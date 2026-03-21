INVINCIBLE Season 4 Will Feature Show's Most Brutal Scene Yet: "Did We Go Too Far?"

Though there is obviously a lot more to Invincible than its visceral violence (superb storytelling, voice acting, soundtrack, animation), Prime Video's animated series has become known for upping the ante when it comes to the bloody carnage on display.

From Omni-Man's relentless beat-down of his son, Mark Grayson, in season 1, to Mark obliterating Angstrom Levy, to the insane Conquest battle in the season 3 finale, fans have come to expect a certain level of brutality from this show, and it doesn't sound like the current fourth season is going to disappoint.

While speaking to The Direct, co-showrunners Robert Kirkman and Simon Racioppa promised that season 4 will feature possibly the show's most intensely violent sequence yet.

"I mean, the escalation is deliberate," Kirkman said when asked about this season's bloodletting. "Every time we're putting together one of the big key scenes of the show, we're trying to make sure that we have in the back of our mind, like how to top that, so that we know where we're going to go. But yeah. I mean, it's all about the emotion of the scene. It's never just done for gratuity's sake. We want to make sure that as the show progresses, there's still that same sense of, 'Oh, my god, what am I watching?' that you got from the Omni-Man fight at the end of the first episode to the various things that we did in Season 2 and the various things we did in Season 3. You never want the audience to be able to get used to what they're seeing, or to be numb to it. And so we're always trying to maintain that."

"I mean, the scene in question that I believe is the one you're talking about in Season 4, it even gets us," he went on. "We squirm while we're watching it, too. That's when we know we've done a good job."

Racioppa added: "Right. When you see it for the 100th time and [for] the 100 times, you're still like, did we go too far? Maybe, maybe not."

The first three episodes of season 4 are now streaming, and while they certainly highlight a few fairly bloody moments, we're pretty sure the scene being referred to above has not happened yet!

Could the extremely violent scene involve new villain Thragg, perhaps?

"While the world recovers from catastrophe, a changed Mark fights to protect his home and the people he loves," reads the season 4 synopsis, "setting him on a collision course with a threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever."

Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, Matthew Rhys, Danai Gurira, and Melise.