SUPERMAN: The Identity Of The Mysterious "Baby Joey" Has Reportedly Been Revealed - SPOILERS

Following our first glimpse of the mysterious green-skinned "Baby Joey" in a Superman toy set, the identity of the cut little critter has reportedly been confirmed...

By MarkCassidy - May 22, 2025 06:05 PM EST
As we draw closer to the release of James Gunn's Superman, the various tie-in merchandise that continues to hit shelves is beginning to get quite a bit more revealing.

Possible spoilers follow.

Last week, some photos of the Luthorcorp Lab set featuring action figures of Superman (David Corenswet), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in his green Warsuit were shared online, and the set also included Krypto along with a mysterious green infant listed as the mischievous "Baby Joey."

There was speculation that this could be the same creature spotted in the recent BTS featurette, or possibly even Luthor's not-yet-matured clone of the Man of Steel, aka Ultraman, aka the Hammer of Boravia. DC Comics aficionados were quick to point out that Metamorpho's mutant son is named Joey Mason, and according to MTTSH, this is exactly who the little fella is.

Apparently, Luthor kidnaps the boy to use as leverage against Metamorpho, who is forced to keep the Man of Steel prisoner by transforming his body into Kryptonite.

Fans had been wondering how Metamorpho would factor into the story (he didn't seem to be associated with the members of the Justice Gang), so this would also explain how the character will be utilized - initially, at least. We fully expect him to get his son back and join forces with Superman by the end of the movie. 

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/22/2025, 6:46 PM
archstar
archstar - 5/22/2025, 6:48 PM
@KennKathleen - NOOOOO HOW BRO NOOOOOOO
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/22/2025, 6:49 PM
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/22/2025, 6:51 PM
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/22/2025, 6:56 PM
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/22/2025, 7:14 PM
New release dates for ‘AVENGERS’ films:

▪️ Avengers: Doomsday — December 18, 2026
▪️ Avengers: Secret Wars — December 17, 2027
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2025, 6:50 PM
Hmmm interesting , I didn’t even know Metamorpho had a son in the comics but he did with Sapphire Stagg who is the daughter of Simon Stagg.

If Rex already has a son with his “condition” then that means he’s been transformed for atleast a bit now and we likely won’t see him become Metamorpho like I originally thought in this film due to Lex’s experiments.

Anyway , intrigued to see the full extent of his role in the film!!.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/22/2025, 7:25 PM
@TheVisionary25 - After he said they were not gonna do more origins stories in the films I never expected to see how Rex Mason become Metamorpho. It has to be skipped over in this already lived-in continuity. Just like we don't get to see how Guy got his ring, Kendra/Shayera's discovering her past lives or from where Mr. Terrific got the idea for his name. (inspired by Terry Sloane, the Golden Age Mr. Terrific from the JSA) Best we'll get will just references. Hopefully they won't be super vague.
JustBrootal
JustBrootal - 5/22/2025, 6:54 PM
baby joey will turn into the "kaiju"
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/22/2025, 6:57 PM
Krypto and baby joey will be there to manipulate the emotions of the smooth brains 😅


I'd like to see if Gunn could write a batman film without some kind of cutesy animal as an emotional crutch 👀
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/22/2025, 7:08 PM
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/22/2025, 7:15 PM
@HashTagSwagg - lmfao 🤣
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/22/2025, 6:59 PM
If Joey isn't it, can we get J'onn's kid in the future?

grif
grif - 5/22/2025, 7:06 PM
metamorphos son is in this too. damn theres alot of shit in this. wtf? hope it end up good
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/22/2025, 7:11 PM
Gunn is a good director (very mixed as a writer) but he’s a one trick pony with the way he needs to leverage animals/CGI characters to make you feel emotions to get invested into his stories.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/22/2025, 7:15 PM
I’m still not sold the The Hammer of Borovia is Ultraman. Wouldn’t Lex want Ultraman to just be Ultraman? Why hide it as the The Hammer, only to be exposed as Ultraman?
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/22/2025, 7:16 PM
@PatientXero - sunlight
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/22/2025, 7:17 PM
@JurassicClunge - * i bet superman defeats him then ge comes back in the gimp suit.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/22/2025, 7:15 PM
So it shall be Rex Mason's son. Is it his biological son with Sapphire Stagg or something he "created" by some reason without fully knowing?

Then again MTTS isn't always right so this could go either way.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/22/2025, 7:19 PM
Off-topic: Avengers Doomsday and Secret Wars have changed dates.

Doomsday will now come out in December 18, 2026.

Secret Wars will come out in December 17, 2027.

And also: "Update: Marvel is moving away from having a movie release 11/6/26, in the new shuffle.
Elsewhere, Ridley Scott's THE DOG STARS gets a 3/27/26 opening while THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 is now dated on 5/1/26."

Was there something coming in that date, 11/6/2026?

DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/22/2025, 7:57 PM

I like it. I was wondering how the furk Luthor could make anything that would hurt Superman. While fairly goofy, this actually seems somewhat plausible.

I see baby Joey and Krypto sequences in our future. Think heroes need these 2 goofballs to get them something or do something along the lines of baby Groot trying to help the GotG break them out of their prison cell.

Just don't overcook it Mr. Gunn.

