MAN OF TOMORROW: Another Key SUPERMAN Cast Member May Have Been Confirmed To Appear

James Gunn is adamant that Man of Tomorrow is not a direct sequel to Superman, but it looks like most of the DCU reboot's main cast are set to reprise their roles...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 10, 2025 07:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Last week, James Gunn announced the title and release date for the next instalment in DC Studios' Superman Saga, Man of Tomorrow, and story details (some confirmed, others rumored) have been filtering through since.

We know that David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will reprise their respective roles as Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor, and are said to be the co-leads of the movie. Gunn confirmed that these bitter enemies will put their differences aside and join forces (temporarily, at least) to face a "much, much bigger threat" during an interview with Howard Stern earlier today.

 “It’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it," he added. "It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I loved working with Nicholas Hoult. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I Just love the script so much.”

Gunn also referred to the project as a "Superman sequel," despite previously making it clear that he did not consider Man of Tomorrow to be a direct follow-up to this year's DCU reboot.

Regardless, quite a few cast members from Superman are set to return for the movie, including Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) and Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane). Now, it looks like we can add another Daily Planet fixture to the list, as Jeff Sneider mentions that Skyler Gisondo is expected to reprise his role as Jimmy Olsen in his latest newsletter.

This wouldn't exactly be a major surprise, but it should be interesting to see how many more Superman actors show up in this non-Superman sequel that's named after Superman.

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway next summer. 

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

James Gunn Reveals MAN OF TOMORROW Story Details; Will Pit Superman And Lex Luthor Against Bigger Threat
SUPERMAN Has Soared On PVOD Platforms Following Abrupt End To Theatrical Run
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/10/2025, 7:45 PM
Ah the Howard Stern show, great for cbm news.
Remember when Howard Stern had RDJ on and he accidentally left the mic on and we heard him talking about a Doctor Doom thing for Marvel? Everyone just assumed it was Howard Stern who was playing Doom and not one person thought it was RDJ he was talking about. LMFAO good times.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 9/10/2025, 8:19 PM
@ObserverIO - Howard is a paragon of virtue!

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 9/10/2025, 7:55 PM
This film may live and die on the reason that Superman would need Lex Luthor's help. If it is because he is supposedly smart it would look weird that he would work with Luthor when Mr. Terrific is right there.
Laridian
Laridian - 9/10/2025, 8:20 PM
Yes, the larger threat COULD be BRAINIAC... but it might also be an extra-dimensional threat from EARTH-X. I think the last few episodes of 'PEACEMAKER' are going to be really important to the overall 10-YEAR plan.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 9/10/2025, 8:37 PM
@Laridian - I could see them having impact but I think it'll provide more direction than be vital. Gunn has repeatedly said that these shows and movies won't be homework. We'll see once they come out though. I feel like they would neglect a large group of the audience having an integral point of the story in a show definitely aimed at adults.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/10/2025, 8:25 PM
I just Hope this movie stop the divisive atmosphere in América.peace
SuperCat
SuperCat - 9/10/2025, 8:35 PM
User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 9/10/2025, 8:55 PM
...but it's not a sequel, right ?

View Recorder