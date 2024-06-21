SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal New Look At David Corenswet Suited-Up As The Man Of Steel

James Gunn's DCU Superman reboot is currently filing in Cleveland, Ohio, and we finally have a new look at star David Corenswet suited-up as the Man of Steel.

Though Corenswet himself has yet to be spotted on set, photos of some Daily Planet newspaper clippings reveal the actor in full costume as the iconic DC Comics superhero.

The shots aren't the clearest, but they do give us a blurry glimpse of that new suit (it seems we have trunks confirmation), and an awesome look at the Man of Tomorrow proving that he is indeed more powerful than a locomotive.

The accompanying text is difficult to make out, but some eagle-eyed fans have spotted a couple of intriguing Easter eggs, including an Anton Arcane mention.

Check out the photos at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Up until now, the only major reveal that has come from set photos is a glimpse of María Gabriela de Faría in-costume as The Engineer, but we did get a first official look at David Corenswet in his Super-suit a few weeks ago.

The image, which showed an already battle-tested Man of Steel putting his boots on to go deal with another potentially catastrophic threat to Metropolis, was effective enough, but it's probably fair to say that the majority of fans weren't overly impressed.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Wendell Pierce will play Perry White. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”