ANDOR Star Varada Sethu Officially Boards DOCTOR WHO Season 2 As The Time Lord Gets TWO Companions

Earlier this year, we learned that Andor star Varada Sethu had boarded the TARDIS as the Doctor's new companion as part of BBC and Disney+'s upcoming Doctor Who relaunch. She was first spotted in season 2 set photos, and the tabloids later started running largely speculative about Millie Gibson being replaced after just one year working on the show.

Now, though, BBC has finally cleared the air by confirming (via SFFGazette.com) that Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor will have two companions when season 2 kicks off in 2025.

Gibson will continue playing Ruby Sunday and this certainly isn't the first time the Time Lord has gone into battle with more than one human by his side.

"I feel like the luckiest person in the world," Sethu says, finally breaking her silence on joining the Whoniverse. "It is such an honour to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I'm so grateful to the whole Doctor Who family - because that is what they are - for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home."

"I couldn't ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with, this is so much fun!"

Showrunner, executive producer, and writer Russell T Davies adds, "I first worked with Varada on a BBC production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and it's a joy to welcome her on board the TARDIS."

"Right now in the studio, shooting for 2025, we've got Ncuti, Millie and Varada fighting side by side - we need all three, because the stakes are higher than ever!"

Sethu is best known for her standout role as Cinta Kaz in Andor and other credits include Jurassic World Dominion, Annika, and Strike Back.

It's no secret that working on Doctor Who often overwhelmed Davies during his first stint working on the series and this relaunch has allowed him to have a head start which means work wrapped on season 1 (which premieres this May) several months ago.

Currently in production, the second season of Doctor Who is set to debut in 2025 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world. Check out a photo from a recent table read in the X post below.