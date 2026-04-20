Man Of Tomorrow First Look: Superman Sequel's Logo Revealed As James Gunn Teases Lex Luthor

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared a first look at Man of Tomorrow, confirming that the Superman sequel has started production.

What does the photo tell us? Not much, but it provides a glimpse inside the VanKull Department of Corrections and shows a chessboard alongside Lex Luthor's inmate badge. In Peacemaker Season 2, the villain made a deal with Rick Flag Sr. that saw him moved there from the Metahuman-filled Belle Reve.

Look really closely, and you'll also spot the Man of Tomorrow logo on a nearby clapperboard/slate; it combines Superman's iconic crest with Brainiac's symbol, and is likely a piece of imagery we'll see much more of in the coming months.

Will we get set photos? Those were resplendent for Superman, especially when Gunn hit the streets of Cleveland to turn it into Metropolis. That led to early first looks at the Man of Steel and the Justice Gang, so this could be an exciting summer for DCU fans.

In related news, insider Daniel Richtman reported last night that, "My understanding is there is one more hero, a male one, in Man of Tomorrow, that they haven't announced yet." Let the speculation commence!

Man of Tomorrow is expected to be a crucial chapter in his wider plans for the DCU, and Gunn previously confirmed that he has one eye on the future when he said, "Yes, [my plans] definitely go significantly further than Man of Tomorrow. So whether or not that'll be me that's able to fulfil that promise depends on a lot of things in life."

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Adria Arjona and Andre Royo recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the former is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027. Check out this first official look at Man of Tomorrow below.