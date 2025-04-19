SUPERMAN New Look Features A Mysterious Creature Fans Believe Could Be A White Martian

Did yesterday's behind-the-scenes look at James Gunn's Superman give us a first look at a White Martian? That's one theory doing the rounds online, but see what you think...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 19, 2025 11:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

DC Studios released a new behind-the-scenes look at James Gunn's Superman on Friday to mark Superman Day, and eagle-eyed fans spotted something very interesting in one quick shot featuring Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor.

As you can see from a zoomed-in version of the screenshot below, Lex is standing beside what appears to be some kind of captive alien or another metahuman/creature. The prevailing theory seems to be that this is a White Martian, but there's also speculation that it might be Parasite, Metamorpho in his regressed form, or possibly even an out of costume Ultraman.

The White Martians/Pale Martians were a war-like race who were usually depicted as antagonists to J'onn J'onzz's people, the Green Martians. Although this creature doesn't really look much like the ferocious aliens from the comics, they are shape-shifters and could simply be taking this form while imprisoned.

We're not sure if we're sold on this being a White Martian, but have a look at the image below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Gunn has also shared a new BTS look at David Corenswet (Superman) and Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane).

Superman also stars Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific and Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner. Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Behold The MAN OF STEEL's Heroic Gaze! New SUPERMAN Promo Images Highlight David Corenswet's Stoic Nature
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 4/19/2025, 11:07 PM
This movie is going to surprise a lot of people
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 4/19/2025, 11:21 PM
If thats a white martian, could it be miss martian? And perhaps we will see this martian again in supergirl?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/19/2025, 11:53 PM
Love that we are getting weird shit in this movie and that Lex is behind all of it.

