GEN V Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Reveal Whether It Does Right By THE BOYS

In Gen V season 2, the acclaimed spin-off series set in the Emmy Award-winning world of The Boys, school is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever.

Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus.

The first season proved itself a surprisingly great spin-off in 2023, adding to the world of The Boys (with an assist from some big cameos), while also focusing on a group of compelling new, younger characters.

Chance Perdomo's shocking death following a motorcycle accident left fans reeling, and the decision was made to continue the series by paying homage to his character rather than ending the series. Now, the first reviews for Gen V season 2 have landed, and critics seem to agree it does right by the late actor and this franchise.

Variety writes, "With the social commentary increasingly inexact, 'Gen V' rests on the shoulders of its heroes, well-intentioned people struggling to tell real heroism from the pre-packaged kind. Fortunately, they’re still up to the task."

GamesRadar+ concurs, "Gen V Season 2 is as strong as the first season, if not stronger, thanks to the spirit and tribute to the departed Chance Perdomo. Still raunchy, hilarious, and timely, Gen V season 2 is a must-watch for fans of The Boys," with IGN noting, "Despite a fairly slow start, Gen V Season 2 is a wild ride bolstered by a Homelander-worthy main villain."

Mama's Geeky, meanwhile, enthuses, "The best of The Boys franchise, Gen V season 2, perfectly honors Chance Perdomo (& Andre) while still throwing those hard-hitting punches at viewers. It never stops pushing boundaries, but also weaves in a lot of heartfelt moments. The entire cast shines."

Finally, we have Awards Buzz's verdict. "After an intense and unforgettable first season, Gen V returns for an equally compelling second season that feels simultaneously like a perfect fit for its overarching universe and a unique show that works just as well on its own," the site promises.

With 10 reviews counted on Rotten Tomatoes, Gen V season 2 has arrived on the review aggregator with a perfect 100% score. Season 1 is "Certified Fresh" with an impressive 97%.

For comparison, The Boys has been rated 85% (season 1), 97% (season 2), 98% (season 3), and 93% (season 4). The show's fifth and final season is set to premiere in 2026, though another spin-off, Vought Rising, is on the way.

Gen V season 2 stars Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor as Jordan Li, Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity and Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher.

Michele Fazekas serves as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Ori Marmur, Thomas Schnauz, Steve Boyum, and Brant Engelstein also serve as executive producers. Loreli Alanís, Gabriel Garcia, and Jessica Chou are co-executive producers.

Gen V returns to Prime Video this Wednesday, September 17, with a three-episode premiere.