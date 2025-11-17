New MAN OF TOMORROW Rumor Points To Potential WONDER WOMAN Debut

According to a new report, a DC Comics superheroine will make her DCU debut in James Gunn's Superman follow-up, and the physical description sounds like it could be Wonder Woman.

News
By MarkJulian - Nov 17, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Nexus Point News

Fresh details and intel on the DCU continues to roll in as the DC fandom waits for fresh content following the release of Superman and Peacemaker season 2.

Up next is the release of Lanterns and Supergirl, but the upcoming project that might just be the most intriguing is Man of Tomorrow.

In that Superman follow-up, David Corenswet's Man of Steel and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor will be teaming up to confront Brainiac.

And according to a new report from Nexus Point News, a new DC Comics superheroine will be making her DCU debut.

Per the site, "a new female hero is being cast for the film. She’s described as being in her late twenties and having an edge to her. What’s interesting is there’s a height requirement for this character and they’re looking for taller actresses. In addition, the character is being described as being a warrior and having a strong physique. All details point to this character being Wonder Woman..."

Nexus Point News has a stellar track record, having previously scooped (even before the Hollywood trades) that Sgt. Rock had been put on indefinite hold, Cody Rhodes would portray Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, Dave Bautista joining Road House 2, Jocasta debuting in Vision Quest, and several other scoops that ultimately proved true.

Still, as with all rumors, we'll caution you to view the report with a healthy dose of skepticism until confirmed.

Flipping back to a more optimistic viewpoint, it's also worth noting that the Gods and Monsters slate has been changed and flipped upside down since its initial announcement.

WBD CEO David Zaslav previously identified the Amazon princess as one of the core pillars of the new DC Universe, alongside Superman, Supergirl, and Batman.

Fresh off the box office success of the Superman film, it was reported and confirmed that Wonder Woman was now a priority at DC Studios, with Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira hired to pen the script for a solo Wonder Woman movie. But perhaps the character will make her debut a bit sooner?

It's also worth noting that while the description of the new superheroine sounds a lot like Wonder Woman, it could be any number of female superheroes, including Big Barda or Black Canary.

Man of Tomorrow is currently slated to hit theaters on July 9, 2027. The film will be written and directed by James Gunn.

For inexplicable reasons, Gunn is adamant that Man of Tomorrow is not a direct Superman sequel, stating in various interviews and social media posts that, "Superman has a major role. It's not Superman 2...It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat..."

"I think I'm just more interested in getting into the heart of Lex and seeing how he fits into all of this...I think getting to know more of Lex as a human being. We saw a lot about the evil part of Lex. He's pretty evil. He, as a character, is really interesting. There's something, despite everything, that is incredibly heroic about Lex."

DrCigarettes
DrCigarettes - 11/17/2025, 11:18 AM
2 articles in one day about the exact same thing? Do you guys even bother to check?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/17/2025, 11:25 AM
@DrCigarettes - to be fair

There’s a bit more additional info here from a different source then the rumor from before.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 11/17/2025, 11:36 AM
@DrCigarettes - literally came here to say we already did this today.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/17/2025, 11:56 AM
@LenSpiderman - rinse.reuse.repeat :ll
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/17/2025, 12:16 PM
@DrCigarettes - there is no systems of checks and balances here. Just hindsight enthusiasts.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/17/2025, 11:21 AM
It worked the first time around, as the first WW movie made over $800 million at the box office after her introduction in BVS, so they may be hoping it works again.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/17/2025, 11:58 AM
@TheJok3r - I think the opposite. Don't do like Snyder did. MoT is already packed full of characters. Bringing in another big dog will be cramming her in there.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/17/2025, 12:12 PM
@lazlodaytona - Superman and Lex are already established, while Supergirl will be next year, so introducing two characters in Wonder Woman and brainiac isn't really cramming anything in. There's also the fact that James Gunn is very good with handling large number of characters. Leading up to Superman, I was very critical and worried about the number of characters in that movie, but I was pleasantly surprised to see that everything clicked perfectly. Superman & Wonder Woman Vs. Lex & Brainiac sounds like a really good concept that's right up Gunn's alley.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/17/2025, 12:19 PM
@TheJok3r - There's also the fact that James Gunn is very good with handling large number of characters.

