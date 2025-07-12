SUPERMAN: A First Look At [SPOILER] And [SPOILER] Has Leaked Online

A number of leaked images from James Gunn's Superman have found their way online, and they feature a first look at two characters who are certain to stir up some controversy...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 12, 2025 05:07 PM EST
Some more leaked images from James Gunn's Superman have been shared online, and in addition to featuring much clearer looks at Ultraman unmasked, Milly Alcock as Supergirl and John Cena's Peacemaker, they give us a first glimpse of Kal-El's Kryptonian parents.

Jor-El (Bradley Cooper) and Lara Lor-Von (Angela Sarafyan) appear via a holographic message that plays when Krypto brings Supes to the Fortress of Solitude following his defeat at the hands of the Hammer of Boravia. We learn that the second part of the message was damaged when the infant Kal crashed to Earth, but Lex Luthor and The Engineer manage to decipher the details later on (find out more here). 

As for Peacemaker, Cena's Christopher Smith appears on a TV screen to berate Superman when Lex Luthor manages to turn the public against the hero, and we meet Alcock's Girl of Steel towards the end of the movie when she shows up to the Fortress - more than a little merry after partying on a planet with a red sun - to collect Krypto.

You can click HERE to check out the images.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Flies High With A $210+ Million Worldwide Debut; Exceeds Expectations In North America
SUPERMAN debuts with $40.3 million worldwide over 2-days
marcoseus
marcoseus - 7/12/2025, 5:11 PM
Good movie overall, go watch people.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/12/2025, 5:11 PM
I just got out from my 4th viewing and realized something regarding jorel and lara's mesaage

When Lex was introducing Planet Watch, he was explaining thenpowers of The Engineer. That he put nanites on her and she can form anything that she desires (exact wording i cant remember)

And before the engineer was extracting the message, she mentioned something about hating metahumans that is why she had her body changed.

Could it be that this mental state affected the message? So basically the file extracted by the engineer was real (thus all the linguists and experts confirmed it as per Lex), BUT was affected and changed in content because of her mental state.

What do you thin?
DonkeyLift
DonkeyLift - 7/12/2025, 5:52 PM
@vectorsigma - you’re barred from watching that movie again. Time to sleep, big guy. Worried about YOUR mental state.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/12/2025, 6:07 PM
@vectorsigma - Very possible. That was one of my thoughts. That or Brainiac but the movie doesn't exactly push us in those direction and even worse...the end of the movie reaffirms the conclusion
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/12/2025, 5:12 PM
I loved it. Gonna see it again.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/12/2025, 5:14 PM
Overseas numbers dont look good as per sources. But still optimistic it will surprise
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/12/2025, 5:15 PM
Lol at vitamincon where the link leads to Mark 😅
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 7/12/2025, 5:18 PM
I love how Gunn basically said "f*ck Jor-el" and instead focused on Pa Kent.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/12/2025, 5:25 PM
JOR-EL: "Kal El!!! What is good in life?"
KAL-EL: "To crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentation of their women."

- Lessons from Jor-El the Barbarian!

