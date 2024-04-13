ANDOR Star Varada Sethu Officially Boards DOCTOR WHO Season 2 As The Time Lord Gets TWO Companions

There's been a lot of uncertainty surrounding who the Doctor will travel with in Doctor Who season 2, but it's now been confirmed that the Time Lord will be joined in the TARDIS by two loyal companions...

By JoshWilding - Apr 13, 2024 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Who
Earlier this year, we learned that Andor star Varada Sethu had boarded the TARDIS as the Doctor's new companion as part of BBC and Disney+'s upcoming Doctor Who relaunch. She was first spotted in season 2 set photos, and the tabloids later started running largely speculative about Millie Gibson being replaced after just one year working on the show. 

Now, though, BBC has finally cleared the air by confirming (via SFFGazette.com) that Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor will have two companions when season 2 kicks off in 2025. 

Gibson will continue playing Ruby Sunday and this certainly isn't the first time the Time Lord has gone into battle with more than one human by his side. 

"I feel like the luckiest person in the world," Sethu says, finally breaking her silence on joining the Whoniverse. "It is such an honour to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I'm so grateful to the whole Doctor Who family - because that is what they are - for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home."

"I couldn't ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with, this is so much fun!"

Showrunner, executive producer, and writer Russell T Davies adds, "I first worked with Varada on a BBC production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and it's a joy to welcome her on board the TARDIS."

"Right now in the studio, shooting for 2025, we've got Ncuti, Millie and Varada fighting side by side - we need all three, because the stakes are higher than ever!"

Sethu is best known for her standout role as Cinta Kaz in Andor and other credits include Jurassic World Dominion, Annika, and Strike Back

It's no secret that working on Doctor Who often overwhelmed Davies during his first stint working on the series and this relaunch has allowed him to have a head start which means work wrapped on season 1 (which premieres this May) several months ago.

Currently in production, the second season of Doctor Who is set to debut in 2025 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world. Check out a photo from a recent table read in the X post below. 

Apophis71
Apophis71 - 4/13/2024, 10:06 AM
Great news although this doesn't mean earlier reporting was false, simply means the Doctor doesn't part ways with his companion at the end of series one and finds a new one (with Millie returning for a couple of episodes) and simply could be she is there for only the first couple episodes and may leave with finality (rather being one who can return easily).
dracula
dracula - 4/13/2024, 10:58 AM
Hopefully they throw in some variety

Enough with people from the present

2nd doctors final companions were a scientist from thr future and a highlander from the past

4th doctor had cave girls, aliens, time lords
dracula
dracula - 4/13/2024, 11:04 AM
Wonder if they will ever really kill a companion

No being trapped on another earth
No loosing memory
No being trapped in the past
No being brought back as a time lord
No becoming some water thing

Like a definitive death

First doctor lost a companion (although that was because they changed their minds about keeping her after 1 story)

5th doctor lost a companion

6th doctor almost did before they retconned it a few episodes later revealing she was saved off screen and didnt even get a farwell