I think the biggest problem there is he made Superman a side character in a Superman movie. You can argue that point but watch the movie and tell me where Superman was the most important character in his movie? Could’ve just been called “the Justice Gang and friends”
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 11/17/2025, 11:22 AM
Incoming comments criticizing Gunn for trashing Snyder's universe and then using the same approach to further the DCU.

Not expecting any type of meduim at this point from any comic book film studio except for them to be good. Unless someone else other than the studio has billions of dollars to waste money on these properties, let them be.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/17/2025, 12:14 PM
@MGSSnake1988 - Incoming comments criticizing people for criticizing Gunn.
Real Original Snakey Poo!
EarlChai
EarlChai - 11/17/2025, 11:22 AM
Daily reminder that Wonder Woman’s strength comes from magic, not muscles. She doesn’t need to appear big and strong.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/17/2025, 11:38 AM
@EarlChai - Alongside Batman and Superman, she's the most respected and feared character in the DC Universe. Does she need to look like Dwayne Johnson ? of course not, but she still needs to look like someone who can kick any ass that's put in front of her.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/17/2025, 11:59 AM
@TheJok3r - Rock Woman 🤔 nah
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/17/2025, 11:23 AM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/17/2025, 11:26 AM
@HashTagSwagg - I hate this new auto image cropping format
User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/17/2025, 11:28 AM
@HashTagSwagg - made me stop posting gifs
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/17/2025, 11:36 AM
@TheVandalore - giphy.com and tenor.com still work for the gifs
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/17/2025, 11:24 AM
Interesting , that does sounds like it could be Wonder Woman though I do think it would be odd considering Gunn would be following a similar approach to Snyder by introducing her in another film with Superman as co-lead which would be repetitive so I thought he would avoid it but we’ll see…

Honestly if it wasn’t for the hero part , I would have assumed this to be Mercy Graves who has been an Amazon in disguise in some iterations.

Anyway, if it is Diana then my choice is still Monica Barbaro!!.

User Comment Image
6of13
6of13 - 11/17/2025, 11:30 AM
It does sound like Wonder Woman, but also Big Barda.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/17/2025, 11:31 AM
@6of13 - could be anyone really…

That vague description also fits Black Canary haha.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/17/2025, 12:01 PM
@6of13 - that'd be sick with Big Barda. A link to Mister Miracle and Darkseid.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/17/2025, 11:32 AM
Gunn will post something on Threads denouncing this in 3, 2, 1...
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 11/17/2025, 11:40 AM
I know who they're gonna cast!

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/17/2025, 12:01 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - her neck looks f***ed
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/17/2025, 12:12 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - Gunn’s PR team ramping up to Hype the new Wonderwoman.
User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/17/2025, 12:12 PM
@lazlodaytona - that’s what happens when your head is too big for your body.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 11/17/2025, 11:40 AM
No Batman? I’m good restore the Snyder verse
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 11/17/2025, 11:48 AM
@TheJester187 - I mean, it could be Batman...
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/17/2025, 12:02 PM
@EskimoJ - the return of Batgirl! That never was officially introduced.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/17/2025, 12:04 PM
No! WW does not need to be introduced in this. One, Gunn needs to stay away from that I.P. Two, let a woman writer and director direct W.W.
She deserves her own film to be introduced. Not to be hood-winked into someone else's movie.
2BOOKOO4U
2BOOKOO4U - 11/17/2025, 12:17 PM
Smell that? Smells like desperation. Copying the very thing they (Snyder haters) criticized Snyder for doing on his second Superman film but now it's not too much because......???

James Goon cheating off of Snyder's homework yet again but doesn't get all the answers and is gonna fail yet again. User Comment Image

