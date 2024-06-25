SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Mikaela Hoover's Pitch-Perfect Take On The Daily Planet's Cat Grant

Superman has mostly been shooting behind closed doors today. While there are some very blurry shots of the Man of Steel and Lois Lane from afar floating around on X, we have something far more exciting to share with you.

Mikaela Hoover, who played Nova Prime's Assistant/Floor the Rabbit in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and Camila in The Suicide Squad, was recently cast as the DCU's Cat Grant. Now, she's been spotted on set emerging from that same mysterious ship and looks pitch-perfect as The Daily Planet reporter.

For those of you who aren't familiar with the character, she first appeared in Adventures of Superman #424 in 1987. Created by Marv Wolfman and Jerry Ordway, she was initially introduced as a gossip columnist for the newspaper.

Cat's character has evolved significantly since with the character portrayed as a single mother dealing with personal and professional challenges, including the tragic death of her son, Adam. However, it's her flirtatious relationship with Clark Kent which is often a source of entertainment.

Youn can see Hoover's take on Cat Grant and Christopher McDonald's Ron Troupe in the X posts below.

While we're hoping for another new look at Superman later today, a Daily Planet truck has been spotted teasing a modern twist on the iconic newspaper.

The Daily Planet will have a mobile app in James Gunn’s ‘SUPERMAN’!



[📸 @JD_Kuntz] pic.twitter.com/ekE1aYuhp1 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 25, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.