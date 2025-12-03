James Gunn Says He Can't Share His Top Spotify Wrapped Songs Because They're "ALL In MAN OF TOMORROW"

It's that time of year again when music fans are sharing their "Spotify Wrapped" playlists on social media, and Superman director James Gunn has now posted an abridged version of his playlist with the top songs removed... because they are "all in Man of Tomorrow."

Gunn has become almost as synonymous with his movie soundtracks as he has for his body of work itself over the years, utilizing some undeniable bangers for the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and the first season of Peacemaker.

The filmmaker resisted the urge to include more than a couple of songs in Superman ("5 Years Time" by Noah and the Whale accompanied the Mr. Terrific action sequence), instead relying on John Murphy and David Fleming's John Williams-inspired score.

Unfortunately, familiarity can often breed contempt, and many of Gunn's detractors feel that his projects might be better served if he didn't "force" his musical taste down our throats, pointing to the recent second season of Peacemaker - which included a Steel Panther tune titled "F*cking My Heart in the A*s" - to support their stance.

However you may happen to feel about Gunn's use of music, this post would obviously suggest that we will be hearing quite a few songs throughout Man of Tomorrow.

I can't post my top songs because they are ALL in Man of Tomorrow, but I can post some of the other stuff.



Top 4 musical acts I've listened to this year:

1) Foxy Shazam (two years running) @foxyshazam

2) Sports Team @SportsTeam_

3) Jeff Rosenstock

4) LaRussel @LaRussellGC… — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 3, 2025

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway next summer.

Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027. pic.twitter.com/hegJEuRMTk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2025

Man of Tomorrow will see the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) team-up to face Brainiac. Rachel Brosnahan will also return as Lois Lane, along with Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. (we've heard that other characters from Peacemaker season 2 will also feature).

Brainiac casting is underway, but as far as we know, no offers have been made. Claes Bang, Sam Rockwell and Matt Smith are rumored to be on the shortlist.

It remains to be seen how the character will be introduced in the movie, but there's a good chance it will have something to do with the events of the Peacemaker season 2 finale.