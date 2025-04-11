New BTS SUPERMAN Image Sees James Gunn Teasing A Man Of Steel vs Lex Luthor Fight

As part of a summer movie preview, a new behind-the-scenes look at James Gunn's Superman provides a fresh look at David Corenswet's Superman suit.

By MarkJulian - Apr 11, 2025 05:04 PM EST
Source: Collider

It's a meeting of the minds, in a new behind-the-scenes image from Superman, which reveals James Gunn chatting it up with David Corenwet's Man of Steel and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, between takes.

It's difficult to glean any details from the photo, but the trio appear to potentially be shooting a scene at LexCorp, possibly in an office or vault. And based on the hand signals James Gunn is making, it looks as if Lex and Clark are preparing to throwdown.

Perhaps that ring on Lex's pinky has a bit of kryptonite in it to even the fight?

As for the Man of Steel himself, Corenswet has previously shared that he's enjoying every aspect of suiting up as DC's big blue boy scout and that he personally thinks there's more pressure on James Gunn than himself.

Said Corenswet, "I like to grow and improve myself with criticism. I don’t take it personally," Corenswet said on any negative comments from fans. "Quite the opposite, it’s a learning experience. And all actors must accept it as what it is in order to grow professionally."

"James Gunn has a tremendous imagination. I’m only here to deliver the lines he’s written. It’s a very particular vision, spiced up with some wonderful elements and performances. I hope I measure up to it in the audience’s eyes."

The James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Rounding out the cast are Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult portrays Lex Luthor in the film, while Milly Alcock will appear as Supergirl before spinning off into her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Rounding out the cast are Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and  Neva Howell as Martha 'Ma' Kent.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, a reboot of Zack Snyder's DCEU. 

About Superman:
Synopsis:  Superman embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent. The film arrives in North American theaters on July 11. The film will arrive two days earlier in Belgium and France. A special 5-minute preview is slated to play before IMAX screenings of Minecraft in select international territories.

Related:

thebamf
thebamf - 4/11/2025, 5:27 PM
I'm so pumped for this movie.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/11/2025, 5:29 PM
But Lex is Just a bald guy... Give him a break Supes!
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/11/2025, 5:31 PM
Is Nicholas Hoult simply too tall for the role?
DTor91
DTor91 - 4/11/2025, 5:50 PM
@Lisa89 - It’s just the angle of the photo. He’s an inch taller than comic Lex, and an inch shorter than Corenswet.

He’s just the first big screen version of Lex that actually matches the visual of comic Lex.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/11/2025, 6:06 PM
@DTor91 - Comic Lex is only two inches shorter than comic Kal? I realize that there are many differing variations, but what's your source on that?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/11/2025, 5:34 PM
Cool!!

Both Corenswet & Hoult look good imo…

Looking forward to this film!!.

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/11/2025, 5:34 PM
I thought I was going to see photo without James Gunn.

For [frick]s sake
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/11/2025, 6:10 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - We'll be lucky if he's not in the finished scene.
Repian
Repian - 4/11/2025, 5:34 PM
Perhaps we've seen the outcome of the confrontation. The feeling of powerlessness can be very strong for Lex. Similar to a bug under the sole of a shoe.
thebamf
thebamf - 4/11/2025, 5:35 PM
@Repian - This dude is going to kill this role.
Repian
Repian - 4/11/2025, 6:07 PM
Lex collects Superman's blood from somewhere. Perhaps by hitting Superman with a Kryptonite ring, he scratches Superman's skin. So, Super's blood is contaminated because it's deteriorated by the Kryptonite's composition. As a result...
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/11/2025, 6:14 PM
We can deduce this BTS is from at some point of the movie's 3rd act.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/11/2025, 6:16 PM
Man Hoult is looking like a young Agent 47.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/11/2025, 6:27 PM
That’s not Lex that’s Agent 47
stephhurry
stephhurry - 4/11/2025, 6:40 PM
That’s not Agent 47 that’s Lex

