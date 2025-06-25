SUPERMAN: Hawkgirl Makes It Clear That The Justice Gang Is "A Working Name" In New Teaser

SUPERMAN: Hawkgirl Makes It Clear That The Justice Gang Is &quot;A Working Name&quot; In New Teaser

A new Justice Gang-focused teaser for James Gunn's Superman has been released, and the brief promo confirms that not every member of the team is on board with the name...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 25, 2025 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The initial reveal that the Maxwell Lord-sponsored superhero team consisting of Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) that will be introduced in James Gunn's Superman will be known as the "Justice Gang" didn't go over all that well with fans, but this latest teaser confirms that it won't be a permanent name... unless Gardner gets his way.

The brief promo spotlights all three members of the team as they help the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) bring down the fire-breathing Kaiju. After Gardner tells a bystander that his group is called the Justice Gang, Hawkgirl quickly clarifies that it's just a "working name."

It's assumed that this trio (along with Superman) will ultimately go on to form the basis of the Justice League, or the Justice Society, with Supes eventually assembling the former with Batman and Wonder Woman, etc.

Check out the teaser at the link below, along with a new behind-the-scenes featurette from ET.

Superman hit box office tracking last week, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in over $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

The DCU reboot also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also includes Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Gets Its Best Poster Yet As International Trailer Reveals New Super Breath And Heat Vision Scenes
Related:

SUPERMAN Gets Its Best Poster Yet As International Trailer Reveals New Super Breath And Heat Vision Scenes
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals New Look At Ultraman (And It's Giving Off Serious Doomsday Vibes)
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals New Look At Ultraman (And It's Giving Off Serious Doomsday Vibes)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 6/25/2025, 5:50 AM
Was it Christopher Reeves sons in the finale Superman and Lois?? That was a nice touch.
I liked that show...for what it's worth.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/25/2025, 5:58 AM
@OptimusInTime - ive heard one of those was the lois actress' husband
JohnCastillo
JohnCastillo - 6/25/2025, 5:54 AM
I hate this whole “Justice Gang” stuff, it’s so silly, I don’t want James Gunn bringing all his silliness to DC, I was hoping he’d tone it down for Superman.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/25/2025, 7:04 AM
@JohnCastillo - My own reservations aside regarding the JG what I find silly is Krypto. I understand Krypto is supplementary to the lore of superman but I wouldn’t have included the dog in the film if I was directing it. Maybe a cameo but not to the point where he is a literal sidekick helping superman fight battles. Now that to me is just straight up goofy.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/25/2025, 8:16 AM
@JohnCastillo - it's "Guy's idea".

It's *meant* to be silly.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/25/2025, 8:19 AM
@Canyoublush - they wanted a "Grogu".

Again, the GA will love it.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/25/2025, 5:55 AM
User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 6:07 AM
40lbs of muscle all to be hidden under a foamy baggy suit 😩😮‍💨
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 6/25/2025, 6:27 AM
@JurassicClunge - This is a really good video explaining why tight spandex wouldn't work.

?si=F8zbdV8Rxyj7Efi5
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 6:40 AM
@CyberNigerian - video also explains how they overcame the tight spandex in MOS. This dude put on weight for what? He could have easily just worn the baggy suit with muscle padding 😂
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/25/2025, 7:34 AM
@JurassicClunge - they did that for shazam and it was terrible
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/25/2025, 8:16 AM
@JurassicClunge - can’t be any worse to antman and maybe Hawkeye costume may have had padded muscle
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 8:26 AM
@Nonameforme - yep, his head looked like it was mismatched from his body. MoS got it right with a mix of both
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/25/2025, 8:49 AM
@JurassicClunge - Zack levi never should have been shazam.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/25/2025, 9:18 AM
@Nonameforme - I don't know. I liked him in the role, but the suit looked weird on him.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/25/2025, 6:12 AM
James Gunn will be James Gunn
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/25/2025, 8:19 AM
@AllsNotGood - you sound surprised.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2025, 6:59 AM
Fun bit of brief new footage…

The chemistry between the 3 (or atleast Hawkgirl & Guy) seems good!!.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 6/25/2025, 7:03 AM
GOTG in Superman disguise

DCU is dead for sure

We're never getting a proper Superman movie and never getting proper Justice League movie

Another reboot coming in couple of years
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/25/2025, 8:13 AM
@DannyBrandy20 - oh, I damn near guarantee you the GA will lap this up and demand more.

Don't like it? See you in a decade. At least.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/25/2025, 9:19 AM
@UltimaRex - User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/25/2025, 9:01 AM
I actually like the name.

Just like the Justice League was a hip (for the time) modern version of the Justice Society, the Justice Gang is way more what kids are into these days. They like the wear they caps on backwards and wear baggy pants. They enjoy shooting each other with automatic weapons and speaking incorrectly. It's "Cool".

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder