DOCTOR WHO Season 1 Episode Titles And Creative Teams Revealed Alongside Action-Packed New Trailer

The second trailer for Russell T Davies' Doctor Who relaunch has been released (via SFFGazette.com) along with a full list of episode titles and the writers and directors responsible for telling these stories. The sneak peek is full of never-before-seen footage and boasts a big budget feel courtesy of Disney+'s financial input.

Unsurprisingly, Davies has done the bulk of the writing on this new season, though we see that Steven Moffat's widely celebrated return is for the third instalment, titled "Boom." Loki director Kate Herron, meanwhile, has teamed with Briony Redman for "Rogue."

It's also been confirmed that the premiere, "Space Babies," will feature Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story) as Jocelyn, a character the Doctor and Ruby collide with in their first adventure in the TARDIS together.

"It’s been amazing to see the whole world appreciate Golda's talents, because of Bridgerton, and it's been an absolute joy to invite her to Cardiff to help launch Ncuti and Millie’s first season," Davies said in a brief statement.

Rounding out the two-part premiere is the previously announced Jinkx Monsoon who stars in "The Devil's Chord" as the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet. In the episode, the Doctor and Ruby step back to the sixties to meet The Beatles.

Doctor Who follows the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) through infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS. From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes.

The previously announced guest cast includes Michelle Greenidge, Angela Wynter, Anita Dobson, Aneurin Barnard, Yasmin Finney, Jonathan Groff, Gwïon Morris Jones, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush and Indira Varma.

Today, it's been confirmed that Callie Cooke, Dame Siân Phillips, Alexander Devrient, Bhav Joshi, Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy, Tachia Newall, and Caoilinn Springall will join them.

The first two episodes of Doctor Who will be released internationally on Friday, May 10, at 7pm ET on Disney+ and also the BBC iPlayer in the UK at 12am BST on May 11 (they'll then air as normal on BBC One later that same day).