$1,300 Collectible Based On DC Studios’ SUPERMAN Sparks Controversy Online Due To Its Appearance

A new high-end statue inspired by Superman has generated controversy online due to its depiction of David Corenswet’s Man of Steel.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 13, 2025 11:11 AM EST
There are three certain things in life: Death, taxes, and merchandising for superhero films. Superman released earlier this year to great reviews and respectable box office earnings. Being the first theatrical installment in the DCU, James Gunn's superhero adventure was an important release, not only for DC Studios, but for the superhero genre as a wholeushering in a new era of comic book adaptations. With such a pivotal project, comes merchandising... a whole lot of it.

Superman has been the subject of many action figures throughout the year. It's also been the subject of some very expensive collectibles. One of such pieces, developed by Prime 1 Studio, has proven to be somewhat controversial on the eve of its pre-order period. For context, Prime 1 is one of the big names in the statue business. The company produces incredibly realistic pieces recreating characters from multiple brands, such as Marvel, DC and Lord of the Rings.

In approximately two years, Prime 1 Studio will be releasing its 1/3 scale Superman statue, "Superman With Krypton," based on David Corenswet's Last Son of Krypton:

The statue has an edition size of 450, and costs $1,399.00. Unfortunately, the piece has sparked some controversy online, as a number of fans on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit have reacted negatively to its likeness to Superman star David Corenswet.

(NOTE: The comments shown are specifically about the statue inspired by the Superman film, and are not—and should not, in any way, shape or form—be directed at actor David Corenswet.)

Some of the comments on the thread include: "Yikes. Not...quite...right...," "Genuinely looks like 50% Corenswet 50% Caville," "Pic 3 kind of looks like human shriek to me," and "he looks so old." More comments are shown via screenshots below:

On its website, Prime 1 Studio included the following description for the statue: 

"The innate goodness and hope within humanity—these are the themes director James Gunn brings to life in his film, and they are captured here in their entirety. Standing approximately 95 cm tall at 1/3 scale, this statue embodies Prime 1 Studio's mastery of sculpting and paintwork that draws reality ever closer. Both the Man of Steel and his loyal superdog are imbued with the strength and compassion that define them on screen.

His blue-gray eyes convey calm determination, while his alternate portrait—featuring a warm, kind-hearted smile—captures the humanity behind the Man of Steel. Both head sculpts faithfully reflect David Corenswet’s likeness and acting nuances, realized through meticulous craftsmanship. Using the included head stand, either portrait can also be displayed as a bust. From the sweeping cape to the sharply defined S-shield, the costume draped over his steel physique is rendered with iconic precision."

Now, despite the criticisms, a crucial thing to consider is that the product shown in Prime 1's images is likely a prototype. These collectibles typically take quite a bit of time to ship out—often years. A lot of times, companies take in feedback provided by customers during a pre-order period to make adjustments so that the collectible releases in its best form.

Though some fans may understandably have concerns over the Superman statue, Prime 1 Studio is known for its excellent attention to detail and true-to-life craftsmanship. As such, the company will likely keep working on the piece leading up to its expected release date. 

Prime 1 Studio's "Superman With Krypto" is expected to release between February 2027 and May 2027. Superman is available to stream on HBO Max. 

Do you think the controversy surrounding the new Superman statue is warranted? Will you be getting one? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 11/13/2025, 11:06 AM
It does look a lot like Cavill, it’s even more muscular than he was in the movie. Almost looks like they used generative AI and it amalgamated the two of them.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/13/2025, 11:12 AM
@Ha1frican - It a natural instinct to want to make Superman look like Superman, can't blame them

HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 11/13/2025, 11:17 AM
@HashTagSwagg -

Too bad “that Superman” never smiled even once in BVS.

And what maybe twice in MOS.

Real beacon of hope
ferf
ferf - 11/13/2025, 11:24 AM
@HashTagSwagg - ah yes, give me "superman" but he has Vegeta's hairline
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/13/2025, 11:30 AM
@HulkisHoly - This was already debunked multiple times by @Forthas

Cavill smiled just as much as Corenswet in MOS alone (Not even counting BVS and JL)
Forthas
Forthas - 11/13/2025, 11:33 AM
@WalletsClosed - They need to keep repeating lies in order to get people to ignore the facts and doubt there own eyes.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/13/2025, 11:43 AM
@Forthas - It's honestly pathetic
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/13/2025, 11:43 AM
@HulkisHoly -
If the subtle smile he gave to lois wasn't enough
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/13/2025, 11:54 AM
@ferf - Cavil was method, he grew out the hairy chest in reference to Superman Doomsday and de-grew his hairline to form a widow's peak as a nod to the classic Superman comics.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/13/2025, 11:06 AM

Anyone who pays $1400 for that thing deserves whatever they get. Ridiculous.
kseven
kseven - 11/13/2025, 11:08 AM
Looks fine to me but if it looks like Cavill then snyderbots should also be pleased... so that's a win/win to the extent anyone even cares about appeasing such a pathetic group.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 11/13/2025, 11:08 AM
You made an article claiming there's controversy based on an IG post with just 60 comments?... Really?

This is a new low.
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 11/13/2025, 11:09 AM
There's an uncanny-valley-ness to this for sure. It's kinda like one of those optical illusions where a silhouette is "spinning" and your brain can interpret it to be spinning in either direction. At first I saw it looking like Cavill, but then it started looking more like Corenswet. I don't like it.

Santanaonfire
Santanaonfire - 11/13/2025, 11:14 AM
@TheTyrantVirus - I’m. It convinced it doesn’t change on you lol. I could only see it going counterclockwise, looked away a few seconds, then it was going clockwise, then I looked away and back again and it was going counterclockwise again 🤷
Santanaonfire
Santanaonfire - 11/13/2025, 11:14 AM
@Santanaonfire - *I’m not convinced
Santanaonfire
Santanaonfire - 11/13/2025, 11:10 AM
It’s a little off, but overall I think looks pretty decent - though I’m not familiar with Prime 1’s other work. The Instagram comments were pretty mixed, with many of the negative ones just bagging on the movie itself.

In any case, it doesn’t matter, because I’m not spending $1,500 on it 😬
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 11/13/2025, 11:15 AM
One hand, they have two years to get it right.

Other hand, MOT will be out by then.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/13/2025, 11:17 AM
Not worse than Dwayne Wade's statue in Miami.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/13/2025, 11:39 AM
@lazlodaytona -

JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/13/2025, 11:18 AM
Looks like AI, which means it doesn't actually exist yet. Hope they make him less 'scowly'
Forthas
Forthas - 11/13/2025, 11:31 AM
"Superman released earlier this year to ...respectable box office earnings."

TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/13/2025, 11:44 AM
That's the best Johnny Knoxville figure we've gotten so far.
kayliepain
kayliepain - 11/13/2025, 12:00 PM
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/13/2025, 12:10 PM
In all fairness Cornsweat looks like a Gumby version of Cavill.
Madman
Madman - 11/13/2025, 12:13 PM
It’s a good sculpt, the suit is just more form-fitting (but its likely cheaper than using extra material to make it look baggy)—this looks like a paint issue to me, which can be fixed before shipping.

