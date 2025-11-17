New MAN OF TOMORROW Rumor Points To Potential WONDER WOMAN Debut

Fresh details and intel on the DCU continues to roll in as the DC fandom waits for fresh content following the release of Superman and Peacemaker season 2.

Up next is the release of Lanterns and Supergirl, but the upcoming project that might just be the most intriguing is Man of Tomorrow.

In that Superman follow-up, David Corenswet's Man of Steel and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor will be teaming up to confront Brainiac.

And according to a new report from Nexus Point News, a new DC Comics superheroine will be making her DCU debut.

Per the site, "a new female hero is being cast for the film. She’s described as being in her late twenties and having an edge to her. What’s interesting is there’s a height requirement for this character and they’re looking for taller actresses. In addition, the character is being described as being a warrior and having a strong physique. All details point to this character being Wonder Woman..."

Nexus Point News has a stellar track record, having previously scooped (even before the Hollywood trades) that Sgt. Rock had been put on indefinite hold, Cody Rhodes would portray Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, Dave Bautista joining Road House 2, Jocasta debuting in Vision Quest, and several other scoops that ultimately proved true.

Still, as with all rumors, we'll caution you to view the report with a healthy dose of skepticism until confirmed.

Flipping back to a more optimistic viewpoint, it's also worth noting that the Gods and Monsters slate has been changed and flipped upside down since its initial announcement.

WBD CEO David Zaslav previously identified the Amazon princess as one of the core pillars of the new DC Universe, alongside Superman, Supergirl, and Batman.

Fresh off the box office success of the Superman film, it was reported and confirmed that Wonder Woman was now a priority at DC Studios, with Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira hired to pen the script for a solo Wonder Woman movie. But perhaps the character will make her debut a bit sooner?

It's also worth noting that while the description of the new superheroine sounds a lot like Wonder Woman, it could be any number of female superheroes, including Big Barda or Black Canary.

Man of Tomorrow is currently slated to hit theaters on July 9, 2027. The film will be written and directed by James Gunn.

For inexplicable reasons, Gunn is adamant that Man of Tomorrow is not a direct Superman sequel, stating in various interviews and social media posts that, "Superman has a major role. It's not Superman 2...It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat..."

"I think I'm just more interested in getting into the heart of Lex and seeing how he fits into all of this...I think getting to know more of Lex as a human being. We saw a lot about the evil part of Lex. He's pretty evil. He, as a character, is really interesting. There's something, despite everything, that is incredibly heroic about Lex."