SUPERMAN Director And Cast Announce China Release Date With International Teaser & Poster

Superman director James Gunn and main cast members David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult have officially announced a China release date for the DCU reboot...

By MarkCassidy - May 28, 2025 10:05 AM EST
We got confirmation that Superman had been granted a release in China with no cuts earlier this month, and director James Gunn along with lead cast members David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult have now officially revealed the movie's release date via a brief announcement video.

Superman will hit theaters in China day-and-date with the U.S. on July 11.

The accompanying international teaser doesn't feature any new footage, but we do have a TV spot which includes one new shot of Lois Lane. Gunn has also shared that recent Kaiju/Justice Gang toy commercial, and his post suggests that things probably won't play out exactly the same in the movie!

Check out the new teasers and a poster at the links below.

Superman also stars Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

