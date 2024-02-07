DOCTOR WHO: Former Showrunner Steven Moffat Reveals Whether He Has Plans To Write Any Future Episodes

With Russell T Davies returning to Doctor Who for its latest relaunch, speculation has run rampant that Steven Moffat might also make a comeback. Here's what he had to say about a possible future return...

There's just a few months left until Doctor Who returns and it's then that we'll get to see more of what Russell T Davies has in store for the Time Lord. He was the showrunner when the series returned to our screens back in 2005 and oversaw both Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant's respective runs in the Tardis. 

Davies was succeeded by Steven Moffat, the Sherlock scribe who penned some of the best episodes - "Blink," for example - during his predecessor's tenure. 

Moffat was showrunner when Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi were playing the Doctor but could he reunite with Davies to write an episode or two of Ncuti Gatwa's stint as the Doctor? Talking to Radio Times (via SFFGazette.com), Moffat revealed whether a potential return is somewhere on the horizon. 

"Look at my ageing face. How can I fit in?" he wondered aloud. "And I know, because I've seen the feedback, that people think I'm being evasive on the subject. The truth is, if I say anything negative about Doctor Who it goes everywhere, like boom, everywhere, right?"

"It doesn't exactly bring joy to the world that I just say something negative about Doctor Who. The fact is, it's fine without me," Moffat continued. "We've got Russell there. We've got a bunch of new writers there. We've got Ncuti [Gatwa, Fifteenth Doctor] there. It's all good."

The showrunner shared a similar sentiment in 2022 when he explained how challenging it was to spearhead Doctor Who

"It was at the same time as Sherlock and, for a moment there, those were the two shows in that area that were massive," he explained. "They were massive."

"So they both needed to be thought about every single day. And by the time I did my sixth and last season of Doctor Who - which was two beyond what I had planned to do - I was surviving episode-to-episode. I was tired."

Doctor Who is the longest-running action-adventure television series in the world spanning 60 years and winning over 100 awards. This quintessentially British show has a massive global following, with 9.6m fans across social platforms/channels and 100m video views on YouTube in the last year alone. 

The series is produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios, for BBC and Disney Branded Television. Executive producers include Davies (writer and showrunner), Jane Tranter, Julie Gardner, Joel Collins, and Phil Collinson.

Would you like to see Moffat return to Doctor Who? Let us know in the comments section below.

lazlodaytona - 2/7/2024, 3:59 AM
I'm sort of interested in starting this series. However, there's SO much content with the entire show that it seems it would be a huge undertaking and I'd grow disinterested.

Is it worth the time to try and binge Dr. Who?
MarvelousMarty - 2/7/2024, 4:10 AM
@lazlodaytona - Up to Tennant's first stint maybe, after that it's utter sh*t. The early stuff is great. In its prime up to Peter Davidson.
DevilsDreams - 2/7/2024, 4:16 AM
@lazlodaytona - If you try going from the start... as in Hartnell's first Doctor... then you will probably struggle, especially as it starts off in black and white, along with some of the aged visual effects.
If you are going to start from the newer era from Eccleston onwards, there is still a lot to watch but it is much more palatable, you could potentially start from the TV movie, although that isn't great...
DevilsDreams - 2/7/2024, 4:17 AM
@MarvelousMarty - I think Matt Smith grew into the role, although I wasn't a fan of Amy as a character.
the writing definitely went downhill after that, although I can't help but like Capaldi.
ZomZom - 2/7/2024, 4:18 AM
@lazlodaytona - Totally depends on what you want to get out of it. If I were you, I'd invest the time and start with Eccleston. The 60's - 80's has some great elements but the poor production values are too much of a barrier for a modern audience. Eccleston's turn was a rebirth so easy to pick it up there.
lazlodaytona - 2/7/2024, 4:21 AM
@MarvelousMarty - cool. thanks for the response.
lazlodaytona - 2/7/2024, 4:25 AM
@ZomZom - I think that's what I'll do. You are the second person to say starting with Eccleston is the best move. Would I need to look up synopsizes from previous seasons to get caught up from where I am starting?
dragon316 - 2/7/2024, 4:39 AM
@lazlodaytona - someone comic con maybe celebrity guest play dr who said should check out series it’s good I check out original black white episode I can’t get into it

View Recorder