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. Jason Momoa is also set to debut as Lobo.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”