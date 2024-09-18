RUMOR: We May Know What That Asterisk In THUNDERBOLTS* Signifies - Possible SPOILERS

RUMOR: We May Know What That Asterisk In THUNDERBOLTS* Signifies - Possible SPOILERS

There's been a lot of speculation about that mysterious asterisk that was added to the title of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts, and we may finally know what it means...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 18, 2024 06:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Back in March, after star Florence Pugh shared our first behind-the-scenes look at the movie, Marvel Studios announced a minor but significant change to the title of Thunderbolts* with the addition of a mysterious asterisk.

Fans have been speculating ever since, and the most popular theory seems to be that the characters will ultimately form a completely different team.

Several cast members have been asked about the asterisk, and David Harbour came closest to at least hinting at its significance during a recent interview.

“Yes, they retroactively put the asterisk (in). The asterisk was an idea that that someone had. What can I say that's not going to get me in trouble? The asterisk is very cool. I understand why people might put an asterisk there (laughs) I'm excited for the viewers to see that as well. But I, again, I just can't say anymore.”

Possible spoilers from this point on.

So, will the Thunderbolts actually be revealed to be the Dark Avengers? According to MTTSH, they're actually going to be the New Avengers.

This doesn't necessarily mean that these characters alone will make up the next incarnation of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but it seems the plan is for them to form the basis for a new, most likely government-sponsored (we'll see how long that lasts) team that would officially activate after (or maybe during) the events of Avengers: Secret Wars.

What do you make of this rumor? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.

Though other characters might well join up during the movie, the Thunderbolts roster currently consists of Red Guardian (Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Kurylenko).

Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julie Louis Dreyfus) will put the team together, and rumor has it that she may also be partially responsible for Sentry's creation.

As for Sentry, Lewis Pullman (Salem's Lot, Top Gun Maverick) joined the cast as the powerful, unstable character after The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun was forced to step away due to a scheduling conflict.

There were rumors that Harrison Ford's Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross would be involved, but that seems to have been debunked. Black Widow's Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne) from Ant-Man and the Wasp are also rumored to appear.

Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

David Harbour Talks THUNDERBOLTS*'s Mysterious Asterisk And His DCU Future As CREATURE COMMANDOS' Frankenstein
Related:

David Harbour Talks THUNDERBOLTS*'s Mysterious Asterisk And His DCU Future As CREATURE COMMANDOS' Frankenstein
Steven Yeun Rumored To Be Up For Another MCU Role After Missing Out On Playing Sentry In THUNDERBOLTS*
Recommended For You:

Steven Yeun Rumored To Be Up For Another MCU Role After Missing Out On Playing Sentry In THUNDERBOLTS*
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/18/2024, 6:27 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/18/2024, 6:57 PM
@IAmAHoot - i would rather they just remain the Thunderbolts tbh but I guess that’s not happening
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/18/2024, 6:37 PM
Oh. We're still committed to MTTSH, I see...
DTor91
DTor91 - 9/18/2024, 6:55 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Yuuuuuup. They run this site now.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/18/2024, 6:57 PM
@TheFinestSmack - I miss Mr Sunday
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 9/18/2024, 6:56 PM
Even reading the rumor is silly. Why would they form an Avengers group after Secret Wars. My guess is they are resting the Avengers brand for awhile to concentrate on the X-men.

Also, there isn't a normie on earth who gives a shit about this movie. It has bomb written all over it. Its mostly a BW sequel centered around Florence Pugh. They don't have a single character to draw people in.
GameOn
GameOn - 9/18/2024, 6:58 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - If it’s good, people will see it. Just like Guardians or Ant-Man.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 9/18/2024, 7:09 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - I gotta agree that Pugh is overhyped and though not terrible, not amazing either. The team dynamic could be enough to draw in some of a crowd especially fanboys, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see it do relatively well at the BO. But I wouldn’t be holding my breath for a billion dollar blowout without some very big surprise cameos or leaks to really draw audiences in
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/18/2024, 7:02 PM
If true then that makes more sense then Dark Avengers to me (which I think would be corny if said out loud lol)…

Yes , the team is made up of former villains or anti-heroes but I think the government or Val would try to assemble their/her own team of Avengers I feel .

Plus , we don’t know what the makeup of this team may be by the end with some perhaps not being in it or the likes of Sentry or Geraldine Vishwanathan’s character (who is rumored to be Songbird) joining.

User Comment Image
hainesy
hainesy - 9/18/2024, 7:05 PM
I doubt they use Dark Avengers, but could see Ross wanting to create a "new" Avengers group in Cap 4, but then after the Red Hulk debacle, he is either dead or discredited. But they codename the "New Avengers" as the Thunderbolts in his honour. OR the title is indeed a placeholder to avoid Cap spoilers and they then call it New Avengers.

Either way, I just want a good movie

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder