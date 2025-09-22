SUPERMAN Deleted Scene Finally Reveals Mister Terrific's Chaotic Team-up With Krypto The Superdog

Deleted scenes are par for the course with any major blockbuster, and filmmaker James Gunn left a big Krypto moment on Superman's cutting room floor.

Last summer, photos and footage from the reboot's set were steadily finding their way online. Despite being presented out of context, we were able to piece together at least a few sequences, including one with Mister Terrific struggling to convince Krypto to follow him (the CG pooch obviously wasn't present on set, but Terrific was shown outside a pet store and with dog treats in hand).

Unfortunately, it all went wrong for the hero when the Superdog seemingly used his Heat Vision to blast the hero's foot. The aftermath was revealed when Mister Terrific was later spotted wearing a bloodied bandage around his wound, though that wound was ultimately edited out of Superman's final cut.

Thanks to Collider, we now have the scene in its entirety. Terrific manages to convince Krypto to follow him, and then attempts to get Supergirl's pet to fly him through Metropolis' skies. Instead, he takes a bite out of the hero's foot, confirming that the Superdog's Heat Vision wasn't cut, after all.

Some of this footage with Mister Terrific and Krypto was eventually repurposed for a commercial, albeit without the moment Krypto attacks the Justice Gang member.

It's a fun sequence, and one that could have quite easily been included in Superman. At the same time, it's easy enough to understand why Gunn decided to leave this on the cutting room floor during what was a pretty fast-paced final act.

You can watch this Superman deleted scene in the player below.

Krypto and Mister Terrific team up in this new deleted scene from ‘SUPERMAN’! pic.twitter.com/enALS8AWR0 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) September 22, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Superman is now available on Digital platforms, HBO Max, and hits Blu-ray on September 23.