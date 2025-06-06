SUPERMAN: A Judge Has Finally Ruled On Whether The DCU Movie Can Be Released Internationally This July

In April, the Superman lawsuit filed by co-creator Joe Shuster's estate was dismissed after a U.S. court found no jurisdiction, thereby clearing the path for the Warner Bros. Discovery/DC Studios movie to be released globally amid ongoing copyright legacy battles.

However, the ongoing legal battle reared its ugly head again last month when Shuster's estate filed a new lawsuit that could have resulted in the reboot being caught up in yet another heated legal fight.

That would have seen Superman blocked from being released in countries like the UK, Ireland, Canada, and Australia (where the estate is disputing copyright ownership under their respective, specific copyright laws). Fortunately, that same New York judge has now blocked the Shuster estate's bid to stop the movie from being released overseas.

That's good news for DC Studios and even better news for fans who want to watch Superman on the big screen next month.

For the foreseeable future, it seems the Man of Tomorrow will continue to find himself in a tug of war between the studio and the family of the man who first brought him to the page. Where this is all leading remains to be seen, as this fight will continue beyond Superman's release.

David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult recently interviewed each other, and the latter wondered how his co-star felt when he got the call and was told he'd play the DCU's Man of Tomorrow.

"No, confidence was definitely not the feeling," the actor admitted. "I’d compare it to an astronaut who’s been one for a while but finally gets the call they’re going to the moon. You’re thinking, 'Well, I’ve still got to go to the bloody moon now!' So, there’s excitement."

"Actually, my first feeling—and I’ll finally segue this into a question for you—is usually relief when I get a part," Corenswet continued. "It’s rarely excitement or pride, just relief because I know what I’m doing next."

You can see the judge's ruling on Superman in the X post below.

A New York judge on Wednesday denied the Shuster estate’s bid to block the international release of ‘SUPERMAN.’



The DC Studios film is set to take flight worldwide, without issue, on July 11! pic.twitter.com/VVA1iFJ0Cc — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 6, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.