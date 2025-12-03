James Gunn Says He Can't Share His Top Spotify Wrapped Songs Because They're "ALL In MAN OF TOMORROW"

James Gunn mostly relied on John Murphy and David Fleming's score for Superman, but it sounds like he'll be returning to his old musical habits for Man of Tomorrow...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 03, 2025 03:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

It's that time of year again when music fans are sharing their "Spotify Wrapped" playlists on social media, and Superman director James Gunn has now posted an abridged version of his playlist with the top songs removed... because they are "all in Man of Tomorrow."

Gunn has become almost as synonymous with his movie soundtracks as he has for his body of work itself over the years, utilizing some undeniable bangers for the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and the first season of Peacemaker.

The filmmaker resisted the urge to include more than a couple of songs in Superman ("5 Years Time" by Noah and the Whale accompanied the Mr. Terrific action sequence), instead relying on John Murphy and David Fleming's John Williams-inspired score.

Unfortunately, familiarity can often breed contempt, and many of Gunn's detractors feel that his projects might be better served if he didn't "force" his musical taste down our throats, pointing to the recent second season of Peacemaker - which included a Steel Panther tune titled "F*cking My Heart in the A*s" - to support their stance.

However you may happen to feel about Gunn's use of music, this post would obviously suggest that we will be hearing quite a few songs throughout Man of Tomorrow.

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway next summer. 

Man of Tomorrow will see the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) team-up to face Brainiac. Rachel Brosnahan will also return as Lois Lane, along with Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. (we've heard that other characters from Peacemaker season 2 will also feature).

Brainiac casting is underway, but as far as we know, no offers have been made. Claes Bang, Sam Rockwell and Matt Smith are rumored to be on the shortlist.

It remains to be seen how the character will be introduced in the movie, but there's a good chance it will have something to do with the events of the Peacemaker season 2 finale.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 12/3/2025, 3:17 PM
Oh good, another music video with "punk-rock" Superman! I sure hope Foxy Shazam shows up and does another 10 minute concert again! More punk, that's what Superman's about!

User Comment Image
Relativity
Relativity - 12/3/2025, 3:33 PM
There was an article or post where he said he’d matured as a Director and realised some movies don’t need soundtracks which is why Superman mostly had a score except for a few songs.

I guess this movie is going to be soundtrack heavy.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 12/3/2025, 3:57 PM
@Relativity - James Gunn matured? Why? Because he dyes his hair white?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/3/2025, 3:35 PM
Oh boy, I guess I better go buy my ticket to that not superman sequel to uncover that mystery


User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/3/2025, 3:46 PM
Foxy Shazam (two years running)

Can’t imagine…
User Comment Image
kseven
kseven - 12/3/2025, 4:02 PM
Curious what's on that list
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 12/3/2025, 4:32 PM
@kseven - Listen to any single one of his soundtracks. They're all the same.
kseven
kseven - 12/3/2025, 4:35 PM
@WalletsClosed - they're not but okay
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 12/3/2025, 4:45 PM
@kseven - Explain how they aren't lmao
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2025, 4:17 PM
Not sure why people have such an issue now with Gunn using songs for his films given it’s just part of his filmmaking style & sensibility since his first film “Slither” (it’s obvious that he’s a big music lover which some filmmakers are &utilize it in their works)…

I can understand if some don’t like atleast some of the song choices if it’s not to your tastes & such but even then , just ignore it and move on because the other might be.

Also he might just have 2 top songs which are in MOT or more but we won’t know for sure until we see the film so chill everyone…

Anyway , not really a big western music fan but I have liked some of the music Gunn has introduced me to so might check out his playlist above!!.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 12/3/2025, 4:31 PM
Literally just clicked on this to see all the losers complaining.

Keep up the good work, Comic Book Guys from Simpsons.

Your fathers are all very proud
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 12/3/2025, 4:33 PM
@Rpendo - Only losers complain about "losers" complaining. Endless bitching with you
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 12/3/2025, 4:33 PM
More self inserts from Gunn. The soundtrack for this piece of shit movie will be just as bad as the first.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 12/3/2025, 4:38 PM
If any of you actually listened to the playlists he made for each character in Superman on Spotify, you’d actually see a wide variety of music. He even has didn’t band “animals as leaders” on the playlist for Mr Terrific!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2025, 4:43 PM
Also that Steel Panther song that was used in the Peacemaker S2 finale which was called “[frick]ing my Heart in The Ass” was used for a reason rather then to be obscene & such…

The reason is that Gunn in his Peacemaker podcast called it a perfect song for the show since it’s crass and stupid on the surface but if you actually see beneath , it’s a sad song about heartbreak.

?si=ERRVIFW9xqGKNOCX

