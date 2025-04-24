RUMOR: The Identity Of SUPERMAN's Mysterious "Hammer Of Boravia" Has Been Revealed - SPOILERS

A mysterious armored villain known as the "Hammer of Boravia" first came to fans' attention via a Daily Planet newspaper clipping spotted in some early promotional material for James Gunn's Superman. More recently, artwork featuring the character appeared in a tie-in activity book, and we also caught a quick glimpse of The Hammer in the Superman Day behind-the-scenes featurette.

There have been several different theories relating to this villain, and the armor's similarity to the design of Lex Luthor's (Nicholas Hoult) War Suit has led to speculation that the Man of Steel's (David Corenswet) nemesis might operate under a different moniker while taking the fight to Supes and the Justice Gang to preserve his public image.

Now, scooper Daniel Richtman is claiming that the Hammer of Boravia is actually Ultraman, who "wears a different suit at the beginning of the film."

We still don't know for sure who Ultraman is, but the masked baddie is believed to be a clone of Superman engineered by Luthor. Whether he will ultimately be unveiled as Bizarro or another established villain remains to be seen, but he definitely appears to be every bit as powerful as the Man of Steel.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent. Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."