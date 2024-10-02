THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman On Whether His Character Will Be Depicted As A Hero Or Villain

We are pretty certain that Lewis Pullman is playing Sentry in Thunderbolts* (we even caught a glimpse of his "S" belt buckle in the recent trailer), but Marvel Studios still hasn't made it official, which means the actor is still unable to confirm his role during interviews.

Even so, the Salem's Lot star has managed to divulge some details about his character while sidestepping anything too revealing, and he has now addressed something fans have been curious about ever since rumors first did the rounds that Sentry was set to make his MCU debut.

While speaking to Total Film, Pullman was asked if "Bob" - who was introduced in the trailer as a seemingly meek and agreeable fella - will ultimately become a villain and turn against our titular band of misfits.

"God, I would love to know. I genuinely, I don't know," he responded. "It's one of the exciting parts about being invited into the whole universe is there's a lot of unknowns, and you just kind of got to go with the flow and embrace the unknowns of it all."

"But I would enjoy going in either direction. I can say that," he added.

Of course, having filmed the movie, we're fairly sure Pullman does know - though he may be referring to how his character progresses over future films.

Based on what we've heard, it seems likely that Bob will be manipulated by Val into turning on his teammates, but we assume they will eventually gain his trust again - since we can't imagine how they could possibly bring him down otherwise!

We're still not sure what the addition of that asterisk to the title signifies, but a recent rumor claimed to shed a little more light on the mystery. It could be considered a spoiler, so click here if you want to know more.

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits. The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts*with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers. Marvel Studios’

Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.