New BTS SUPERMAN Image Sees James Gunn Teasing A Man Of Steel vs Lex Luthor Fight

It's a meeting of the minds, in a new behind-the-scenes image from Superman, which reveals James Gunn chatting it up with David Corenwet's Man of Steel and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, between takes.

It's difficult to glean any details from the photo, but the trio appear to potentially be shooting a scene at LexCorp, possibly in an office or vault. And based on the hand signals James Gunn is making, it looks as if Lex and Clark are preparing to throwdown.

Perhaps that ring on Lex's pinky has a bit of kryptonite in it to even the fight?

As for the Man of Steel himself, Corenswet has previously shared that he's enjoying every aspect of suiting up as DC's big blue boy scout and that he personally thinks there's more pressure on James Gunn than himself.

Said Corenswet, "I like to grow and improve myself with criticism. I don’t take it personally," Corenswet said on any negative comments from fans. "Quite the opposite, it’s a learning experience. And all actors must accept it as what it is in order to grow professionally."

"James Gunn has a tremendous imagination. I’m only here to deliver the lines he’s written. It’s a very particular vision, spiced up with some wonderful elements and performances. I hope I measure up to it in the audience’s eyes."

The James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Rounding out the cast are Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult portrays Lex Luthor in the film, while Milly Alcock will appear as Supergirl before spinning off into her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Rounding out the cast are Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and Neva Howell as Martha 'Ma' Kent.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, a reboot of Zack Snyder's DCEU.