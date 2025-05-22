SUPERMAN: The Identity Of The Mysterious "Baby Joey" Has Reportedly Been Revealed - SPOILERS

As we draw closer to the release of James Gunn's Superman, the various tie-in merchandise that continues to hit shelves is beginning to get quite a bit more revealing.

Possible spoilers follow.

Last week, some photos of the Luthorcorp Lab set featuring action figures of Superman (David Corenswet), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in his green Warsuit were shared online, and the set also included Krypto along with a mysterious green infant listed as the mischievous "Baby Joey."

There was speculation that this could be the same creature spotted in the recent BTS featurette, or possibly even Luthor's not-yet-matured clone of the Man of Steel, aka Ultraman, aka the Hammer of Boravia. DC Comics aficionados were quick to point out that Metamorpho's mutant son is named Joey Mason, and according to MTTSH, this is exactly who the little fella is.

Apparently, Luthor kidnaps the boy to use as leverage against Metamorpho, who is forced to keep the Man of Steel prisoner by transforming his body into Kryptonite.

Fans had been wondering how Metamorpho would factor into the story (he didn't seem to be associated with the members of the Justice Gang), so this would also explain how the character will be utilized - initially, at least. We fully expect him to get his son back and join forces with Superman by the end of the movie.

Graphics on the backs of the toys for the Baby Kaiju & Baby Joey pic.twitter.com/FxnhzDbOxi — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) May 19, 2025

New 'SUPERMAN' Luthorcorp Lab toy set from Spin Master featuring:



• Superman

•Lex Luthor

• Metamorpho

• Mr. Terrific

• Krypto and Baby Joey



Available for pre-order on Target: https://t.co/z6ZpgrJek9 pic.twitter.com/raaLTUeHKG — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) May 15, 2025

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."