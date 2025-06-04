SUPERMAN Character Posters Highlight The Man Of Steel's "Frenemies And Enemies"

After sharing a new look at Superman and his fellow Metahumans yesterday, director James Gunn has unveiled a second batch of character posters for the upcoming DCU reboot.

This time, the focus is placed on the Man of Steel's "frenemies and enemies" (we know that not everyone who finds themselves at odds with the iconic hero will do so willingly), with new banners for Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), Eve Teschmacher (Sara Sampaio), The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría), and Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo). There's also the previously released poster for Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho.

Not every adversary the Man of Tomorrow will face-off against is shown here!

Despite being featured in the various trailers and TV spots - and having his identity confirmed by toy packaging - it seems Gunn is still determined to keep Ultraman (and the actor who plays him) out of the official marketing as much as possible.

Check out the new posters at the links below.

Superman also stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."