DOCTOR WHO Leaker Reveals Why Billie Piper Was Cast As The Sixteenth Doctor (And What It Means For Season 3)

The same leaker who revealed plans for Billie Piper to make her Doctor Who return in Saturday's season 2 finale has shared new insights into why she's been cast as the Sixteenth Doctor and what comes next.

By JoshWilding - Jun 03, 2025
Source: SFFGazette.com

The dust has settled after Saturday's regeneration, but we're still no closer to knowing what's next for Doctor Who. However, based on the season 2 finale, the plan is to introduce Billie Piper as the Sixteenth Doctor (she previously played companion Rose Tyler when Russell T Davies and the BBC revived the series in 2005).

The credits didn't introduce her as "The Doctor," lending weight to the theories that this is only an interim look for the Time Lord. If so, it likely comes as a result of both the Doctor and Rose—as "Bad Wolf"—being exposed to the heart of the TARDIS. 

Season 2 of Doctor Who was hit by multiple leaks, almost all of which came from an insider known only as "Andrew." He spoiled everything from the Rani's return to Ncuti Gatwa regenerating into Piper, and has now shared more details about her return (via SFFGazette.com).

Piper's casting was reportedly a "last-minute decision," and the plan was for us to get a cliffhanger regeneration as recently as the premiere. He doesn't believe season 2 either confirms plans for a renewal or a season 3 with Piper put front and centre. Instead, it "seems more like stunt casting, to round off [Davies' return] and kind of wrap up the NuWho era by bringing it full circle."

Piper wasn't on set for the regeneration and shot her scene in front of a green screen in London with a skeleton crew roughly a month ago. When that was done, "they just pasted her face onto Ncuti's body."

"Casting [Billie] was a way to increase audience interest (a bit like casting Tennant as [the Fourteenth Doctor]) and hopefully then make the show more appealing to Disney," the insider continued. "BBC a bit concerned currently about how they’re going to continue the show themselves."

"I think [Billie] saw it more of a favour to [Russell] than anything. She’s happy to do a special or series, but is also fine to just film a quick something in an attempt to help out the show, even if it ends up being no use," he added. "I don’t even think [Russell] knows why she has [Rose's] face yet. Most of season 3 was written with [Ncuti] in mind so don’t expect 16 to be too different."

He also alluded to significant reshoots in the finale, with even the Thirteenth Doctor's return a result of those. "Andrew" also seems pretty convinced that Davies will never admit that Gatwa's departure wasn't always the plan because season 3 has only been delayed thanks to season 1's poor reviews and ratings. 

Had it been shot as planned while season 2 was still airing, Gatwa would have likely had at least a three-year stint as the Doctor. Instead, he's focused on Hollywood, the series is in limbo, and fans don't even have a Christmas special to look forward to later this year. 

You can rewatch Piper's Doctor Who return in the player below. 





ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 6/3/2025, 1:50 PM
"Why Billie Piper Was Cast As The Sixteenth Doctor"

Because she's so purty, I reckon.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2025, 1:54 PM
@ClintthaManster - well , I don’t disagree lol

User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/3/2025, 2:00 PM
@ClintthaManster - She'd been needlessly getting work done to her face and that regeneration scene was the most Billie has looked like Billie in a while and it was nice to see.
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 6/3/2025, 2:04 PM
@ClintthaManster - damn right
Blergh
Blergh - 6/3/2025, 2:04 PM
@TheFinestSmack - I remember the whiplash I got from watching DW to Secrets of a Callgirl. She didn’t look like Rose at all anymore and that was just, what 2 years post her exit?

I’m all for people to do to their bodies as they want, it’s not mine and who am I to say something that doesn’t appeal to me isn’t right for another person.
But to me it was a bit much.
Barrowman also had work done but it kinda worked a little better for him
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/3/2025, 2:13 PM
Large teeth for cracking shellfish.
Kiba
Kiba - 6/3/2025, 2:14 PM
@ClintthaManster - Umm....

User Comment Image

User Comment Image


Too each their own I guess...

User Comment Image
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 6/3/2025, 2:35 PM
@Kiba - Indeed.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/3/2025, 2:55 PM
@Blergh - Yeah just a shame she felt the need to go through all that when she never needed it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/3/2025, 1:54 PM
Does this count as whitewashing?
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/3/2025, 2:05 PM
@ObserverIO - You and your unhinged inner circles have been screeching that term for a good while now and you don't know what it means?

