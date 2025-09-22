SUPERMAN Deleted Scene Finally Reveals Mister Terrific's Chaotic Team-up With Krypto The Superdog

SUPERMAN Deleted Scene Finally Reveals Mister Terrific's Chaotic Team-up With Krypto The Superdog

A new Superman deleted scene finally reveals Mister Terrific's disastrous interaction with Krypto the Superdog, and Supergirl's pet doesn't respond well to being asked to take the hero for a ride...

By JoshWilding - Sep 22, 2025 11:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Collider

Deleted scenes are par for the course with any major blockbuster, and filmmaker James Gunn left a big Krypto moment on Superman's cutting room floor. 

Last summer, photos and footage from the reboot's set were steadily finding their way online. Despite being presented out of context, we were able to piece together at least a few sequences, including one with Mister Terrific struggling to convince Krypto to follow him (the CG pooch obviously wasn't present on set, but Terrific was shown outside a pet store and with dog treats in hand). 

Unfortunately, it all went wrong for the hero when the Superdog seemingly used his Heat Vision to blast the hero's foot. The aftermath was revealed when Mister Terrific was later spotted wearing a bloodied bandage around his wound, though that wound was ultimately edited out of Superman's final cut. 

Thanks to Collider, we now have the scene in its entirety. Terrific manages to convince Krypto to follow him, and then attempts to get Supergirl's pet to fly him through Metropolis' skies. Instead, he takes a bite out of the hero's foot, confirming that the Superdog's Heat Vision wasn't cut, after all.

Some of this footage with Mister Terrific and Krypto was eventually repurposed for a commercial, albeit without the moment Krypto attacks the Justice Gang member.

It's a fun sequence, and one that could have quite easily been included in Superman. At the same time, it's easy enough to understand why Gunn decided to leave this on the cutting room floor during what was a pretty fast-paced final act. 

You can watch this Superman deleted scene in the player below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Superman is now available on Digital platforms, HBO Max, and hits Blu-ray on September 23.

SUPERMAN Home Release: Director's Commentary Previewed By James Gunn Ahead Of Next Week's Launch
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/22/2025, 11:24 AM
Oh,yipee
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/22/2025, 11:28 AM
My little cousing loved this movie AND wanted to see whats was next ok Peacemaker. So we Get home to see Cristopher Smith joining a bisex orgy a d then my cousing curuosity Made the evening a little More ...unforgettable
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 9/22/2025, 11:39 AM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/22/2025, 12:13 PM
@Malatrova15 - I have to say sometimes your shenanigans make my comicbookmovie day lol
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/22/2025, 11:28 AM
Oh this is the scene we saw BTS footage of like a year ago where it was obvious he was playing across an imaginary dog lol

Glad they cut it - seems dumb.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 9/22/2025, 11:30 AM
Mr. Terrific was the best part of the film.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/22/2025, 11:35 AM
@HeavyMetal4Life - he was definitely a highlight for me.

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 9/22/2025, 11:37 AM
The end bit gave me a chuckle, but I can see why it was cut. It messes with the flow and pacing of the action that's going on in this section of the film. Still fun none the less.
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 9/22/2025, 11:44 AM
I'd have left that in...too funny lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/22/2025, 11:44 AM
Krypto biting him at the end did make me laugh but I can see why it was cut since it does slow down the pacing during what should be an urgent finale given the situation so good decision imo.

Anyway , it was a solid film overall imo and can’t wait to see Man of Tomorrow!!.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/22/2025, 11:59 AM
Would make no difference if they kept it in. Just another dumb scene added to all the other dumb scenes in this movie.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/22/2025, 12:09 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Oh, you didn't like the movie? Why not?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/22/2025, 12:08 PM
I laughed at the end, but I get why it was cut. Pacing and all that.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/22/2025, 12:17 PM
Honestly, besides the executions and Guy giving the finger it felt like a kids movie. This scene would have fit right in. I like dogs, it was fun.

