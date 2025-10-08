GEN V Episode 6 Features A Major THE BOYS Cameo That May Lay The Groundwork For Season 5 - SPOILERS

The second season of Gen V has already featured a number of The Boys cameos, including Erin Moriarty’s Starlight, Valorie Curry’s Firecracker and Susan Heyward’s Sister Sage, but episode 6 includes arguably the biggest main show character appearance yet - at least in terms of what their involvement could mean for the final season of The Boys.

Spoilers follow.

"Cooking Lessons" sees the return of former Vought International CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito), who is determined to regain some of his former power and influence by attempting to enlist Marie Moreau to his cause. Edgar has been hiding out in a bunker with Victoria Neuman's now orphaned daughter Zoe, who appears to have become very powerful since we last saw her in the season 4 finale of The Boys (just ask Vikor).

But if Edgar hopes to confront Homelander and the rest of The Seven, he's going to need a lot more Supe muscle, which is (presumably) why he's so interested in the research of Thomas Godolkin. When Edgar learns that Cipher may be caring for the still-living but badly burned Godolkin (we don't know for certain that this is who the mysterious "Burned Man" is, so there may be some sort of twist coming), he becomes very interested in having a little chat with the school's new headmaster.

How exactly Edgar's plans will factor into The Boys season 5 obviously remains to be seen, but if Marie and her friends do decide that the former Vought chief is the lesser of two evils, the stage could be set for quite the Supe battle (the trailers have already revealed that Black Noir is going to show up at some point over the next two episodes of Gen V).

“In Season 2, school is back in session,” the logline reads. “As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between humans and supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”

The Season 2 cast also includes Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor as Jordan Li, Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity and Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher.