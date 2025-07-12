SUPERMAN: A First Look At [SPOILER] And [SPOILER] Has Leaked Online

Some more leaked images from James Gunn's Superman have been shared online, and in addition to featuring much clearer looks at Ultraman unmasked, Milly Alcock as Supergirl and John Cena's Peacemaker, they give us a first glimpse of Kal-El's Kryptonian parents.

Jor-El (Bradley Cooper) and Lara Lor-Von (Angela Sarafyan) appear via a holographic message that plays when Krypto brings Supes to the Fortress of Solitude following his defeat at the hands of the Hammer of Boravia. We learn that the second part of the message was damaged when the infant Kal crashed to Earth, but Lex Luthor and The Engineer manage to decipher the details later on (find out more here).

As for Peacemaker, Cena's Christopher Smith appears on a TV screen to berate Superman when Lex Luthor manages to turn the public against the hero, and we meet Alcock's Girl of Steel towards the end of the movie when she shows up to the Fortress - more than a little merry after partying on a planet with a red sun - to collect Krypto.

The must-see experience of the summer. #Superman is NOW PLAYING only in theaters. Get tickets today: https://t.co/mznvQOysqv pic.twitter.com/gulQhS6Y7K — Superman (@Superman) July 11, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."