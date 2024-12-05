DOCTOR WHO Christmas Special Trailer Brings "Joy To The World" As The Doctor Meets...The Doctor?!

DOCTOR WHO Christmas Special Trailer Brings &quot;Joy To The World&quot; As The Doctor Meets...The Doctor?!

The first trailer for this year's Doctor Who Christmas special has been released and, despite uncertainty surrounding the show's future on Disney+, this looks to be another fun showcase for Ncuti Gatwa.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 05, 2024 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Who
Source: SFFGazette.com

While Doctor Who's future is currently far from a sure thing (more on that in a moment), we have at least one more season with Ncuti Gatwa in the TARDIS to get excited about. We're also just a few short weeks away from this year's Christmas special. 

Last year's focused on Gawta's first adventure as the Doctor, though this effort looks like a far more light-hearted, festive adventure. 

In "Joy to the World," when Joy checks into a London hotel in 2024, she opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel - discovering danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas.

The special stars Gatwa (Sex Education) as the Doctor and Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) as Joy. Additional cast includes Steph de Whalley as Anita, Jonathan Aris as Melnak, Joel Fry as Trev, Peter Benedict as Basil, Julia Watson as Hilda, and Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia.

"Joy to the World" is executive produced and written by Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock) and directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai (RiverdaleBridgerton). Russell T Davies is showrunner and executive producer. Additional executive producers are Joel Collins, Phil Collinson, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter.

Disney+ is reportedly to be unhappy with Doctor Who's performance on the platform after investing heavily in the show. As a result, what once looked set to be a long-term deal is now set to be reassessed any day now (original plans called for at least three seasons and numerous spin-offs). 

It appears the series is close to losing Gatwa because a source tells them that "he might not be long for the job" due to exploring other roles. 

In July, we learned that Disney is expected to step in once The War Between the Land and the Sea spin-off wraps, and a decision should be made quite quickly from there. One source believes the season 2 finale has been shot in a way to allow Gatwa to move on from the series, hinting that another creative overhaul might take place. 

The prospect of Disney+ parting ways with the BBC and Doctor Who has been described as a "disaster" by one source.

Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The Christmas special premieres on Disney+ and on the BBC on December 25.

Watch the trailer for "Joy to the World" (via SFFGazettze.com) below. 

DOCTOR WHO Star Ncuti Gatwa Is Reportedly Not Long For Doctor Role As Season 3 Plans Remain Up In The Air
Related:

DOCTOR WHO Star Ncuti Gatwa Is Reportedly "Not Long" For Doctor Role As Season 3 Plans Remain Up In The Air
DOCTOR WHO Alum Matt Smith Doesn't Understand Why The Series Faces Backlash From Some Fans
Recommended For You:

DOCTOR WHO Alum Matt Smith Doesn't Understand Why The Series Faces Backlash From Some Fans

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2024, 1:17 PM
Looks like a fun romp imo!!.

However the Two Doctors confrontation seems like the most interesting part and hints at a nice bit of character drama for this incarnation who seems to be more of an emotionally open person then other incarnations so I wonder what happens that makes him say what he does in this to himself…

I hope them showing Him and Ruby saying goodbye from the finale isn’t tied to that because she didn’t leave because he wasn’t being all mysterious I feel so hopefully that’s just a mislead in the trailer.

Anyway , I had my issues with the resolution of Ruby’s arc but did like series 14 overall so hope it continues to improve!!.
Kurban
Kurban - 12/5/2024, 1:31 PM
Doctor Who doesn’t bring joy anymore.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder