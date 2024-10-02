THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman On Whether His Character Will Be Depicted As A Hero Or Villain

The Sentry - if that is who Lewis Pullman is playing - has been both hero and villain in the comics, so how will the character be depicted in the Thunderbolts* movie?

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 02, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

We are pretty certain that Lewis Pullman is playing Sentry in Thunderbolts* (we even caught a glimpse of his "S" belt buckle in the recent trailer), but Marvel Studios still hasn't made it official, which means the actor is still unable to confirm his role during interviews.

Even so, the Salem's Lot star has managed to divulge some details about his character while sidestepping anything too revealing, and he has now addressed something fans have been curious about ever since rumors first did the rounds that Sentry was set to make his MCU debut.

While speaking to Total Film, Pullman was asked if "Bob" - who was introduced in the trailer as a seemingly meek and agreeable fella - will ultimately become a villain and turn against our titular band of misfits.

"God, I would love to know. I genuinely, I don't know," he responded. "It's one of the exciting parts about being invited into the whole universe is there's a lot of unknowns, and you just kind of got to go with the flow and embrace the unknowns of it all."

"But I would enjoy going in either direction. I can say that," he added.

Of course, having filmed the movie, we're fairly sure Pullman does know - though he may be referring to how his character progresses over future films.

Based on what we've heard, it seems likely that Bob will be manipulated by Val into turning on his teammates, but we assume they will eventually gain his trust again - since we can't imagine how they could possibly bring him down otherwise! 

We're still not sure what the addition of that asterisk to the title signifies, but a recent rumor claimed to shed a little more light on the mystery. It could be considered a spoiler, so click here if you want to know more.

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits. The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts*with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers. Marvel Studios’

Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 10/2/2024, 10:53 AM
Or … a jackass.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/2/2024, 10:56 AM
I'm guessing antagonistic at best. Or misunderstood villain. This is a movie full of grey characters, so I don't expect a straight-up evil dude, although it would be fun
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/2/2024, 10:56 AM
Sentry wa asian in the comics
James Gunn fix this now
Tpo81
Tpo81 - 10/2/2024, 11:02 AM
@Malatrova15 - what?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/2/2024, 10:57 AM
How about both?
Spoken
Spoken - 10/2/2024, 11:00 AM
@FireandBlood - Yeah probably both. CUE THE TACO COMMERICIAL!!
User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 10/2/2024, 11:01 AM
Looking forward to this one. Sidenote- its probably intentional but I kinda wished they named him Bill or something else simple since he was Bob in Top Gun.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/2/2024, 11:05 AM
@Steel86 - I mean Sentry’s real name is Robert Reynolds so him being Bob for short makes sense.

Lewis Pullman playing the character is a funny coincidence since Steven Yeun was suppose to play him intentionally
Steel86
Steel86 - 10/2/2024, 11:36 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah I know. Just thought they could've switched it up. Maybe a code name they gave him when they locked him away.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/2/2024, 11:45 AM
@Steel86 - maybe but then you have the Penguin situation all over again where they changed his name and people were in an uproar
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/2/2024, 11:01 AM
Imagine if nobody knew Sentry was in this movie, and how surprising and awesome it would have been. I swear they have to spoil everything. Whether it's to sell tickets like RDJ or this.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 10/2/2024, 11:11 AM
@bobevanz - i also notice this with the recent marvel marketing.

They are getting bankrupt creatively so might as well promote it with a few spoilers
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/2/2024, 11:06 AM
Sentry shouldn't be defined as either, he should just be a threat that scares the F out of them
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/2/2024, 11:06 AM
Bob is "Good guy", The Void is bad guy.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/2/2024, 11:09 AM
He’s playing it very smart, he knows the score. Very easy to say they filmed multiple versions to test with audiences, but he’s smart to not even actually say that much. His character is obviously going to be a mixed bag in the hero/villain regard.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 10/2/2024, 11:13 AM
@IAmAHoot - this is a good point on shooting different versions.

But i am not a fan of these frankenstein scripts of marvel. It gets all over the place
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/2/2024, 11:14 AM
Given the history of the comic book version , I think he’ll be more grey then anything else…

The Sentry character is a man with a lot of power but many demons he has to wrestle with aswell , his biggest enemy is himself (literally & figuratively) so if they are using that as the basis of the character which seems to be the case then he’s somewhere moreso in the middle then completely bad or good.

In a team full of morally ambiguous characters , he might be the actual wildcard which is interesting.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/2/2024, 11:14 AM
I just want to see the Hulk VS Sentry on the Biggest Movie Screen Possible.

User Comment Image
Pampero
Pampero - 10/2/2024, 11:15 AM
Sentry is boring. It's like a super...man
Vigor
Vigor - 10/2/2024, 11:39 AM
@Pampero - with borderline personality disorder
I think it's Hyperion you're thinking of who is to me, more like superman adjacent
JobinJ
JobinJ - 10/2/2024, 11:16 AM
I’m genuinely excited about this movie. The previews look good. And I’d love to see more of red guardian.
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/2/2024, 11:16 AM
Start off bad ends as good for excuse team to fight against if he’s main villain
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/2/2024, 11:16 AM
A must see in the MCU World War Hulk movie.

User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/2/2024, 11:50 AM
@AllsGood - captain marvel in that costume I agree
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/2/2024, 11:20 AM
Neither. He will be comic relief with a bipolar disorder
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/2/2024, 11:51 AM
@Matchesz - wouldn’t be surprised tbh

[frick]ing Marvel lol

