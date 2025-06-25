SUPERMAN: Hawkgirl Makes It Clear That The Justice Gang Is "A Working Name" In New Teaser

The initial reveal that the Maxwell Lord-sponsored superhero team consisting of Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) that will be introduced in James Gunn's Superman will be known as the "Justice Gang" didn't go over all that well with fans, but this latest teaser confirms that it won't be a permanent name... unless Gardner gets his way.

The brief promo spotlights all three members of the team as they help the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) bring down the fire-breathing Kaiju. After Gardner tells a bystander that his group is called the Justice Gang, Hawkgirl quickly clarifies that it's just a "working name."

It's assumed that this trio (along with Superman) will ultimately go on to form the basis of the Justice League, or the Justice Society, with Supes eventually assembling the former with Batman and Wonder Woman, etc.

Check out the teaser at the link below, along with a new behind-the-scenes featurette from ET.

New 'SUPERMAN' promo featuring the Justice Gang!



Superman hit box office tracking last week, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in over $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

The DCU reboot also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also includes Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."