Sounds about right. It's just one of many words.
Blergh
Blergh - 6/3/2025, 2:05 PM
@ObserverIO - can’t wash a timelord, they’ve got two hearts but armpits to sweat from. It’s a trade off they were willing to go with
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/3/2025, 2:08 PM
@DarthAlgar - es is no is not unhinged, you should wacth him in that trucker restroom in Tuscaloosa station, he was very vey hinged
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/3/2025, 2:15 PM
Liberals have taken a role from a black man and given it to a White woman.

Boycott BBC, Disney, and Russell T. Davies.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/3/2025, 2:26 PM
@DarthAlgar - Oh my inner circles!! Shit, I totally forgot all about my inner circles! I haven't written this month's newsletter for them yet! I'm so lapse it's a wonder they even let me have inner circles smh...
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/3/2025, 2:28 PM
@Malatrova15 - And the worst part? I drove there myself. Didn't even need a free ride. I just... I get very bored.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/3/2025, 1:59 PM
"I don’t even think [Russell] knows why she has [Rose's] face yet."

No shite? Damn.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/3/2025, 2:06 PM
Another Minerva?

User Comment Image
Blergh
Blergh - 6/3/2025, 2:10 PM
This is one of the castings where I agree with the chuds, it doesn’t make sense for me to add Roses face. I’m sure RTD will find a way to tie it to the series 1 finale but I’m just seriously bummed that Gatwa wanted out.
We barely got to know his doctor and while I get that he doesn’t want to be held to Disneys whim I’d rather have had them shoot a tag they could use for series 3, whenever that would air and make their choice in the meantime.

It’s kind of like the casting of a handsome black man as Severus Snape, it will retroactively make things look so much worse. The Doctor turning into the women he loved? Gives me Buffalo Bill vibes. I got no issues with the character being a man, woman, trans, old, young, black, white, Asian, Hispanic or whatever else we have on this planet. But turning into Rose?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2025, 2:18 PM
I think I can buy this for the most part tbh.

Honestly this whole thing ever since the finale aired has started to feel more “bitter” then “sweet” since I’m very bummed about Gatwa’s time on The Tardis ending prematurely since it seemed pretty evident that he was suppose to be back for atleast one more season given past comments he’s made and plus this within the show itself which gives me pause…

User Comment Image

It feels like we have another Colin Baker scenario here where the potential was cut short which is unfortunate though I still hold out hope this doesn’t spell the end for the show or atleast this iteration that we have have since 2005 now.

I do get Ncuti moving on since his star is rising quickly so no doubt he may have offers or other opportunities that he’s been presented with or will be that he would have had to turn down for another stint as The Doctor that may or may not even happen so best to leave on your own terms when you can.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/3/2025, 2:20 PM
So the way I see it is Gatwa went on to do other things as a season 3 wasn't sure, thus they needed a new ending without having a new Doctor lined up and as such came up with this knowing Piper'd be up for the favor?

I could see a Christmas Special happening with Piper, ending with a new Doctor. I'm kinda hoping they bring in Richard E. Grant or Sean Pertwee, and Emma Watson or Emilia Clarke as the companion (stunt casting, I know).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2025, 2:25 PM
@bkmeijer1 - while I am intrigued about Piper and the story behind that , I honestly think if Ncuti was going to regenerate that I would have preferred a big flash of regeneration energy signaling him changing but it then ending in that without revealing the new actor.

As of now , this just feels like a repeat of Tennant in a way which I enjoyed and the explanation behind that to an extent but still
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/3/2025, 2:30 PM
@TheVisionary25 - it does feel a bit like that. Think they also could've just had 14th and 15th merge again, although I'm not sure Tenant or the audience be up for him returning as main Doctor.

In this case though, we do get Tennant and Piper on screen together now. Think that's gonna be interesting. Have them get in a conflict with Cyberman or Daleks could be fun.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2025, 2:32 PM
@bkmeijer1 - that would be cool , weird and interesting as a Multi Doctor Story if they want to do that.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/3/2025, 2:41 PM
Let it fly Miss Everdeen.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/3/2025, 2:58 PM

Uh oh.

Is there a possibility that they will make things even worse regarding this once very good show?

