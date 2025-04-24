SUPERMAN Theory Points To A Surprising Name From The Comics Being Under Ultraman's Mask - SPOILERS

Superman will pit the Man of Tomorrow against the mysterious Ultraman, a formidable character who has spawned many fan theories and rumours.

As we write this, the prevailing opinion seems to be that Ultraman is a Superman clone; will he be revealed as Bizarro or simply a mind-controlled Superman doppelganger who is fully under Lex Luthor's control? Or is this mysterious villain someone else entirely?

There's a compelling theory doing the rounds suggesting Ultraman is secretly Parasite. This stems from the fact that promo art for Superman has changed the colour of his black costume (which is what we saw on set) to purple, with it suddenly looking like it could be a containment suit for a creature like this.

We should also remind you about that strange energy orb floating above Metropolis in the first look image and teaser trailer. If Parasite loses control, that may well be his next evolution.

Some fans even believe that the emaciated white alien-like monster from the recent featurette could be a weakened Parasite. If so, Gunn might be combining a few characters - Ultraman, Parasite, and Bizarro - to create a unique big bad for the Man of Steel to face in the DCU reboot.

The most notable version of Parasite is Rudy Jones, a janitor exposed to toxic chemicals who was transformed into a purple-skinned, energy-draining mutant. Parasite can absorb the life force, memories, and superpowers of anyone he touches, growing stronger with each victim.

However, these stolen abilities are temporary, requiring constant feeding. His insatiable hunger and lack of morality make him a dangerous threat.

Parasite makes way more sense than a straight-up Superman clone, and it seems like the type of creature Lex would create as a mad scientist. We still think an amalgamation of characters is most likely, but Parasite, who appeared in All-Star Superman, remember, will likely be the main one.

Could be, maybe its whatever this is under the suit pic.twitter.com/0ZeFUllBo9 — DigitalWizard69🩷💜💙 (@Digitalwizard69) April 22, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.