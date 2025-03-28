THUNDERBOLTS* Final Runtime Revealed Along With Early Box Office Forecast & New Promo Art

THUNDERBOLTS* Final Runtime Revealed Along With Early Box Office Forecast & New Promo Art

We now have an official runtime for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts, along with an early box office forecast and some new Cinemark popcorn bucket promo art featuring the team...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 28, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Following a recent report that Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* will likely clock in at around 120 minutes, we now have confirmation that the next MCU movie has a fairly standard runtime of 2 hours, 6 minutes.

We also have an early box office forecast via BoxOfficeTheory.com. Keep in mind that we are still over a month from release, so we'll get a far more accurate prediction once the movie hits tracking.

For now, the site is estimating that Thunderbolts* will take in between $67M-$82M domestically over the course of its opening weekend.

This wouldn't be a bad result for a movie with a (relatively) modest budget of $180M (minus additional costs), especially when you take into account that Thunderbolts* is a fairly obscure property without any major A-list stars (Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan are by far the biggest names).

The main cast of the movie (minus Olga Kurylenko, obviously) were confirmed to return for Avengers: Doomsday during Marvel's recent 5-hour chair party.

Check out the most recent TV spot for the movie below, along with some new Cinemark popcorn bucket promo art.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

