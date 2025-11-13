$1,300 Collectible Based On DC Studios’ SUPERMAN Sparks Controversy Online Due To Its Appearance

There are three certain things in life: Death, taxes, and merchandising for superhero films. Superman released earlier this year to great reviews and respectable box office earnings. Being the first theatrical installment in the DCU, James Gunn's superhero adventure was an important release, not only for DC Studios, but for the superhero genre as a whole—ushering in a new era of comic book adaptations. With such a pivotal project, comes merchandising... a whole lot of it.

Superman has been the subject of many action figures throughout the year. It's also been the subject of some very expensive collectibles. One of such pieces, developed by Prime 1 Studio, has proven to be somewhat controversial on the eve of its pre-order period. For context, Prime 1 is one of the big names in the statue business. The company produces incredibly realistic pieces recreating characters from multiple brands, such as Marvel, DC and Lord of the Rings.

In approximately two years, Prime 1 Studio will be releasing its 1/3 scale Superman statue, "Superman With Krypton," based on David Corenswet's Last Son of Krypton:

The statue has an edition size of 450, and costs $1,399.00. Unfortunately, the piece has sparked some controversy online, as a number of fans on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit have reacted negatively to its likeness to Superman star David Corenswet.

(NOTE: The comments shown are specifically about the statue inspired by the Superman film, and are not—and should not , in any way, shape or form—be directed at actor David Corenswet.)

Some of the comments on the thread include: "Yikes. Not...quite...right...," "Genuinely looks like 50% Corenswet 50% Caville," "Pic 3 kind of looks like human shriek to me," and "he looks so old." More comments are shown via screenshots below:

On its website, Prime 1 Studio included the following description for the statue:

"The innate goodness and hope within humanity—these are the themes director James Gunn brings to life in his film, and they are captured here in their entirety. Standing approximately 95 cm tall at 1/3 scale, this statue embodies Prime 1 Studio's mastery of sculpting and paintwork that draws reality ever closer. Both the Man of Steel and his loyal superdog are imbued with the strength and compassion that define them on screen.



His blue-gray eyes convey calm determination, while his alternate portrait—featuring a warm, kind-hearted smile—captures the humanity behind the Man of Steel. Both head sculpts faithfully reflect David Corenswet’s likeness and acting nuances, realized through meticulous craftsmanship. Using the included head stand, either portrait can also be displayed as a bust. From the sweeping cape to the sharply defined S-shield, the costume draped over his steel physique is rendered with iconic precision."

Now, despite the criticisms, a crucial thing to consider is that the product shown in Prime 1's images is likely a prototype. These collectibles typically take quite a bit of time to ship out—often years. A lot of times, companies take in feedback provided by customers during a pre-order period to make adjustments so that the collectible releases in its best form.

Though some fans may understandably have concerns over the Superman statue, Prime 1 Studio is known for its excellent attention to detail and true-to-life craftsmanship. As such, the company will likely keep working on the piece leading up to its expected release date.

Prime 1 Studio's "Superman With Krypto" is expected to release between February 2027 and May 2027. Superman is available to stream on HBO Max.

