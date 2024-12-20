SUPERMAN: Did The First Trailer For James Gunn's Reboot Succeed In Building Hype For The DCU?

Our first look at Superman was released online yesterday, and has already become the most-watched trailer in WB/DC history. But do you think the teaser succeeded in building excitement for the DCU?

By MarkCassidy - Dec 20, 2024
The first official trailer for James Gunn's Superman was released online on Thursday, giving us our very first glimpse of some footage from Warner Bros. and DC Studios' rebooted (well, mostly) DC Comics-based universe, the DCU.

The teaser packed quite a lot into its 2 minutes and 20 seconds, spotlighting our new big-screen Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and a whole host of other heroes such as Hawkgirl, Green Lantern Hal Jordan, Mr. Terrific, and even Krypto the Superdog. We also saw two characters who have been a staple of the Superman comics since the very beginning, Lex Luthor and Lois Lane.

The footage was accompanied by an electric guitar rendition of John Murphy's score, which owes more than a little to John Williams' iconic Superman: The Movie music.

This is a very important movie to get right, and Gunn has acknowledged that its success (or failure) at the box office will basically determine the fate of the DCU.

Based on what we've seen on social media, the trailer has gone over pretty well with the majority of fans - Gunn just announced that it notched-up 250 million views and a million social posts, making it most-viewed and the most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros. -  but, as is generally the case, we have also noticed some criticism.

Personally, I thought it was a very effective teaser in that it accomplished everything it needed to do and left me wanting to see more. And, perhaps more importantly, it hooked me in on an emotional level (no, the cute dog didn't hurt).

But what did you think? Vote in the poll below, and be sure to elaborate in the comments section.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a new synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Trailer Breaks Record As New 4K Stills Highlight Mister Terrific, Ultraman, And More - UPDATE
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Responds To Reports Movie's Budget Was A Staggering $363 Million
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Responds To Reports Movie's Budget Was A Staggering $363 Million

0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 12/20/2024, 7:54 PM
Nope
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 12/20/2024, 8:01 PM
It wasn't awful but that costume is. My fear is Gunn falls under his worst tendencies.
Puckaluck
Puckaluck - 12/20/2024, 8:02 PM
I thought it was great. Just makes me even more mad though about what they are doing to Hal. If they would have taken him seriously and made him the correct age, we might have gotten a really special main Lantern.
Steel86
Steel86 - 12/20/2024, 8:37 PM
@Puckaluck - I'm a big Green Lantern fan. Hal in particular. But I'm also a realist. Ryan Reynolds film is one of the worst superhero movies of all time and Ryan with his jokes keeps it in audiences mind so they don't forget about. That accompanied with them wanting a Black lead in the main DCU line up just leaves Hal in the dust. It sucks but it is what it is.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/20/2024, 8:02 PM
Yes it did. Many are excited about the film and what it could mean for the future.

I voted "pretty good."
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 8:05 PM
I like the trailer but didn’t love it…

Also I just watched it on my tv aswell and man , I love how the colors just pop and there’s some truly great shots in it so the cinematography being ugly complaints don’t make any sense to me.

The music certainly gave it a heroic, uplifting & epic feel to it but I also wanted more aswell which I guess is the point since it’s just a teaser.

Anyway , looks good and can’t wait to see more!!.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/20/2024, 8:06 PM
I need to see a second trailer.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 12/20/2024, 8:12 PM
To say it built hype is probably an understatement.

The internet is littered right now with grown men & women opening weeping in joy at viewing this teaser.

And to grasp that this is simply just a teaser and it has elicited this authentic open display of positive emotions is truly striking and a great reason to believe that as we enter 2025…the world will want…maybe even need…this SUPERMAN.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/20/2024, 8:34 PM
@IronGenesis - they need Superman to weep? is just how i start my normal day
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 12/20/2024, 8:12 PM
Going by the boner @DocSpock popped...yes.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 12/20/2024, 8:14 PM
But, he does that at church, the grocercy store...So, I don't know...
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/20/2024, 8:13 PM
I voted ok 🫡
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 12/20/2024, 8:17 PM
No. Next question.
YouCray04
YouCray04 - 12/20/2024, 8:29 PM
@PapaBear562 - Wrong answer, try again.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/20/2024, 8:33 PM
@PapaBear562 - is Mister Terrific really that Terrific?
Arthorious
Arthorious - 12/20/2024, 8:19 PM
It definitely got people talking about it. It’s all I hear.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 12/20/2024, 8:25 PM
If the number of views is a metric of success for a trailer, the Superman teaser accomplished its mission in spades. The tens of millions of views generate interest, discussion, sharing/forwarding (the 21st century equivalent of word-of-mouth) and, yes, hype.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 12/20/2024, 8:27 PM
Absolutely it did. The social media reaction has been incredible. A lot of casuals are posting gifs of Superman. While this might not translate to box office numbers, it's a lot healthier having people talk about the movie like this. 1 million social media comments is incredible in itself.

250+ million views in 24 hours, the 5th biggest 24 hour for a trailer in history. This has beat Infinity War, Thor: Love & Thunder, The Batman, and all the DCEU.

This is positive. I hope they continue this trend going into the Summer of Superman.
skidz
skidz - 12/20/2024, 8:40 PM
It broke another viewing record for Youtube, so I'd call that hype on its own. You can't log onto youtube without seeing someone posting about it.
Even if the the majority of the reactions were bad, 'there's no such thing as bad publicity'. P.S. That was Guy Gardner, not Hal Jordan.

