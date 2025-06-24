RUMOR: DOCTOR WHO's Potential Streaming Partners Revealed After The BBC's Disney+ Deal Reportedly Imploded

With Disney+ looking to get out of the Doctor Who business, a new rumour claims to reveal which streamers the BBC is currently in talks with to continue the long-running sci-fi series. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2025 01:06 PM EST
When the BBC teamed up with Disney+, the intention was to bring Doctor Who to a larger global audience than ever before. In exchange for the show's streaming rights, the House of Mouse gave the long-running sci-fi series a cash injection, leading to a big budget overhaul. 

Unfortunately, even with better effects and bigger-name guest stars like Jonathan Groff, Doctor Who hasn't proven to be a ratings hit either on television ot streaming. Reviews have been mixed, while fans haven't embraced many of returning showrunner Russell T Davies' "woke" ideas for the Time Lord.

As rumours swirl about what lies ahead for Doctor Who, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word (via SFFGazette.com) that, "Netflix and HBO Max are both in talks to buy the streaming rights for [the series]."

This comes after it was recently reported that the BBC is currently in advanced talks with a potential new partner following the supposed implosion of the Disney+ deal. It was said that at least one of these unnamed partners wants greater creative control and for the series to "take itself more seriously."

In doing so, it would shift its focus to an older teenage audience, not the under-12 demographic. Davies, however, strongly opposes the idea and wishes to continue the same fun, campy, child/family-friendly tone that he sees as the key to Doctor Who's decades-long success. 

While the BBC is backing Davies' vision for Doctor Who (he reportedly wants to stick around for at least three more seasons), the broadcaster needs a major financial partner and could ultimately be swayed by them pushing for new creatives to get involved. Davies is protective of who works on the show, but may find himself with less creative control on that front. 

Ncuti Gatwa has left the show after two seasons, and season 3 still hasn't been announced, despite a cliffhanger ending that saw the Time Lord regenerate into Billie Piper. With Netflix and HBO Max in the mix, it feels like another reboot could be imminent. 

"We don't know what’s happening yet, and while everyone works that out, I’ll take a pause on this page," Davies wrote in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine. "Hopefully, we’ll have news soon."

"'Doctor Who' will never end!" Davies added. "There are pathways leading to potential futures — we've still got the mystery of that bright and blazing ending, 'Oh, hello,' yes indeed, hello Billie!"

The expectation is that Doctor Who will continue in some form, either with a lower budget or a new partner. Either way, most expect Davies to move on as it feels like the series is in desperate need of a creative overhaul and a fresh start. Keep checking back here for updates.

AnungUnRama
AnungUnRama - 6/24/2025, 2:00 PM
Good for the show in general but unfortunately then I won't be able to watch it unless Paramount or Amazon enter the ring as well - damn there are too many streaming providers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 2:05 PM
Max might be the better of the 2 imo if this is true.

I’m honestly more mixed on continuing DW where it left off if it does get renewed since I wish we still had Ncuti around given the premature ending of his run due to him leaving because of the lack of clarity around the show’s future…

However I would be lying if I said I wasn’t intrigued by the Billie Piper of it all so I’m interested to see the story there aswell.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway , I have liked the current era of the show so far overall so I want more!!.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 6/24/2025, 7:35 PM
@TheVisionary25 - If they commit to Billie Piper as the Doctor I want them to really commit to it and give her the proper 3 series run most other actors gets. I don't want another wasted 3 episodes and out regeneration like we got with 14. Let her be a proper Doctor and leave her mark on the show/character! If she has to leave at 2 series like Ncuti and Colin, then I want it to feel equally as sad that she got cut short.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 7:54 PM
@1stDalek - agreed

If they have for a special or something , it would feel derivative from Tennant
dracula
dracula - 6/24/2025, 2:06 PM
Give Russel And Billie 2 specials to do their thing and wrap up what they were doing with Susan

Then bring in a new showrunner and Doctor

Maybe go a bit more serious (just dont try to turn Doctor Who into Dune)

Keep the current Tardis

If you are going to bring back classic villains dont turn them into cgi monsters that will be taken out in 1 scene
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/24/2025, 2:13 PM
@dracula - Harry Melling for the next Doctor, he’s really come into his own post-Potter and he’s Patrick Troughton’s grandson.
http://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcRFtGfsVR0cz-hmH93vDIasSh9IKJ0dzUUO3BcFNdx_eg&s=10
dracula
dracula - 6/24/2025, 2:17 PM
@soberchimera - i can see that

Or maybe he could play the 2nd

Resemblance to his grandad is strong

And they already recast the first (too bad sean Pertwee isnt interested in playing the 3rd)
AnungUnRama
AnungUnRama - 6/24/2025, 2:31 PM
@dracula - I liked Rose as a companion but think her (face) being the doctor is a bad idea. The Show declined in viewership not only because of a decline in Story quality under Chibnail but as well because it got too progressive with the main character. To reconnect with the viewers lost over this they should go with a more conservative casting choice for the doctor this time.

Hence I would prefer them to resolve this Rose twist by showing the doctor immediately regenerating further "trying" some familiar faces (maybe giving Matt Smith a Camcorder in doing so) similarly to what Romana did in Destiny of the Daleks and eventually stopping at the new Doctor.

OR have 16th 1st adventure as a multi doctor adventure with 14 who still is very much around and let 16 die or sacrificing herself an her Tardis to safe earth and then just continue the Show with Tennant as 14 again for a while
dracula
dracula - 6/24/2025, 2:08 PM
Have finally really started watching the classic era (before having really only seen The Aztecs and the multi doctor specials)
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 6/24/2025, 2:10 PM
Absolutely nothing they can do can top the Tennant/Smith era, it was Peak Dr.Who and can never be surpassed
dracula
dracula - 6/24/2025, 2:13 PM
@KaptainKhaos - yeah really havent been that invested since timw of the doctor
dracula
dracula - 6/24/2025, 2:12 PM
Hope they do hard historical episodes

No aliens or monsters

Just the culture clash of the companions and history

Thats what happened in the Aztecs

Barbara is mistaken for a god and tried to change the society to save it, the society doesnt want to change
1stDalek
1stDalek - 6/24/2025, 7:05 PM
@dracula - Demon's of the Punjab and Rosa were so close to those pure historicals, with aliens/time travelers that really add nothing to the episodes but rather detract from the historical focus. One of the few times in NuWho I've legit wondered if the writers are contractually obligated to have a sci-fi element in each story.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 6/24/2025, 3:15 PM
So...hold on.....everything from the 13th Doctor on was intended to be family-friendly and for kids under 12????? It wasn't suitable for freakin' adults, let alone children. What the.....

Look, I just want them to go back to making the Doctor less about DEI and whatever woke nonsense the showrunners infested it with and make the show fun again and inspiring the same way Star Trek was before it went all DEI. A lot of folks went STEM because of these shows and it was good. Now, it just inspires people to be weird.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 6/24/2025, 7:29 PM
@Linux1172 - Chibnall's era was a bit serious and not great overall, but it def leaned on the educational side of kids programing. There's clear attempt at it during the first 2 series while S13 is way focused on doing another Trial of a Time Lord season long story.
With various historicals taking the "teaching you about history" Hartnell-era approach (even The Witchfinders to a lesser extent does its part to educate about the witch hunts), rather than the NuWho approach of parading a historical figure as a companion for an episode (the Nikola Tesla episode does this though). Also sci-fi fare like Praxeus with the over-the-top recycling message, or the terrible Orphan 55 talking about global warming.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/24/2025, 4:44 PM
They killed the fanbase, a complete reboot is the only way to go.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/24/2025, 6:16 PM

Burn it all down. Keep no one, especially the writers, producers, and director.

Doctor Who 2027, rising from the ashes.

1stDalek
1stDalek - 6/24/2025, 7:17 PM
I think HBO Max is the better choice here, and honestly wouldn't be against the show leaning a bit older and mature, I just want solid stories and a good diversity of writers. I could give or take RTD, I think he's getting better as he goes (series finale aside), but I wouldn't be against getting some new blood behind the scenes.
asherman93
asherman93 - 6/24/2025, 7:36 PM
I'm kind of shocked that they didn't go straight to HBO Max, given that's where the rest of the Revival series is.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/24/2025, 9:24 PM
Reboot from scratch - set in the original era 1963.

The Doctor as a stubborn, grouchy, gruff-talking old eccentric.

GUS they're calling YOU!

