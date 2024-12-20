SUPERMAN: Did The First Trailer For James Gunn's Reboot Succeed In Building Hype For The DCU?

The first official trailer for James Gunn's Superman was released online on Thursday, giving us our very first glimpse of some footage from Warner Bros. and DC Studios' rebooted (well, mostly) DC Comics-based universe, the DCU.

The teaser packed quite a lot into its 2 minutes and 20 seconds, spotlighting our new big-screen Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and a whole host of other heroes such as Hawkgirl, Green Lantern Hal Jordan, Mr. Terrific, and even Krypto the Superdog. We also saw two characters who have been a staple of the Superman comics since the very beginning, Lex Luthor and Lois Lane.

The footage was accompanied by an electric guitar rendition of John Murphy's score, which owes more than a little to John Williams' iconic Superman: The Movie music.

This is a very important movie to get right, and Gunn has acknowledged that its success (or failure) at the box office will basically determine the fate of the DCU.

Based on what we've seen on social media, the trailer has gone over pretty well with the majority of fans - Gunn just announced that it notched-up 250 million views and a million social posts, making it most-viewed and the most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros. - but, as is generally the case, we have also noticed some criticism.

Personally, I thought it was a very effective teaser in that it accomplished everything it needed to do and left me wanting to see more. And, perhaps more importantly, it hooked me in on an emotional level (no, the cute dog didn't hurt).

But what did you think?

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a new synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."