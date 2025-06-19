"We Don't Know What's Happening": DOCTOR WHO Showrunner Admits He's Uncertain About The Series' Future

The latest season of Doctor Who ended with a huge cliffhanger and low ratings, and showrunner Russell T Davies has admitted that he's in the dark about where things stand with the iconic sci-fi series.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 19, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Who
Source: Deadline (via SFFGazette.com)

Russell T Davies brought Doctor Who back from the dead in 2005, and following a hugely successful stint as showrunner, he passed the reins to Steven Moffat. That was another win for the long-running sci-fi property, but Chris Chibnall's time in charge was not. 

Doctor Who steadily lost viewers during that period, and when it came time to start over, the BBC turned back to Davies. Unfortunately, his ideas for the show have proven to be divisive, and Ncuti Gatwa's two-season run was a ratings let-down (Disney+ is expected to end its funding/streaming deal with the British broadcaster imminently). 

The season 15/season 2 finale ended with Gatwa's Doctor regenerating into Billie Piper. However, there's reason to believe she isn't the next Time Lord and is likely just a stand-in until the character's real new face is revealed.

In the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine, Davies admitted that he's in the dark when it comes to Doctor Who's future beyond the already-completed The War Between the Land and the Sea spin-off. That isn't generating much in the way of excitement. 

"We don't know what’s happening yet, and while everyone works that out, I’ll take a pause on this page," he wrote. "Hopefully, we’ll have news soon."

"'Doctor Who' will never end!" Davies added. "There are pathways leading to potential futures — we've still got the mystery of that bright and blazing ending, 'Oh, hello,' yes indeed, hello Billie!"

Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) reached out to a Doctor Who source who told the trade, "This letter is a production notes diary for when the show is in production, or on air, and as Russell has stated within the piece, it is a pause." That response isn't surprising because the BBC has been downplaying concerns about the show's future for some time now. 

Addressing those declining ratings, the report adds, "Deadline has analyzed official seven-day viewing figures for Season 15, and it does not make easy reading for those involved in Doctor Who. The season averaged 3.2M viewers over its eight episodes, which was half a million viewers down from last year's season — Gatwa’s first as the Doctor."

"Compare Season 15 to Jodie Whittaker’s last outing as the Time Lord, and things get grimmer. Season 13 pulled in 1.7M more viewers, averaging 4.9M in 2021."

To that, a BBC spokesperson had responded, "Doctor Who is the BBC's biggest drama for the under 35s and remains one of the most popular brands on iPlayer, with over 70 million viewing hours in 2024."

The expectation is that Doctor Who will continue in some form, either with a lower budget or a new partner. Either way, most expect Davies to move on as it feels like the series is in desperate need of a creative overhaul and a fresh start. 

It's unclear when we'll get an official update on what's planned, but we'll keep you updated as we learn more. 

thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/19/2025, 12:18 PM
I’m betting he won’t be working on this ever again.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/19/2025, 12:34 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2025, 12:37 PM
Honestly , I get their reasoning for it but they should never have marketed this era as being new viewer friendly because it wasn’t to an extent imo

You had villains like Sutekh ,The Rani and Omega as the big bass who haven’t been used since the classic series and thus were were perhaps not even familiar much or at all to NuWho fans even much less first time viewers hence I could see interest drop because of that.

Ultimately I don’t see the show going away since it is still one of if not the BBC’s most popular show but I could see it going back to a reduced budget if it doesn’t find another streaming partner after D+ probably ends it’s partnership.

Anyway I still have liked this era overall (it’s better then Chibnall’s for me which I wasn’t a big fan of tbh) and while I’m still bummed about Ncuti leaving prematurely due to these externals reasons , I do want to see the future adventures that await!!.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 6/19/2025, 12:38 PM
Where were all my modern audience peeps at to keep this afloat? I guess likes , retweets and posturing online doesn't equal views...
asherman93
asherman93 - 6/19/2025, 12:39 PM
I'm not fond of Ncuti leaving so soon, and I do find the seasons rushed, but that doesn't mean I want the show to end! Not when we were about to get a proper return of Susan!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2025, 12:41 PM
@asherman93 - agreed.

I really wish we could have gotten the alternate ending they had shot before Ncuti decided to leave due to the shows unclear future…

It seemed to set up Susan having a bigger role next season which could have been fun!!.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/19/2025, 1:03 PM
Waste of an actual good lead and companion.

