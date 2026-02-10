HIGHLANDER Set Video Reveals Brutal End To Connor MacLeod's Battle With The Kurgan

More footage from the set of Highlander has been revealed, this time showing Connor MacLeod (Henry Cavill) and The Kurgan (Dave Bautista) falling onto some cars from high above.

The latter, who will serve as Highlander's main villain, is wielding the hilt of a sword that will be added with VFX during post-production. That alone seems like proof enough that these two are engaged in battle before they take this plunge.

The first Highlander movie followed MacLeod and The Kurgan in a fight to the death to absorb each other's powers. The premise of the franchise as a whole is that, in the end, there can be "only one," and we expect that to remain the case in this reboot.

We'd imagine this reboot will stick pretty closely to that, but it will be interesting to see how filmmaker Chad Stahelski puts a contemporary spin on the popular fantasy franchise.

There have been five Highlander movies, along with a web series, an animated TV show, and a TV movie. None of those have remained as beloved as the original 1986 movie.

"Clancy Brown was in his 20s when he was the Kurgan. I’m in my 50s. I hope I can do the world justice," Bautista said last year. "It’s written very differently. But still with, like, such a huge nod, a lot of respect to the original. Chad Stahelski didn’t want to go against the grain and make it something completely different."

"He wanted to keep it true to the characters, but elevate a bit, move it into current filmmaking standards, because we’re always kind of raising the bar," the Dune star continued. "The characters need to go with the action in this film, and the action is super hyper elevated. It’s what John Wick did to the gun work on films."

Check out this new look from the set of the Highlander remake below.

Connor MacLeod and The Kurgan Together on Highlander Set!



Henry Cavill and Dave Bautista Filming for Highlander! pic.twitter.com/WsdxqahiR0 — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) February 9, 2026 Siobhán Cullen on Highlander Set in London! pic.twitter.com/3QfdXp7bim — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) February 10, 2026

"Centuries after his first death on a Scottish battlefield, immortal warrior Connor MacLeod lives quietly in the modern world, haunted by loss and the endless cycle of violence among his kind. When the ruthless immortal Kurgan resurfaces, backed by a secret organization bent on unlocking the secret of eternal life, Connor is forced back into the Game - an ancient battle where 'there can be only one.' Guided by his mentor Ramírez and a mortal ally, archaeologist Kate Bennett, Connor must confront his past and rediscover his purpose. As immortals clash across time and continents, the fight for the mysterious 'Prize' becomes a battle for humanity’s soul."

Highlander, written by Michael Finch and directed by Chad Stahelski, stars Henry Cavill, Dave Bautista, Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Max Zhang, Siobhán Cullen, and WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre.

The movie isn't expected to be released until 2027, but with production officially underway, we should learn more about what to come Highlander as the year continues.