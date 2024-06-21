SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal New Look At David Corenswet Suited-Up As The Man Of Steel

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal New Look At David Corenswet Suited-Up As The Man Of Steel SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal New Look At David Corenswet Suited-Up As The Man Of Steel

As filming continues on the Cleveland set of James Gunn's Superman, we finally have a new look at David Corenswet suited-up as our new big-screen Man of Steel...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 21, 2024 07:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

James Gunn's DCU Superman reboot is currently filing in Cleveland, Ohio, and we finally have a new look at star David Corenswet suited-up as the Man of Steel.

Though Corenswet himself has yet to be spotted on set, photos of some Daily Planet newspaper clippings reveal the actor in full costume as the iconic DC Comics superhero.

The shots aren't the clearest, but they do give us a blurry glimpse of that new suit (it seems we have trunks confirmation), and an awesome look at the Man of Tomorrow proving that he is indeed more powerful than a locomotive. 

The accompanying text is difficult to make out, but some eagle-eyed fans have spotted a couple of intriguing Easter eggs, including an Anton Arcane mention.

Check out the photos at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Up until now, the only major reveal that has come from set photos is a glimpse of María Gabriela de Faría in-costume as The Engineer, but we did get a first official look at David Corenswet in his Super-suit a few weeks ago.

The image, which showed an already battle-tested Man of Steel putting his boots on to go deal with another potentially catastrophic threat to Metropolis, was effective enough, but it's probably fair to say that the majority of fans weren't overly impressed.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Wendell Pierce will play Perry White. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN Set Photo Teases The Villainous Maxwell Lord's Place In The New DCU
Related:

SUPERMAN Set Photo Teases The Villainous Maxwell Lord's Place In The New DCU
SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Daily Planet's Iconic Globe But Clark Kent's Workplace May Be Under Attack
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Daily Planet's Iconic Globe But Clark Kent's Workplace May Be Under Attack
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
kazuma
kazuma - 6/21/2024, 7:39 PM
Super Breath confirmed? That pic of him standing shows some iced up shit.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/21/2024, 7:39 PM
i like
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 6/21/2024, 7:39 PM
Blurry sure - but the suit kinda looks neat in action.
Superheroking
Superheroking - 6/21/2024, 7:40 PM
This won’t even pass 500$ million at the box office. And then james gunn can finally stop tweeting about this shit movie
RockReigns
RockReigns - 6/21/2024, 7:51 PM
@Superheroking - Nah, moviegoers are hungry for a good Superman movie. It'll easily top $500 million. $700 - 800 million most likely.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 6/21/2024, 7:42 PM
Looking forward to this. Have a feeling that it will be something pretty special
mynameisn0body
mynameisn0body - 6/21/2024, 7:43 PM
when has james gunn ever missed? this movie is gonna be awesome.
xfan320
xfan320 - 6/21/2024, 7:44 PM
Still lookin pretty baggy
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/21/2024, 7:44 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/21/2024, 7:45 PM
Wait a minute , written by Clark Kent…

Dudes just self congratulating himself lol, I love it!!.

User Comment Image

The suit does look kinda cool though regardless of the blurryness.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/21/2024, 7:53 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Does that mean he is his own worse enemy? Lol.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/21/2024, 7:46 PM
I'll take Fleischer Superman over Snyder's BS any day. So far so good
RockReigns
RockReigns - 6/21/2024, 7:47 PM
$8.50 for a newspaper?!

Love that it's written by Clark Kent and photography by Jimmy Olsen.

It must've been 2021 when this newspaper was released as that's last time September 7th fell on a Tuesday.
PaKent
PaKent - 6/21/2024, 7:47 PM
I can't stop looking at those red trunks
User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 6/21/2024, 7:50 PM
Looks great, it seems. Very reminiscent of a Fleisher supes. Mesa like it.
Origame
Origame - 6/21/2024, 7:50 PM
Honestly I think the problem with the first Pic was just the pose. It put the baggy parts on display instead of hiding them.

Really should've gone with the classic hands on hips look for the reveal.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/21/2024, 7:53 PM
He looks good with the curl in the one where he's posing. But even with the bluryness I still am not a fan of the design. And it's actually harder to tell if there are red trunks or not.

My veredict to the whole thing is still a simple "ok".

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder