RUMOR: Billie Piper's Stint As The New DOCTOR WHO Is Expected To Be Disappointingly Short

RUMOR: Billie Piper's Stint As The New DOCTOR WHO Is Expected To Be Disappointingly Short

The Doctor Who season 2 finale ended with Ncuti Gatwa's Time Lord regenerating into Billie Piper, and a new rumour claims to reveal just how long the Rose Tyler actress is expected to stick around...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2025 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Who
Source: SFFGazette.com

Russell T Davies's return to Doctor Who was not the rousing success most fans had expected it to be. Ratings steadily declined throughout both seasons, and while the BBC's partnership with Disney+ helped give the series a big budget feel, Davies's "woke" storylines split opinions and the show never really found a huge international audience. 

The Doctor Who franchise has often been praised for its diversity. However, many felt that the showrunner was being too heavy-handed with storylines about incels, same-sex relationships, and non-binary aliens. 

We still don't know whether Disney+ will continue to invest in the series, though it seems doubtful. Rumours are already swirling about the British broadcaster seeking a new creative partner, and a fresh start without Davies at the helm.

Ncuti Gatwa bid farewell to Doctor Who after just two seasons and a handful of specials, passing the baton to Billie Piper. She played companion Rose Tyler when the series returned to our screens in 2005, and there are heaps of theories about why the Doctor now wears Rose's face.

Appearing alongside Christopher Eccleston at this weekend's Florida Supercon 2025, Piper finally broke her silence on seemingly being cast as the Doctor (the most popular theory is that she's Rose herself or even "Bad Wolf").

"This is such a minefield - I have to really engage with how I answer this," she told a fan. "All I can say is I was approached very last-minute, and I can't talk about in what capacity, but I found it very emotional to film and I think it's a really great ending."

"As in, I just found it quite moving, and it was really fun to film because it had such a sort of cloak and dagger feeling about getting it made," Piper continued. "So, yeah, I have to lie a lot about anything to do with Doctor Who, it seems."

It's previously been reported that Piper was brought in last-minute, and that other plans either called for Gatwa to stick around or for us not to see who he regenerates into. Scooper Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com) has weighed in on what the plan is for Piper's Doctor, explaining, "My understanding is that she'll be the Doctor, but more in the way David Tennant was the 14th Doctor, just for a short limited time."

Whether Davies returns or not, it seems we can expect Piper to pass the baton to the next Time Lord very quickly. Doctor Who is an institution, but placing the show back on the shelf for a while might be hugely beneficial to the beloved sci-fi property.

As always, stay tuned for updates on Doctor Who as we have them. 

DOCTOR WHO Star Ncuti Gatwa, 32, Says He Quit The Troubled Series Because I'm Getting Old
Related:

DOCTOR WHO Star Ncuti Gatwa, 32, Says He Quit The Troubled Series Because "I'm Getting Old"
DOCTOR WHO Could Be Off Our Screens For Several Years As The Show's Future Looks Increasingly Uncertain
Recommended For You:

DOCTOR WHO Could Be Off Our Screens For Several Years As The Show's Future Looks Increasingly Uncertain

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/29/2025, 10:22 AM
That's a haunting screenshot.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/29/2025, 10:32 AM
At least most people can now openly admit this show got way too heavy-handed with it's messaging and that at least partially caused the show to nosedive.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/29/2025, 10:35 AM
@TheFinestSmack -

Substitute the word completely for partially, and you nailed it.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/29/2025, 10:40 AM
@DocSpock - I agree. I only said partially because the actors and RTD kept talking shit about the fans who criticized the show and that also derailed the fanbase as well.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/29/2025, 10:37 AM

Good. They destroyed this once great show. They should completely burn it to the ground. New Producer, new director, all new writers, all new actors. Then start over in 2-3 years. Retain nothing from this horrible misstep.
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/29/2025, 10:38 AM
Get woke, go broke. Another lesson for the thankfully dwindling number of "progressives" around here.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 7/29/2025, 10:54 AM
6 comments no one in sight . Success
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2025, 11:14 AM
Not surprised about her coming back last minute since we know they were reshoots done for the S15 finale that are them filming Ncuti’s goodbye and the whole weird Belinda ending with Poppy hence why it feels so rushed & tacked on because it was…

We were originally going to get a ending with The Doctor , Belinda & co celebrating at a club (which we even have a still for) but in the distance would have been Susan watching them with Poppy this setting the stage for her bigger role in S16 which would have been cool but oh well.

User Comment Image

It definitely seems like if the show had been renewed early that Ncuti would have stuck around for atleast another series instead of leaving after 2 for whatever reason (likely it was that he didn’t want to wait for a renewal that may or may not have happened which could have led to him passing up other jobs which is understandable imo)

Anyway i had personally enjoyed the RTD 2 era with Ncuti so it still is a bummer that it’s ended prematurely but I’m glad it still happened , flaws & all.

I wish I could be excited for Billie being back if they hadn’t already done the same thing with Tennant recently and if the shows future wasn’t so up in the air right now.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/29/2025, 11:24 AM
Where’s her neck and body ?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder