THE BATMAN Director Matt Reeves Reveals His Thoughts On Superman In Resurfaced Interview

The Batman director Matt Reeves was heavily considered to helm 2013’s Man of Steel. Now, an old interview has resurfaced, where the director expressed his thoughts on Superman and his mythology.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 11, 2025 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Animation World Network

Matt Reeves may be well known for creating The Batman universe, but he was involved in the DC Universe long (like, long) before that franchise ever came to be. This might surprise some, but when Man of Steel was in development, Reeves was one of the finalists to helm the project. In 2010, Christopher Nolan—who could be considered the driving force behind the Superman reboot during its initial stages—personally met with a handful of directors for the film. 

The directors were Jonathan Liebesman (2014's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Tony Scott (The Last Boy Scout), Duncan Jones (Warcraft), Zack Snyder and Matt Reeves. Ultimately, the job went to Zack Snyder, Now, Reddit users u/Edgestan2021 and u/EngineeringBig662 resurfaced an interview from the time Reeves was being considered for the project, in which the director revealed his thoughts on both the Superman reboot and on the character himself. 

In 2010, Matt Reeves sat down for an interview with Animation World Network to promote his film Let Me In. The interview was conducted right around the time that Reeves was being considered to direct what would become Man of Steel. The director was asked his thoughts on Superman. He denied having had a meeting with Christopher Nolan, but stated he was flattered to be on the shortlist of directors for the project:

"Well, I think it's an amazing story and can be incredibly interesting to do. It's not true that I have actually had any meetings with Chris Nolan. And I know that people are looking at the movie over at Warner Bros., but I don't know if it has anything to do with that. It was flattering and cool to be on that list, and I have tremendous respect for Chris Nolan."

The interviewer stated that Superman was very different than Batman, and asked Reeves for his take on the Big Blue Boy Scout. Reeves described the character as "an outsider" and a "freak of sorts," and stated there was something about the Superman mythos that connected with him: 

"I think it speaks to an American optimism, but he's also an outsider and a freak of sorts, and, I don't know, there's something great in the myth. I'm drawn to it. To me, that's what this story was. Lindqvist created a great vampire myth that was about something else, and I think the only thing that would interest me in a personal involvement on that project was, to me, finding the subtext that had some resonance, and there's no question that that film is going to be a real challenge, but I think with those smart people involved there's a chance they'll do something very interesting with it."

Of course, Reeves did not use "freak" as an insult. Instead, the director was likely referring to how the character is perceived by others, which is a sentiment that was ultimately explored in Man of Steel, and had also been touched on in the Smallville TV series.

What makes Reeves' resurfaced comments and his near-involvement with Man of Steel curious is that, years later, while filming The Batman, Reeves would get to—in a way—put Superman on film. During production of the movie, set pictures came out of what seemed to be a Halloween party. The photos featured partygoers dressed as Wonder Woman and Superman, which sent fans into overdrive, as they speculated on the project's potential connection to a wider DC Universe. 

The scene didn't make it into the final cut, but it was nonetheless a fun Easter egg, not only to the character of Superman, but, perhaps inadvertently, also to Matt Reeves almost contributing to the Man of Steel's cinematic legacy. 

The Batman Part II is scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2027. 

What did you think about Reeves' old comments about Superman? Would you have liked to see him direct Man of Steel?

epc1122
epc1122 - 11/11/2025, 1:05 PM
I wonder what his version of Superman would have looked like.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 11/11/2025, 1:11 PM
No he´s not! He´s as human as anyone. He loves, he gets scared. he wakes up every morning and despite not knowing what to do, he puts one foot in front of the other and tries to make the best choices he can. He screws up all the time, but that´s being human and that’s his greatest strength!
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 11/11/2025, 1:20 PM
@Moriakum - Wow, write that down. :D
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/11/2025, 1:22 PM
@Moriakum - I think the point is that even if you feel like you’re different, you’re still only human. Superman is an outsider and seen as a freak but still just human. Unless I’m misreading you’re post and it’s solely just sarcastic which can be sometimes difficult to read online 🤷‍♂️
PC04
PC04 - 11/11/2025, 1:26 PM
@epc1122 - It's from the movie.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/11/2025, 1:26 PM
@Moriakum - That is not loud enough, it needs to be in all caps to help ram it down our throats.
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/11/2025, 1:53 PM
@PC04 - I know, I love the speech but I was questioning if the poster was being authentic or sarcastic. Not a big deal, I was more just curious.
PC04
PC04 - 11/11/2025, 2:01 PM
@epc1122 - Ah ok. Understood.
Gambito
Gambito - 11/11/2025, 1:27 PM
You lost a bit of respect from me Chris Nolan, we could have gotten a Tony Scott Superman movie yet instead you picked the guy who can’t go 5 seconds without saying “cool” 🤦🏻‍♂️
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/11/2025, 1:28 PM
One day later: “Matt Reeves Backtracks ‘Superman is a Freak’ Comments”
mck13
mck13 - 11/11/2025, 1:32 PM
I watched Gunns Superman and I was a little let down..loved the dog etc. I watched Man Of Steel afterwards & it was a HUGE difference. Man Of Steel seemed well thought out with the origin story, costume & actors. The script & cinematography was amazing. Chris Nolan Syncopy Films knows how to make an epic movie. I don't understand how critics claimed it was dark, brooding etc...it was amazingly captivating. Not perfect but surprisingly different & more plotted out than Gunns film. I watched BvS after..another well done film, amazing cinematography, great script & great actors. How did the critics give these movies such a bad score over Gunns Superman baffles me. Gunn seems like he doesn't care about the characters. Seems like he cares more about politics. Gunns Superman & universe is lackluster...at best.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/11/2025, 1:38 PM
@mck13 - cool story. Everyone has an opinion. The majority says otherwise. I'll take a corny Superman over an emo Superman any day!
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/11/2025, 1:54 PM
@mck13 - haven’t you written this post before? Do you have it as cut and paste or something? Just to stir up a flame war?
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/11/2025, 1:37 PM
Definitely would've been interesting, but I thought both Gunn and Snyder delivered with their takes on Superman.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 11/11/2025, 1:46 PM
@asherman93 - IMO the problem with Snyder's version is I'm Batman V Superman. Gunn did a good job but I would liked a more stoic version like the Animated Series Supes (and Lex too)

