HIGHLANDER Set Video Reveals Brutal End To Connor MacLeod's Battle With The Kurgan

HIGHLANDER Set Video Reveals Brutal End To Connor MacLeod's Battle With The Kurgan

HIGHLANDER Set Video Reveals Brutal End To Connor MacLeod's Battle With The Kurgan HIGHLANDER Set Video Reveals Brutal End To Connor MacLeod's Battle With The Kurgan

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 10, 2026 06:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

More footage from the set of Highlander has been revealed, this time showing Connor MacLeod (Henry Cavill) and The Kurgan (Dave Bautista) falling onto some cars from high above.

The latter, who will serve as Highlander's main villain, is wielding the hilt of a sword that will be added with VFX during post-production. That alone seems like proof enough that these two are engaged in battle before they take this plunge.

The first Highlander movie followed MacLeod and The Kurgan in a fight to the death to absorb each other's powers. The premise of the franchise as a whole is that, in the end, there can be "only one," and we expect that to remain the case in this reboot.

We'd imagine this reboot will stick pretty closely to that, but it will be interesting to see how filmmaker Chad Stahelski puts a contemporary spin on the popular fantasy franchise. 

There have been five Highlander movies, along with a web series, an animated TV show, and a TV movie. None of those have remained as beloved as the original 1986 movie.

"Clancy Brown was in his 20s when he was the Kurgan. I’m in my 50s. I hope I can do the world justice," Bautista said last year. "It’s written very differently. But still with, like, such a huge nod, a lot of respect to the original. Chad Stahelski didn’t want to go against the grain and make it something completely different."

"He wanted to keep it true to the characters, but elevate a bit, move it into current filmmaking standards, because we’re always kind of raising the bar," the Dune star continued. "The characters need to go with the action in this film, and the action is super hyper elevated. It’s what John Wick did to the gun work on films."

Check out this new look from the set of the Highlander remake below.

"Centuries after his first death on a Scottish battlefield, immortal warrior Connor MacLeod lives quietly in the modern world, haunted by loss and the endless cycle of violence among his kind. When the ruthless immortal Kurgan resurfaces, backed by a secret organization bent on unlocking the secret of eternal life, Connor is forced back into the Game - an ancient battle where 'there can be only one.' Guided by his mentor Ramírez and a mortal ally, archaeologist Kate Bennett, Connor must confront his past and rediscover his purpose. As immortals clash across time and continents, the fight for the mysterious 'Prize' becomes a battle for humanity’s soul."

Highlander, written by Michael Finch and directed by Chad Stahelski, stars Henry Cavill, Dave Bautista, Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Max Zhang, Siobhán Cullen, and WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre. 

The movie isn't expected to be released until 2027, but with production officially underway, we should learn more about what to come Highlander as the year continues.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
HIGHLANDER Set Photos Reveal Dave Bautista As The Kurgan And More Of Henry Cavill's Connor MacLeod
Related:

HIGHLANDER Set Photos Reveal Dave Bautista As The Kurgan And More Of Henry Cavill's Connor MacLeod
GOD OF WAR TV Series Has Finally Found Kratos' Son, Atreus
Recommended For You:

GOD OF WAR TV Series Has Finally Found Kratos' Son, Atreus

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder