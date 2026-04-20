Man Of Tomorrow First Look: Superman Sequel's Logo Revealed As James Gunn Teases Lex Luthor

Man Of Tomorrow First Look: Superman Sequel's Logo Revealed As James Gunn Teases Lex Luthor

James Gunn has confirmed that Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow has begun shooting, and the filmmaker has shared the movie's logo and revealed Lex Luthor's status quo following Peacemaker Season 2.

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By JoshWilding - Apr 20, 2026 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared a first look at Man of Tomorrow, confirming that the Superman sequel has started production.

What does the photo tell us? Not much, but it provides a glimpse inside the VanKull Department of Corrections and shows a chessboard alongside Lex Luthor's inmate badge. In Peacemaker Season 2, the villain made a deal with Rick Flag Sr. that saw him moved there from the Metahuman-filled Belle Reve.

Look really closely, and you'll also spot the Man of Tomorrow logo on a nearby clapperboard/slate; it combines Superman's iconic crest with Brainiac's symbol, and is likely a piece of imagery we'll see much more of in the coming months. 

Will we get set photos? Those were resplendent for Superman, especially when Gunn hit the streets of Cleveland to turn it into Metropolis. That led to early first looks at the Man of Steel and the Justice Gang, so this could be an exciting summer for DCU fans. 

In related news, insider Daniel Richtman reported last night that, "My understanding is there is one more hero, a male one, in Man of Tomorrow, that they haven't announced yet." Let the speculation commence!

Man of Tomorrow is expected to be a crucial chapter in his wider plans for the DCU, and Gunn previously confirmed that he has one eye on the future when he said, "Yes, [my plans] definitely go significantly further than Man of Tomorrow. So whether or not that'll be me that's able to fulfil that promise depends on a lot of things in life."

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world. 

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Adria Arjona and Andre Royo recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the former is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. 

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027. Check out this first official look at Man of Tomorrow below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 4/20/2026, 12:31 PM
Logos pretty cool
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 4/20/2026, 12:44 PM
@TheVisionary25 - If Supergirl doesn't do well, then they might release something pretty quick, to try and combat any negativity. Other than that, I wouldn't be surprised if they try to keep the design under wraps for as long as possible.
I do hope the design is good though. Sometimes Gunn leans toward the more goofy or absurd. I don't want Braniac to end up like Thinker from Suicide Squad. I'd prefer something more menacing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/20/2026, 12:37 PM
Cool , glad to see they have started shooting now…

Hopefully we get a look at Lars Eidinger’s Brainiac sooner then later.

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Anyway , I thought Superman (2025) was solid so can’t wait to check out MOT!!.

P.S: Cool logo!!.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/20/2026, 12:37 PM
cant see shit

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Huskers
Huskers - 4/20/2026, 12:44 PM
Brainiac is coming!!!!
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/20/2026, 12:44 PM
The MCU if it was helmed by James Gunn:

2008: Thunderbolts animated show.
2009: Captain America vs Red Skull (featuring the Avenging Gang: Wonder Man, Spider-Woman, and Nova)
2010: Bucky Barnes the movie.
2010: Iron Man miniseries where he doesn't wear the armor and passes the mantle to Iron Heart.
2010: Flint Marko the movie.
2011: Captain America and Red Skull vs Ultron
2012: Fired for poor management of the property.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 4/20/2026, 12:49 PM
@InfinitePunches - lmao
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 4/20/2026, 1:09 PM
@InfinitePunches - See how shitty it sounds

DCU is a mess just like DCEU
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/20/2026, 1:11 PM
@InfinitePunches - that's nice.

See you in 2034.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/20/2026, 1:12 PM
@DannyBrandy20 - see you in 2034 too.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/20/2026, 1:25 PM
@DannyBrandy20 - The closest thing we've ever gotten to a proper buildup was the DCAU. I've been watching Batman Beyond recently and boy was that universe near perfect.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/20/2026, 1:33 PM
@UltimaRex - I'm actually enjoying a lot of DC content right now. The comics have been really solid recently. Mark Waid's Justice League Unlimited is exactly what I want from a JL comic. I've also finally gotten around to watching the Zeta Project, the spin-off of Batman Beyond made by Robert Goodman. It's very fun and engaging. Plus I just finished showing my wife Green Lantern the animated series, which I hold is one of the all-time greats.

There's a lot more to DC than just these crappy movies.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/20/2026, 12:48 PM
The brainiac logo is upside down. Dumb.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/20/2026, 1:04 PM
Production just started and people already want a full [frick]ing reveal…

You got the logo, Lex setup, Brainiac tease, that’s called [frick]ing groundwork.

Not everything needs to be spoon-fed on day [frick]ing one.

Let it build.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/20/2026, 1:10 PM
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