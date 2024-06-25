SUPERMAN Meets Lois Lane In New High-Quality Photos From The Set Of James Gunn's DCU Reboot

We've seen a lot of Superman set photos over the last 24 hours, but this latest batch of high-quality shots from Just Jared provide a first look at the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) together.

The images feature both actors walking towards each other with smiles on their faces. We're not sure if this will be an actual scene from the movie or these photos were snapped between takes, but something tells us this won't be our last visit to the set, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates.

We still don't have much context for the scenes being filmed on the streets of Cleveland, Ohio (doubling for Metropolis), but it certainly looks like Supes saves Lane and some of her fellow Daily Planet reporters from a plane crash.

Whether these events have any connection to the wreckage in Metropolis, Mr. Terrific, and/or those mysterious handcuffed individuals remains to be seen.

Superman will also star Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”