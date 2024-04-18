DOCTOR WHO Showrunner Russell T Davies Talks Bigger Marvel-Like Budget And "Timeless Child" Inspiration

Returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has talked about the difference a bigger budget will make to the long-running series and confirms the controversial "Timeless Child" arc comes into play.

By JoshWilding - Apr 18, 2024 04:04 AM EST
Source: EW (via SFFGazette.com)

When Doctor Who returns this May, it will be with a "season 1" meant to serve as an entry point for new and lapsed viewers. 

However, showrunner Russell T Davies - who first took charge of the series when it was rebooted with Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper in 2005 - isn't looking to alienate longtime fans. In fact, he tells Entertainment Weekly (via SFFGazette.com) that the divisive "Timeless Child" arc is a key source of inspiration for Ruby Sunday's story. 

During Jodie Whittaker's stint in the TARDIS, we learned that the Doctor wasn't born on Gallifrey and may have hailed from another universe altogether. The planet's leaders stole the orphan's ability to regenerate and the "Timeless Child" (whose memories were wiped by the Divison) became the basis for the Time Lords.

"That story’s going to be the spine of the whole show," Davies teases, confirming that despite tabloid speculation, Ruby will also be a huge part of season 2. "We’re heading into season 2, and my God, Ruby Sunday is important to that. There’s good stuff to come."

With no knowledge of his past, it seems the Doctor and Ruby will bond over the mystery surrounding their respective childhoods and the fact they're both orphans. 

Elsewhere in the interview, the showrunner reveals that after originally agreeing to write a few specials revolving around David Tennant's Doctor and Catherine Tate's Donna Noble, the BBC came to him with an offer he couldn't refuse. The biggest selling point? A proper budget.

"They sprung the trap on me," Davies laughs. "They said, 'We want to make Doctor Who bigger. We want to take it to a streamer. We want to go worldwide. We want it to have a bigger budget. And we want it to be up there with Stranger Things and Star Trek and the Marvel shows. We think that it’s good enough, and we believe in the show to know that it can have that heft, weight, and swagger.'"

Calling the pitch "music to my ears," he adds, "Finally, we can afford for different members of an alien race to have different faces!"

"It was one of those times in my life where people said, 'Oh, you can do anything you want now.' It’s very rarely true for a writer, but actually, that was one of those moments when I thought, 'Okay, I can do whatever I want.' So, to turn around and tell my agency, 'I’m going back to Doctor Who,' it was quite a moment."

You can check out some stills from Doctor Who's upcoming return, along with a cool new banner, on May 10 in the X post below.

Apophis71
Apophis71 - 4/18/2024, 5:09 AM
Need to clean up the timeless child stuff one way or another as regardless if for or against the idea of it wasn't handled well prior.

I do not have a problem that the Timelord stols the Doctors powers and erased his memory thus more regenerations prior to the 1st. The Timelords were arrogant a-holes most the time, and antagonists most the time so it fits the way they were most oft used. However more important is means we can get a new Timelord race in effect, his revealed race he came from in another universe but as in another universe makes more sense you don't encounter them very often so...

...anyway, get why some didn't like it, as I say it wasn't handled well and folk don't like retcons generaly but if cleaned up it can fit and work well and can help fix some of the muddy origin that oft changed to varying degrees of the Doctor and the Master as well as whilst doing so explain how the first had a Granddaughter when so little mention of who her Mother (don't recall much reference at all to prior lovers of the Doctor or children, passing references sans details at best). Beyond that, with the comment from the Toymaker having made a mess of the Doctors past expecting that will be run with to 'reveal' some of the messed up bits were down to him and cleaned up beyond just the Timeless child stuff.

Also still expecting they will go there with finaly revealing the details of the origin of the Valeyard and can't wait to see how they handle that if so.

