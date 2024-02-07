DOCTOR WHO: Former Showrunner Steven Moffat Reveals Whether He Has Plans To Write Any Future Episodes

There's just a few months left until Doctor Who returns and it's then that we'll get to see more of what Russell T Davies has in store for the Time Lord. He was the showrunner when the series returned to our screens back in 2005 and oversaw both Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant's respective runs in the Tardis.

Davies was succeeded by Steven Moffat, the Sherlock scribe who penned some of the best episodes - "Blink," for example - during his predecessor's tenure.

Moffat was showrunner when Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi were playing the Doctor but could he reunite with Davies to write an episode or two of Ncuti Gatwa's stint as the Doctor? Talking to Radio Times (via SFFGazette.com), Moffat revealed whether a potential return is somewhere on the horizon.

"Look at my ageing face. How can I fit in?" he wondered aloud. "And I know, because I've seen the feedback, that people think I'm being evasive on the subject. The truth is, if I say anything negative about Doctor Who it goes everywhere, like boom, everywhere, right?"

"It doesn't exactly bring joy to the world that I just say something negative about Doctor Who. The fact is, it's fine without me," Moffat continued. "We've got Russell there. We've got a bunch of new writers there. We've got Ncuti [Gatwa, Fifteenth Doctor] there. It's all good."

The showrunner shared a similar sentiment in 2022 when he explained how challenging it was to spearhead Doctor Who.

"It was at the same time as Sherlock and, for a moment there, those were the two shows in that area that were massive," he explained. "They were massive."

"So they both needed to be thought about every single day. And by the time I did my sixth and last season of Doctor Who - which was two beyond what I had planned to do - I was surviving episode-to-episode. I was tired."

Would you like to see Moffat return to Doctor Who? Let us know in the comments section below.