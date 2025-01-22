SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Kicks Off The "Summer Of Superman" With New Artwork From Jorge Jiménez

As we build towards DC Studios' highly-anticipated Superman reboot, DC Comics recently announced its new "Summer of Superman" initiative, which will "celebrate the Man of Steel’s enduring legacy as a pop culture icon, and a symbol of truth, justice, and hope, and his first comic book appearance in the historic Action Comics #1 in 1938."

Following the somewhat surprising news that long-time Marvel Comics writer Dan Slott would be jumping ship to DC to pen a new Superman Unlimited series, director James Gunn has shared some stunning artwork from Jorge Jiménez for Summer of Superman Special #1.

You can check out the art along with a synopsis below (more here).

"Before making his big splash in the DC Universe with Superman Unlimited, acclaimed writer Dan Slott joins storytelling heavyweights Mark Waid (Justice League Unlimited, Batman/Superman: World’s Finest), Joshua Williamson (Superman, DC All In Special) and Jorge Jiménez (Batman, Super Sons) for the Summer of Superman Special, arriving at participating comic book shops and digital retailers Wednesday, April 16.

In this oversize issue, Slott, Waid and Williamson deliver a single story in three acts, highlighted by Jiménez’s dynamic art style that has made him a favorite of comic book fans worldwide. The wedding of Lana Lang and John Henry Irons (a.k.a. Steel) serves as the backdrop for an outpouring of love and support from family and friends. However, their big day will also be big trouble, as threats from the past, present and future will spawn major new conflicts for the Superman family."

A fantastic way to celebrate the Summer of @Superman.

Many thanks to @DanSlott, Mark Waid and @Williamson_Josh and artist @JorgeJimenezArt for lending their talents to this project. Summer of Superman Special #1 drops April 16! pic.twitter.com/tF0iO8kejq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 22, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."