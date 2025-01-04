SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult On His "Multifaceted, Dimensional" Take On Lex Luthor

SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult On His &quot;Multifaceted, Dimensional&quot; Take On Lex Luthor

In a new interview, our next big-screen Lex Luthor, Nicholas Hoult, discusses his take on the iconic DC Comics villain that will make his debut in James Gunn's Superman...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 04, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

James Gunn's Superman won't be Nicholas Hoult's first brush with the superhero genre (he played Beast in 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies), but it will be his first time portraying a major DC Comics character after narrowly missing out on landing the part of Bruce Wayne/The Dark Knight in Matt Reeves' The Batman - and screen-testing for the Man of Steel himself.

Hoult was actually a contender to play Superman prior to David Corenswet being cast, but realized that he might be a better fit for the hero's nemesis while reading Gunn's script.

"It's funny, because when I first read the script, I remember reading it and there was a little inkling part of me that was like 'Oh, I think you would have fun playing Lex,'" Hoult said during a recent interview with Deadline. "And I kind of didn't say anything, and then when James [Gunn] called me to play Lex, I did kind of cackle - I think is how I'd describe it. I didn't say anything."

"I think he said, 'We want you to play Lex,' and I just laughed, because I think there was something in my instinct, when I first read the script, where I was like, 'I think that's more what I should be doing in this story.'"

During a new interview with Vanity Fair, Hoult spoke about the story and his interpretation of Luthor, and it sounds like this latest version of the villain might be more than just an evil megalomaniac.

“Every element of that world that [Gunn's] creating feels special. It’s the same with how he’s portraying Lex in the script. He’s a multifaceted, dimensional character.”

Lex has been depicted as a slightly more sympathetic figure in the past, and Gunn recently revealed that he took some influence from Brian Azzarello's 2005 miniseries Lex Luthor: Man of Steel, which showed a new side to the ruthless villain by exploring Luthor's motivations behind being a constant foe to the Man of Steel inside a city that has largely embraced him.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a new synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

MAN OF STEEL Star Amy Adams On SUPERMAN's Rachel Brosnahan Taking Over As Lois Lane
Related:

MAN OF STEEL Star Amy Adams On SUPERMAN's Rachel Brosnahan Taking Over As Lois Lane
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Explaining How He's Setting Out To Meet Fan Expectations For DC Characters
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Explaining How He's Setting Out To Meet Fan Expectations For DC Characters

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 1/4/2025, 12:37 PM
If you’ve seen “The Great” then you’ll know Hoult is able to dance on that fine edge of villain, sympathetic villain & anti-hero. If the writing is good … he is able to flip/flop between these with tremendous dramatic effect.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 1/4/2025, 12:45 PM
@IronGenesis - he's also got great range and you'll see it if you watch "Juror #2."
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/4/2025, 12:49 PM
@IronGenesis - in the scene from the trailer where he's in tears, you kinda get the feeling he's so absolutely angry and emotionally compromised by Superman thwarting his endeavors that it brings him to that state.
V
V - 1/4/2025, 12:42 PM
This movie's success will be a result of having a great Lex Luthor.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/4/2025, 12:42 PM
Nicholas Hoult is too hot sexy to play bald, they should have hired a true balder to represent the bald community. User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/4/2025, 12:47 PM
This movie is going to rock.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/4/2025, 12:53 PM
I got a feeling he'll be good in this 🤔😬
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/4/2025, 12:54 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/4/2025, 12:58 PM
@KennKathleen -
Bald lex with pubs at the bottom to try and compensate is easily the worst look for Bald Lex.
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/4/2025, 1:02 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

User Comment Image


okay, minus the beard.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/4/2025, 12:56 PM
He's going to be the best live action Lex we've had yet.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/4/2025, 1:04 PM
@GiverOfInfo - User Comment Image
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 1/4/2025, 1:08 PM
@KennKathleen - Smallville’s Lex was great.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 1/4/2025, 1:06 PM
I think he’s a great choice, hoping Gunn gives him good material to work with. If he basically follows what he did with The High Evolutionary we could get a really great take on the character with this one.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/4/2025, 1:06 PM
This could have benefitted from a Penguin type introduction. But since James Gunn dies not believe in origin stories then I don't think Lex Luthors motivations will be fleshed out that much.
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 1/4/2025, 1:06 PM
RE the pic for this article — Do we think thats inside the fortress? The background and lex wearing the coat kind of give that impression imo.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder