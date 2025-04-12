SUPERMAN: Life-Size Statue Of David Corenswet's Man Of Steel With Krypto Unveiled At Mumbai Comic Con

Mumbai Comic Con gets underway today, and Warner Bros. India has shared a photo of a statue promoting James Gunn's Superman.

The life-size statue features David Corenswet's Man of Steel (how good the likeness actually is is up for debate) alongside Krypto the Super-Dog. Some recent plot details revealed that Kal-El will be looking after Supergirl's boisterous pooch, who causes quite a bit of mischief and mayhem in the Fortress of Solitude.

One character who won't have much time for Krypto's shenanigans is Lois Lane.

"She's definitely not a dog person," Rachel Brosnahan told CBR in a recent interview. "I don't think she's an animal person. She has sh*t to do. She does not...Krypto is not her favourite character, I should say, in the new Superman film."

We're not sure when we'll see a new trailer for Superman, but there's speculation that something might be released on April 18, which is Superman Day.

Strike a pose with the lifesize figurines of Superman and Krypto at the Warner Bros. Discovery Zone at Mumbai Comic Con on 12th & 13th April, 2025. #Superman #Krypto #ComicConIndia pic.twitter.com/574HfM7UWQ — Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) April 12, 2025

You can check out the recently-released 5-minute preview below.

Superman also Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."