SUPERMAN Sets Up To Film At Cincinnati Union Terminal; James Gunn Updates On Possible SDCC Teaser

Production on Superman has moved to Cincinnati, and the crew is now hard at work setting up to film at the Union Terminal building, which will surely double as the Hall of Justice...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 17, 2024
James Gunn's Superman reboot wrapped filming in Cleveland yesterday, and crews are now setting up to begin shooting in Cincinnati at the historic Union Terminal building.

When we first heard that the movie would be shooting in Cincinnati, fans immediately speculated this building would factor into the plot in some capacity, as it was the inspiration for the Justice League's headquarters in the comics.

Will the Union Terminal actually double for the Hall of Justice in the film? We don't know for certain, but with the Man of Steel joining forces with several other heroes, there's always a chance that an early incarnation of the Justice League (or the JLI) will be formed.

So far, the only actor to be spotted on set is Edi Gathegi (Mr. Terrific), but we should get to see some more revealing photos when filming officially gets underway tomorrow.

In related news, Gunn has confirmed that we will not get a first look at some footage from Superman at SDCC next week. DC Studios is not expected to have much of a presence at the event, so this isn't too surprising - although we have seen sizzle reels of movies that were still shooting at Comic-Con in the past.

Superman also stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN Set Video Finds Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, Mr. Terrific & The Man Of Steel In Stagg Enterprises
View Recorder